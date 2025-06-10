Kaká on Xabi Alonso and Real Madrid: 'The pressure there is different'

Kaká was the Designated Player who announced Orlando City to MLS back in 2014. The Brazilian performed well for the Lions, scoring 25 goals, with 19 assists in 78 matches. Kaká was also an MLS All-Star three times and was the MVP in the 2015 All-Star match against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Camping World Stadium in Orlando is set to host games at the FIFA Club World Cup this summer, including one of the quarter-final fixtures. The former attacking midfielder is excited about the upcoming tournament in the United States. Speaking on Zoom, Kaká said, "I'm very happy to see that Orlando is growing a lot in football. Hosting these four games, one is huge, Manchester City against Juventus. The city is embracing football, and the city is trying to develop football. I hope the city can enjoy this tournament."

The MLS teams at the Club World Cup are Inter Miami, Los Angeles FC and the Seattle Sounders. Seattle is in the very difficult Group B that also includes Paris Saint-Germain, Atlético Madrid and Botafogo. When asked about this group, Kaká said, "It is one of the toughest groups, the Europeans will always be the favorites, and then we have the underdogs Seattle and Botafogo, but they have a chance. Because the Europeans are at the end of the season, and Seattle and Botafogo are in the middle of their season. Their players will be fresher than the European clubs."

AC Milan, Real Madrid and São Paolo are the other clubs that Kaká represented in his career. He won the Club World Cup with Milan in its previous format back in 2007. His Rossoneri side defeated Urawa Reds 1-0 in the semi-finals before beating Boca Juniors 4-2 to become world champions. Kaká scored and made two assists in the final against Boca. He was also awarded the Golden Ball for the best player at the competition.

Kaká is very proud of winning the Club World Cup. "Here in Brazil, all the top tournaments finish with the FIFA Club World Cup. The national championship, the Libertadores, and then the FIFA Club World Cup. As I grew up here watching São Paolo, I had in my mind that I wanted to be there and win the tournament as well.

"I had the first opportunity in 2003 (Intercontinental Cup), and we lost in the final against Boca Juniors. Then in 2007, I was there again against Boca Juniors, and we won. For me, it was unbelievable to have the trophy and to remember the time that I was supporting. I was the best player in the tournament, and I won a Toyota car. I gave the car to Milan's foundation. The atmosphere around this tournament is really amazing."

Kaká knows just what awaits Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid

Unfortunately, Milan will not be at the Club World Cup. However, Real Madrid will be there, under their new manager Xabi Alonso, who is a former teammate of Kaká. When asked about Alonso's appointment, the Brazilian replied, "Xabi Alonso is a very smart guy, even when he was playing, he was already trying to see the game like a coach. He did a very good season with (Bayer) Leverkusen, he won the tournament (Bundesliga) there. Very difficult tournament, as you always have Bayern München as a favorite.

"He stayed there one more year when everyone wanted him as a coach. He is now having the chance at Madrid, more experienced. I am supporting him, I wish him all the best as Real Madrid's coach. It is not easy; the pressure there is different than at the other clubs that he has already coached. But he is ready for this."

São Paolo will also not be at the Club World Cup this summer. However, Brazil will be well represented with Palmeiras, Flamengo, Fluminense and Botafogo at the competition. The former Brazilian international believes that the teams from his country will be able to hold their own against the top European clubs. "I think it is very important for Brazilians to be at this tournament, they are ready and excited, I saw some of them today flew to the U.S., it was a big party at the airport with the supporters.

"For Fluminense to have a player like Thiago Silva is very important, a very experienced player, he understands how to play at this tournament with the pressure. Palmeiras is doing very well in the last years. For us here as a supporter, we want to see how the Brazilians will perform and hope they will go further and further."