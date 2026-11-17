The Duke Blue Devils came into the season with championship aspirations, being widely considered a top two team entering the season. Head coach Jon Scheyer put together a difficult non-conference schedule meant to challenge the Blue Devils before getting into conference play.

Duke lost their first big time matchup, losing 79-73 to Michigan State in the Champions Classic. Over their next four games the Blue Devils take on No. 10 Illinois, Washington State, No. 3 UConn, and No. 1 Florida. Safe to say, we'll learn a lot about Duke over the next few weeks.

No. 5 Duke vs No. 10 Illinois: Nov. 17

Do you like fast-paced, offensive games? May I introduce you to the Duke vs. Illinois matchup.

Coming in at 3-1 overall, Duke has their next chance to get a big time win over an Illinois team who lost at Texas Tech just a week ago.

Illinois is an offense that wants to be fast-paced with lots of spacing. They utilize a system that prioritizes winning 1-on-1 matchups to either get all the way to the rim or kickout to a shooter for 3. Through four games, Illinois is currently shooting 75 percent from two, the best rate in the country. They get all the way to the rim, having only taken three mid-range shots on the season. On defense, Duke has the bodies to eat up a lot of space and potentially win some of these 1-on-1 matchups.

On the other side of the ball, Duke runs a heavy motion offense that prioritizes cutting and off ball movement. Illinois wants to take away the paint defensively, allowing opponents to take only 29 percent of their shots at the rim. Duke on the other hand wants to get all the way to the rim, taking 45.7 percent of their shots there, the seventh-best in the country.

Rebounding will also be a major factor as both teams are top-15 in offensive rebounding and top-50 in defensive rebounding.

I do think Duke is able to get the job done in Cameron Indoor Stadium and will get their first big win of the season.

Prediction: Duke wins, goes to 4-1

No. 5 Duke vs. Washington State: Nov. 21

Duke Blue Devils guard Deron Rippey Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke takes on Washington State in a matchup in California. Washngton State has struggled this season, going winless in their three matchups against D1 competition. They've really struggled to stop opposing offenses, both from three and from two.

On offense, Washington State has shot the ball well from three, but they've struggled with turnovers and general offensive creation.

Duke should be able to win this one handily.

Prediction: Duke wins, goes to 5-1

No. 5 Duke vs. No. 3 UConn: Nov. 25

Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a rematch of last year's Elite Eight thriller, Duke and UConn face off in Las Vegas. Once again, these two teams are among the elite in the country, and this should be another fun matchup.

Similar to Duke, UConn is an offense that utilizes a lot of off-ball movement and cutting to generate their offense. They have multiple elite shooters who can get going in a hurry. UConn also does a good job of limiting turnovers and getting offensive rebounds.

Of note, it was recently announced that UConn forward, and Duke transfer, Nik Khamenia would be out for UConn until around mid-January. He has averaged 10.7 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.

UConn's defense has been their calling card this season. They play an aggressive high-hedge scheme that wants to keep the ball out of the paint and force turnovers. On the season, they've forced turnovers on 26.2 percent of opponent possessions, the tenth best ranking in the country. Duke has had some struggles with turnovers this season, like having 13 in their loss to Michigan State.

Duke has the defensive versatility to switch a lot of UConn's actions, and because of this, it may end up being more of a defensive game. Duke has the ability to win games in the mud, and I think they do just that in this one.

Prediction: Duke wins, goes to 6-1

No. 5 Duke at No. 1 Florida: Dec. 1

Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The top two teamsf in the KenPom rankings face off in a true road game for Duke. These were widely considered the two best teams entering the season, and they should give us one of the best games of the entire year, maybe even a National Championship preview.

Florida dominates on the interior with their multi-big lineups that include Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon, and Rueben Chinyelu. On top of that, they have a skilled backcourt featuring Boogie Fland and Denzel Aberdeen.

Florida wants to dominate on the interior by offensive rebounding, getting to the free throw line, posting up, and cutting. They don't utilize too many pick and rolls, instead opting to have the offense operate through their bigs. This doesn't mean they don't shoot threes though as the interior forces for the Gators cause defenses to collapse often, opening up kickout threes.

Duke can also play multiple bigs between 7-foot-2 Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, 6-foot-11 Patrick Ngongba, 6-foot-10 Drew Scharnowski, and 7-foot-0 Cameron Williams. It'll be important for the big room to stay out of foul trouble but still provide physical defense to try and slow down Florida's trio.

Defensively, Florida forces teams to take mid-range shots with their drop coverage defense against pick and rolls. They don't have to send too much help since they have elite interior defenders, meaning that teams don't generate many threes against them. This'll be an important game for John Blackwell to get going in as he's struggled to score early in the season.

If this was on a neutral site, I might lean Duke, but with these two teams being so evenly matched, Florida being able to play at home gives them the slight edge to me.

Prediction: Duke loses, goes to 6-2

Prediction: Duke has a 6-2 record in early December

Duke Blue Devils forwards Dame Sarr and John Blackwell | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke still has every bit the profile of a National Championship contender, but they are a team still trying to gel some new players together. Patrick Ngongba has been a very big bright spot for Duke, playing like one of the best players in the sport. Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje has also flashed some of the high level skill he can play at.

The wing room is the concerning point currently. Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell hasn't translated well early, struggling to score while turning the ball over a lot. He's a skilled scorer who should eventually get out of this funk, but it may take a bit for him to adjust to not always having the ball in his hands. Outside of Caleb Foster, no one in the backcourt has shot great from three. Duke isn't overly reliant on three point shooting, but they do need it to come around sooner rather than later.

At the end of the day, Duke has one of the best coaches in the sport in Jon Scheyer, and they have one of the most complete rosters on paper. I think they'll go 3-1 over the next four games, which would put their record at 6-2 on December 2nd. They'd have two losses to two elite teams, but if things go this way, Duke will also have two incredibly good wins.

Regardless of how this stretch goes, Duke is a team very capable of learning from their mistakes and still end up being one of the best teams in the country when March rolls around.