How to watch and stream Texas vs. Clemson: Full CFP viewing guide
By Megan Melle
Home field advantage is here, and the No. 5 Texas Longhorns will host No. 12 Clemson Tigers on Saturday, December 21, for the third game in the first round of the 2024-25 College Football Playoffs. With a loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship, the Longhorns lost their opportunity at a first-round bye, and thus, dropped to the fifth seed in the expanded CFP 12-team bracket. Their reward? Playing host to Dabo Swinney’s ACC champions.
Texas is an 11½ favorite (odds courtesy of Bet MGM), but despite the Vegas confidence, the Longhorns don't have a win solidified. Costly turnovers and red zone inactivity has stifled the offense and offered their defense zero room for error.
And there's some history to consider: Clemson’s QB Cade Klubnik will return to Texas to face an old enemy in Quinn Ewers. The two were some of the state’s highest-ranked high school recruits and played each other in the 2020 state finals (Klubnik came out on top). Saturday’s winner will take on Big 12 champion Arizona State in the CFP quarterfinals (Peach Bowl) on January 1 in Atlanta.
Your guide to watching Texas vs. Clemson in the College Football Playoff
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 21
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Location: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium (Austin, Texas)
- TV: TNT
- Stream: Max
Watching with cable: What are your options?
If you have cable, TNT will be the exclusive provider of the CFP’s first-round double header, with No. 11 SMU at No. 6 Penn State at Noon ET, followed by Clemson at Texas at 4 p.m. ET. You can watch both games on TNT, TBS and truTV. This season is the first since 2006 that college football has aired on TNT Sports, which has relationships with the NBA, NHL and NCAA men’s basketball.
Streaming without cable: What are your options?
The Clemson-Texas game will be available to stream on Max, but not without a caveat: You’ll need to pay for Max’s B/R Sports add-on. Currently, the B/R Sports add-on for Max is free with any Max subscription, which starts at $10/month. After the promo period though, the add-on will cost another $10 per month.
If you have Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV or Sling, you’ll be able to stream the double header on TNT. Unfortunately, Fubo does not include TNT, so streaming Clemson vs. Texas will not be available.
Service provider
Does it have TNT?
Max
Official streaming partner
Fubo
No
Sling
Yes
Hulu + Live TV
Yes
YouTube TV
Yes
What time is Texas vs. Clemson in the College Football Playoff?
The second game on Saturday’s slate of CFP first-round games, Texas vs. Clemson is scheduled to kickoff at 3 p.m. local time in Austin.
Time zone
Local start time
Eastern
4 p.m.
Central
3 p.m.
Mountain
2 p.m.
Pacific
1 p.m.
What’s the weather forecast for Texas vs. Clemson?
It’s all clear skies, according to the National Weather Service, which says that Austin, Texas, should be sunny with a high of 64 on Saturday, Dec. 21
How to watch all CFP first-round games
- Friday, Dec. 20: Indiana at Notre Dame, 8 p.m., ABC/ESPN
- Saturday, Dec. 21: SMU at Penn State, 12 p.m., TNT/MAX
- Saturday, Dec. 21: Clemson at Texas, 4 p.m., TNT/MAX
- Saturday, Dec. 21: Tennessee at Ohio State, 8 p.m., ABC/ESPN