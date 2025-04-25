What is the largest comeback in NBA playoff history?

On Thursday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder completed an absurd 29-point comeback to take a commanding 3-0 lead over the Memphis Grizzlies. The Thunder ultimately won 114-108. Unfortunately, Ja Morant went down with an injury late in the first half, which helped spark a comeback for OKC. Nevertheless, a nearly 30-point comeback in the playoffs is unprecedented and a testament to the Thunder's dominance. This begs the question: Where does this incredible comeback rank in NBA playoff history?

OKC's comeback is the second-largest in playoff history

The Thunder's 29-point comeback is tied for the second-largest in playoff history. They also overcame the largest halftime deficit (26) in playoff history. OKC's top-ranked defense is stifling, and it allowed them to mount this comeback. Impressively, they held the Grizzlies to just 31 second-half points. Chet Holmgren and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander single-handedly outscored the Grizzlies in the second half, combining for 36 points. While it's only against the Grizzlies without Ja, this comeback is undoubtedly impressive and showcases how OKC is never out of a game.

Thunder PR:



The Thunder’s 29-point comeback is the 2nd largest in NBA playoff history.



The Thunder overcame the largest halftime deficit in NBA playoff history (26). — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) April 25, 2025

The largest comeback in league history

The only playoff comeback bigger than OKC's is the Los Angeles Clippers' 31-point comeback against the Golden State Warriors in 2019. Ironically, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was part of both historic comebacks. SGA was a rookie back in 2019. A gritty Clippers team shocked the Kevin Durant-era Warriors in Game 2 of the first round. It's truly astonishing that such a dominant team is on the wrong side of NBA history. Lou Williams exploded for 36 points while Montrez Harrell chipped in 25 points and Danilo Gallinari poured in 24 points.

The Clippers pushed an elite Warriors squad to six games, giving them one of the hardest tests of the KD era. Notably, Durant had a massive 50-point outing in a closeout Game 6. The Warriors went on to advance to the NBA Finals for the fifth consecutive year, however, they fell short to the Kawhi Leonard-led Raptors team.

Other notable playoff comebacks

OKC's recent 29-point comeback is tied with the 1989 Los Angeles Lakers comeback against the Seattle Supersonics. Ironically, the Clippers also have the third-largest comeback when they overcame a 27-point deficit against the Grizzlies in 2012. There have been four comebacks of 26 points in the playoffs, most recently the Grizzlies over the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2022. Ultimately, OKC's comeback showcases their defensive dominance and why they are such a dangerous playoff team.