Brian Kelly, head coach of Maryland football? With former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers signing to lead North Carolina State's program and a number of other unconventional names being considered for the remaining vacancies, it's not outside the realm of possibility.

In fact, Kelly reportedly interviewed for the job in College Park and is apparently a top name in Maryland's coaching search. With how poorly the Terrapins have done since joining the Big Ten in 2014, going through four coaches, Kelly may be the desperate hire the program needs to claw out of obscurity.

Maryland is 65-87 in that span and has qualified for bowl season just five times in 12 campaigns. Kelly has a 297-109-2 record across 35 seasons as a head coach (23 of them at FBS programs). Despite the troubling end to his last two tenures, enough time has passed that any blowback would be minor and the experience he brings would outweigh it. Unlike current LSU head coach Lane Kiffin (who is being paid $13 million per year), Kelly never lost four SEC games in a single season.

Why Brian Kelly is the unusual head coach hire Maryland needs to make

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Once fans get past Kelly's inevitable attempt to performatively self-immerse in Marylander culture by wearing Old Bay cologne to his introductory press conference, they'll realize he actually brings a lot of valuable assets to a program that's severely lacking in them. Kelly survived coaching in the SEC (well, just barely) and is extremely familiar with the makeup of power-conference competition from his time at Notre Dame. Hopefully he's learned lessons in his time off so as not to repeat his mistakes.

Kelly made big splashes on the recruiting trail in both South Bend and Baton Rouge. Granted, College Park is not a premier football destination (only the spring break capital of the northeast according to Jon Rothstein) but he could still lure diamonds in the rough willing to learn under his tutelage. He has produced over 100 future NFL Draft picks in his career and that counts for something.

Maryland also needs a reason to get butts in seats. Instead of offering a chance at free tuition for a semester, Kelly's potential rosters (and possible off-field antics) are a better alternative. The downside is that he has to start from scratch. There aren't many former Kelly pupils still playing that he could draw into the transfer portal for one last ride at Maryland.

That being said, Kelly can still draw an audience to Maryland games — in person and on television — that will only help the university's exposure in the long term. Players who want to be noticed will consider College Park once Maryland games are more frequently being picked up by Fox or CBS and not being buried on Big Ten Network. It's their opportunity to star as a No. 1 on a thin roster rather than being forgotten in the depths of a stacked program.

Former head coach Mike Locksley was given a long leash by Maryland administrators. Kelly probably wouldn't get the same courtesy but should get a decent runway to reestablish himself and rebuild the program. He's not going to deliver immediate results like a Curt Cignetti, and it would be unrealistic to place those kind of expectations on his shoulders. But why not give it a shot? It'll be entertaining anyways.