Max Scherzer deal with Blue Jays must mean good things for Pete Alonso chances
Ross Atkins' busy offseason continued on Thursday as the Toronto Blue Jays signed Max Scherzer to a one-year deal, according to Jon Heyman of the NY Post. Scherzer and the Jays were heavily linked recently, so seeing him end up north of the border is far from a shock.
With Scherzer, Toronto's rotation adds a future Hall of Famer who might be well past his prime, but is still a productive arm, especially in the back end of a rotation.
Toronto failed in its quest to sign one of this offseason's superstars, but with Anthony Santander, Jeff Hoffman, Yimi Garcia, Andres Gimenez, and now Scherzer, the Jays are undoubtedly better than they were in 2024. The best part is, they might not be done.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that the Jays still have interest in signing Pete Alonso if he does not return to the New York Mets. Chances are, the Scherzer deal will only help in their pursuit of the slugger.
Max Scherzer deal should mean good things for Blue Jays Pete Alonso chances
With how this offseason has played out, it's abundantly clear that Alonso wants to return to the Mets, but on his terms. Unfortunately for Alonso, the Mets seem set on him returning to Queens only on their terms. This game of chicken has lasted all offseason long, with one side waiting for the other to blink first. Toronto entering with an offer Alonso can't refuse could be what finally decides his free agency.
The Jays were not an attractive destination for Alonso entering the offseason, with Vladimir Guerrero entrenched at first base at least for 2025, and without much talent around him. The Jays adding the players they've added and now adding Scherzer suddenly makes them a team that could conceivably be competitive in a weaker American League in 2025, and Alonso, according to Pat Ragazzo of SI, has a close relationship with Scherzer.
"And if Scherzer decides on Toronto, the word is that this could potentially enhance their chances of getting Alonso due to the players having a close relationship," Ragazzo wrote.
Not only were Alonso and Scherzer teammates for 1.5 seasons with the Mets, but they're both represented by Scott Boras as well. Scherzer alone probably wouldn't be able to lure Alonso to Toronto, but Scherzer combined with an improving roster that can realistically compete and with an offer more financially acceptable than what the Mets are willing to offer, certainly can be enough to get the first baseman to make the move to the Blue Jays.
Alonso's preference will probably be to remain in New York until proven otherwise, but Toronto continues to become more appealing as the offseason progresses. If the Mets refuse to meet Alonso's asking price, he might have found a suitor he likes enough to ditch them for. The Jays with Alonso probably wouldn't be World Series contenders, but could easily make some noise in the postseason.