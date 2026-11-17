The prestige of the Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger Award still reigns. If you earn the honor, you are cemented as the very best in your league at your position. Whether this is the start of your trophy case or the end of it, you'll always be able to look back in fondness at the Silver Slugger as a marker of your hard work. Just ask previous winners like Albert Pujols, Anthony Rizzo, Eric Hosmer, and Ryan Howard, all of whom participated in The Baseball Insiders' exclusive Silver Slugger winner reveal show tonight, live on YouTube and filmed at the iconic Bat Vault at the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory in Louisville, Kentucky.

FanSided was honored once again to be the exclusive presenter, in conjunction with Louisville Slugger, of these awards, which date back to 1980. The fraternity of winners is adding a new cluster to the hallowed halls on Tuesday evening, many of whom are first-time winners. As if we needed more evidence that the game is in a fantastic place.

A reminder: Silver Slugger Award winners are determined by a vote of Major League managers and coaches. All 30 MLB teams have four votes each: One for their manager and three for coaches of the team’s choice. Votes are verified by the Accounting firm of DMLO - Deming, Malone, Livesay, and Ostroff.

Check back here throughout the show as we reveal every AL and NL Silver Slugger Award winner.