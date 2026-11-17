The Champions Classic marked our first true marquee event of the college basketball season as we saw No. 5 Michigan State beat up No. 2 Duke while No. 15 Kansas blew out No. 24 Kentucky by 20. More elite non-conference action is on the way with Feast Week set to deliver more showcases of some of the top teams and players in the sport.

Which MTEs (also known as multi-team events) should you check out? Here are the five with the best fields, starting with a familiar standby in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

5 best Feast Week tournaments for the 2026-27 season

Dates: Nov. 25-27

Nov. 25-27 Location: Atlantis, Bahamas

Atlantis, Bahamas How To Watch: ESPN Family Of Networks

ESPN Family Of Networks Teams: Virginia Cavaliers, Xavier Musketeers, Texas A&M Aggies, Marquette Golden Eagles (Signature Series); Memphis Tigers, Penn State Nittany Lions, Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Mississippi State Rebels

One of the staples of Feast Week is the Battle 4 Atlantis but NIL has led the event to shake things up to attract marquee programs. Instead of a true eight team bracket, the event has been divided into the Signature Series, which features pre-set matchups between Virginia, Xavier, Texas A&M and Marquette, and a four-team bracket involving Memphis, Penn State, Wake Forest and Mississippi State.

Virginia is the best team here as a Top 10 outfit that smacked Arkansas on the first Sunday of the season, but don't sleep on Memphis. The Tigers scored a pair of strong wins in the opening week, upsetting a ranked Iowa State team and beating A-10 top dog VCU, and should be favored to win the bracketed event.

4. Rady Children's Invitational

Dates: Nov. 26-27

Nov. 26-27 Location: San Diego, CA

San Diego, CA How To Watch: FS1 (Opening Matchups), FOX (3rd Place And Championship Game)

FS1 (Opening Matchups), FOX (3rd Place And Championship Game) Teams: Texas Longhorns, Georgetown Hoyas, UCLA Bruins, Saint Mary's Gaels

This event is relatively new on the calendar but this four-team bracket should be a sneaky highlight of Feast Week. The opening round matchups feature Texas and Georgetown, which will likely be a rout for the Longhorns, while UCLA takes on Saint Mary's in the night cap.

The potential for a Texas vs. UCLA matchup is exciting, especially after the Bruins scored a big upset of Arizona on Opening Night. Saint Mary's is also an intriguing watch as they adjust to life without Randy Bennett, who moved on to coach Arizona State after a long stint as the Gaels' head coach.

3. Maui Invitational

Dates: Nov. 23-25

Nov. 23-25 Location: Maui, HI

Maui, HI How To Watch: ESPN Family Of Networks

ESPN Family Of Networks Teams: Ole Miss Rebels, Clemson Tigers, Washington Huskies, BYU Cougars, VCU Rams, Providence Friars, Colorado State Rams, Arizona Wildcats

Ole Miss Rebels, Clemson Tigers, Washington Huskies, BYU Cougars, VCU Rams, Providence Friars, Colorado State Rams, Arizona Wildcats Bracket

The best traditional MTE remains the Maui Invitational but the oodles of NIL cash the Player's Era Festival has thrown at the top programs has diluted its field a bit. A lot of West Coast-based teams are here, however, which gives us a chance to look at a true national title contender in Arizona and a ranked BYU team that could meet in the final if chalk holds in the bracket.

There are some sleepers in this field, including Clemson, which usually overachieves under Brad Brownell and draws Ole Miss in the opening round. The best early game is Providence and VCU, where new coach Bryan Hodgson has reshaped the Friars into a sneaky Big East contender and the Rams were picked atop the A-10's preseason poll.

2. Players Era 16

Dates: Nov. 24-28

Nov. 24-28 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How To Watch: ESPN Family Of Networks

ESPN Family Of Networks Teams: Tennessee Volunteers, Maryland Terrapins, San Diego State Aztecs, Iowa State Cyclones, Oregon Ducks, St. John's Red Storm, Louisville Cardinals, Texas Tech Red Raiders (Bracket 1); Gonzaga Bulldogs, Kansas State Wildcats, Baylor Bears, Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines, Creighton Bluejays, TCU Horned Frogs, Miami (FL) Hurricanes (Bracket Bracket

After last year's Player's Era turned into a debacle that saw games for the final round not assigned until after midnight on the East Coast of the prior night, the festival has revamped into a traditional bracket style. The 16-team event, which takes place during Thanksgiving week, features two separate eight team brackets with the winner of each facing off in an ultimate championship game on Saturday.

Nine teams in this field were ranked at the start of the season, including reigning champion Michigan, which blew out Gonzaga to announce their arrival as a title contender here a year ago. Other programs of note include the great Louisville portal experiment, St. John's, Alabama, and sneaky national title contender Miami.

1. Player's Era 8

Dates: Nov. 17-19

Nov. 17-19 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How To Watch: ESPN Family Of Networks

ESPN Family Of Networks Teams: Florida Gators, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Houston Cougars, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Kansas Jayhawks, UNLV Runnin' Rebels, West Virginia Mountaineers, Auburn Tigers

Florida Gators, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Houston Cougars, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Kansas Jayhawks, UNLV Runnin' Rebels, West Virginia Mountaineers, Auburn Tigers Bracket

The Player's Era has traditionally featured 24 teams so the only way to make full brackets work was to split it into two events. The 8 team event tips off the week prior to Thanksgiving but is a very top-heavy event featurign three true national title contenders in No. 1 Florida, a Top 10 Houston outfit and a surging Kansas team that obliterated Kentucky at the Champions Classic.

Florida and Houston are on the same side of the bracket, which could give us a heavyweight semifinal before a potential matchup with Kansas. The Jayhawks' side of the bracket is a bit lighter but don't sleep on Auburn, which is poised to make noise after turning last season's NCAA Tournament snub into an NIT victory that could propel them forward as a big-time threat in the SEC.