Davante Adams doesn't care about winning if latest trade rumors hold true
The spotlight revolving around the Las Vegas Raiders is not on a frustrated Maxx Crosby or the underwhelming quarterback situation. It's on Davante Adams and his future.
Adams, one of the best wide receivers in football, has been in trade rumors seemingly ever since he arrived in Las Vegas, but they picked up steam when head coach Antonio Pierce liked an Instagram post suggesting that Adams might've played his last snap with the Raiders.
Adams himself requested a trade soon after Pierce's liked post, but nothing has happened in the two weeks since. Adams remains sidelined with a hamstring injury that has kept him out since Week 3, and he remains with the Raiders with less than one month to go before the NFL trade deadline.
Will Adams get traded? That remains to be seen. Regardless of where he ends up, the latest rumors surrounding Adams suggest one thing in particular - winning is not his top priority.
Davante Adams proves winning is not his top priority if latest rumors are true
At first, once Adams requested a trade away from Las Vegas, it seemed as if his main goal was to get out of Las Vegas at all costs. Now, things have shifted.
One of the most recent rumors to come out about Adams suggested that he might end up staying with the team for the most incomprehensible reason. Apparently, the switch from Gardner Minshew to Aidan O'Connell is enough to entice Adams to stay. Yes, the decision to go from one subpar quarterback to another is enough for Adams to remain on a 2-4 Raiders team with virtually no shot of getting to the playoffs.
If Adams were to get dealt, his preference would be that he would land with the New York Jets. Getting traded to the Jets is obviously a whole lot better than sticking in Las Vegas for several reasons, but still, is anyone actually sold on the Jets? Aaron Rodgers doesn't look anything close to the Aaron Rodgers Adams is used to playing with, and the coaching staff is in complete flux. The Jets might have enough to win the AFC East with an Adams trade, but is anyone picking them to beat teams like the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, or Houston Texans?
Adams appears to be prioritizing playing with certain quarterbacks more than vying for a Super Bowl. If winning was his top priority, forcing a trade to a team like the Ravens or Chiefs would make too much sense. Instead, we're seeing Adams linked to teams like the Jets (Rodgers), Saints (Derek Carr) and staying with Aidan O'Connell.