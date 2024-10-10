Jazz Chisholm Jr. drops the mic on Royals fans after Yankees ALDS Game 3 win
The Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees already didn't like each other too much ahead of their ALDS showdown: This is a rivalry with a very long, very salty history, and small-market K.C. relishes every shot it gets at the big, bad Bombers. But Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. cranked things up a notch just in case, saying the Royals got "lucky" in their Game 2 win and claiming that New York would come back to win the series.
So it should come as no surprise that, when the scene shifted to Kansas City for Game 3 on Wedneseday night, the entire sellout crowd at Kauffman Stadium was zeroed in on Chisholm Jr. from first pitch. Well, technically even before first pitch:
And during every at-bat:
But while Royals fans let Chisholm Jr. hear it, it was the Yankees third baseman who got the last laugh.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. got the last laugh after Yankees win in Game 3
Well, more accurately it was Giancarlo Stanton who got the last laugh: With New York in desperate need of an offensive spark, Stanton provided one, staking the Yankees to an early lead with an RBI double and then launching the game-winning homer in the top of the eighth. Chisholm Jr., for his part, went 0-for-4, lowering his average for the series to just .167. But if you thought that would keep him from dropping the mic on Kansas City after the game, you clearly don't know Jazz.
First thing's first: I have to respectfully disagree with Chisholm Jr. there. But while he might be inflating things a little bit, you do have to hand it to the guy. If you're going to talk some smack, you have to be able to handle it in return, and Chisholm Jr. isn't just handling it — he seems to genuinely love being in the eye of the storm, smiling through the whole thing. His comments don't seem to come from a place of malice; this is just how he gets the juices flowing. Now, if he could just channel that into production at the plate, the Yankees might really be in business.