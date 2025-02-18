Indiana Fever projected starting lineup after signing former all-defense selection Brianna Turner
By Levi Dombro
The Indiana Fever have been one of the most productive teams in the WNBA this offseason.
Star player Caitlin Clark has been a fan of the team's moves during the free agency period and finally the Fever are back in the conversation for one of the league's best teams. The new coach, Stephanie White, has been smart in acquiring players that can help the team but do not mess up the dynamic the core players built last season.
Their latest move was signing Brianna Turner, who was a First Team All-WNBA Defensive selection for two consecutive years in 2020 and 2021. While she is not a complete zero on offense, she makes her money on the defensive side of the ball and has had a successful professional career as a result.
Indiana Fever projected starting lineup
Player
Position
Caitlin Clark
PG
Kelsey Mitchell
SG
Sophie Cunningham
SF
DeWanna Bonner
PF
Aliyah Boston
C
Bench: Lexie Hull, Natasha Howard, Brianna Turner, Sydney Colson
Clark and Kelsey Mitchell formed an incredible duo during the 2024 season and the Fever made it a priority to retain Mitchell this offseason. Aliyah Boston is also a young player with incredible potential and a rapport with Clark, the team's three best players from a season ago remain on the roster.
The Fever's two biggest moves of the offseason came when they signed veteran forward DeWanna Bonner and traded for Sophie Cunningham, an efficient and defensive-minded wing.
While the starting lineup is consistent with our previous projection, the Fever's latest roster moves caused a bit of a shuffle for the players coming off the bench.
Not only did the team add Brianna Turner, but they released key role player Katie Lou Samuelson, who was a great spark for the team last season playing just less than half of the game. These two players play the same position, so the corresponding moves make sense.
Indiana also added veteran guard Sydney Colson from the Las Vegas Aces, another defensive-minded veteran. The team's recent additions signal a shift toward building around their young superstar.
Adding veterans is a key way to help out a young player, but so is easing the pressure off of her defensively. Instead of Clark having to create on offense and chase around the opposing team's best players, there are a myriad of lockdown defenders on the Fever roster now that can handle those duties.
It should be a successful season for the Indiana Fever after all they did to re-tool their coaching staff and roster this offseason. They've now got the talent, the veteran experience, and the know-how to make a run at a WNBA championship.