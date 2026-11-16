College basketball rankings: Projected AP Top 25 after Michigan State dominates Duke, Kansas embarrasses Kentucky

An eventful Tuesday offered the first real drama of the new college basketball season as the Champions Classic saw two significant results while Texas Tech scored a huge upset over No. 3 Illinois. After a relatively ho-hum Week 2 update to the AP Top 25 poll, we are poised for significantly more shakeups entering Week 3.

How high can Michigan State, Kansas and Texas Tech go after their big victories? Find that out, as well as who takes Kentucky's spot in the rankings, with a look at the projected AP Top 25 following the conclusion of Week 2's action.

Projected AP Top 25 rankings after Michigan State and Kansas' Champions Classic wins

Michigan State Spartans guard Carlos Medlock Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida Gators UConn Huskies Michigan State Spartans Virginia Cavaliers Duke Blue Devils Illinois Fighting Illini Texas Longhorns Houston Cougars UCLA Bruins Kansas Jayhawks Texas Tech Red Raiders Arizona Cardinals St. John's Red Storm Louisville Cardinals Tennessee Volunteers Miami (FL) Hurricanes Gonzaga Bulldogs Alabama Crimson Tide Arkansas Razorbacks Michigan Wolverines USC Trojans Vanderbilt Commodores BYU Cougars Nebraska Cornhuskers Memphis Tigers

Michigan State bullies Duke at the Champions Classic

On paper, No. 2 Duke had all the ingredients necessary to outlast a strong opponent in No. 5 Michigan State. Despite having a bigger front line and a lot of key retention, the Blue Devils looked like they didn't want their Champions Classic matchup as much as the Spartans did, losing 79-73 as Michigan State used speed and physicality to their advantage in the matchup.

The contest served as a coming out party for Spartans' wing Jordan Scott, whose five first-half blocks set an early tone in this one. With a challenging schedule ahead, Duke needs to step up its effort level if they hope to survive a brutal upcoming schedule that sees dates with Illinois, UConn and Florida over the next several weeks.

Kansas embarrasses Kentucky at the Champions Classic

Kansas Jayhawks guard Tyran Stokes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Champions Classic organizers did a good job putting Michigan State-Duke as the early game because the night cap between No. 15 Kansas and No. 24 Kentucky turned into a flop. The Jayhawks controlled the game from the opening tip, winning by 20 to ratchet up the heat under the seat of the Wildcats' head coach, Mark Pope.

The dynamic duo of Tre White and Tyran Stokes powered the Jayhawks and showcased their potential as a national title contender. Kentucky, which will drop out of the rankings this week, didn't help themselves by fighting tooth-and-nail to survive Northern Arizona at home later in the week and now has a scary nationally televised showdown against Indiana on tap on Friday.

Texas Tech takes down Illinois in Lubbock

There's a good chance that the Champions Classic absorbed all the oxygen in the room on Tuesday night, meaning a quality matchup between No. 3 Illinois and No. 16 Texas Tech flew under the radar. The contest looked like it was headed towards a Kansas-Kentucky style blowout with the Red Raiders jumping out to a 20-point first half lead, but the Fighting Illini had a furious second half rally that fell just short.

The setback was a good learning experience for Illinois, which showed they can get off the mat in a tough road environment when things aren't going in their favor. The bigger upshot will be that we shouldn't sleep on Texas Tech, which can ascend into the ranks of national title contender when they get J.T. Toppin back later in the season.

Arizona snaps Auburn's non-conference home winning streak

Arizona Wildcats guard Derek Dixon | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A loss to UCLA in the opening week increased the pressure of No. 12 Arizona's trip to Auburn, which entered the contest riding a 69-game home winning streak against non-conference opponents. A key spurt at the start of the second half allowed the Wildcats to withstand a late surge from the Tigers, winning 80-69 to earn their biggest win of the season so far.

The game marked a homecoming for Arizona freshman Caleb Holt, who led his team with 24 points and added nine rebounds for good measure. Auburn wasn't pegged to be a top threat in the SEC this season but the fact they were able to hold their own against a Final Four team from a year ago should make us take them more seriously.

Louisville gets ambushed by Memphis

Any time you build an entire team through the transfer portal there will be growing pains. The sheer assemblage of talent that No. 10 Louisville assembled in the offseason looked great in the first half against Memphis on Sunday, building an 11-point lead at the break, but they fell victim to the old Mike Tyson adage that everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face.

The Tigers kicked their level to another gear in the second half and Louisville had no answer for it, losing by 20 as they were outscored 57-26 in the second half. This kind of humbling will probably be a good thing for the Cardinals in the long run and should help 3-1 Memphis earn a spot in the next AP Top 25 poll thanks to a trio of strong wins against Louisville, Iowa State and VCU.