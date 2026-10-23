4 moves the Astros must make this offseason to keep their World Series window open

If the Houston Astros are looking for any semblance of good news, it’s that the American League West should remain wide open next year. We won’t go so far as to guarantee a .500 team will finish atop the standings again, but there’s no reason to think Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez and what remains of a once-championship core can’t contend for another division title.

We’ve already looked at which players are unlikely to return to the Astros, so let’s turn to the moves they must make in the coming weeks. Those hoping for an Alvarez trade are out of luck, largely because we’re skeptical management will trade him this early; he has two years left under team control and doesn’t turn 30 until next June.

So where do we start? How about with a veteran slugger who’d instantly help the Astros’ outfield problems?

Avoid signing Trent Grisham … unless he’s willing to compromise on contract length

New York Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The easy answer is to go out and sign Randy Arozarena or Seiya Suzuki, but they’re not worth the investment given Houston’s overall situation. Adding top-tier free agents (by this market’s standards, at least) to a significant contract would be a grievous mistake, especially if the 32-year-old Suzuki runs into age-related regression. (Not to mention that both hit right-handed.)

Grisham is good for 15-20 homers a season, though his defense has declined sharply over the last few years. Would he be open to signing a one-year, prove-it deal after a disappointing 2026 campaign? The one knock against him is he’s almost exclusively played center field and DH’d since 2020, but presumably he could slide over into a corner without much trouble.

Could the Astros snag former Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara from the Miami Marlins?

Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We’re honestly not sure whether the Marlins would trade Alcantara, who has a $21 million club option with a $1 million trade assignment bonus. He had an impressive bounce-back season in 2026 with a 3.87 ERA, his lowest since his 2022 NL Cy Young campaign, and he looked more confident as the season progressed.

Alcantara just turned 31, and he’d slot in behind Hunter Brown as the Astros’ No. 2 pitcher. We should also note he doesn’t have a no-trade clause, so the penny-pinching Marlins could part ways with him without issue.

The Astros must determine whether Christian Walker is a viable first base option

Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Immediately after the Astros’ Wild Card Series loss, we suggested they’d part ways with the 35-year-old first baseman this offseason. We’ve since slightly reversed course, partly because Houston owes him $20 million in guaranteed money next year and he has a six-team no-trade clause.

If Walker can deliver 25 home runs, 80 RBI and a league-average OPS, why wouldn’t the Astros want him back? He’s still a plus defender at first, which is excellent news given Yordan Alvarez’s presence at DH. But do the Astros feel he’s their best option, or is he worth trading in a salary dump?

Potential free-agent options include the Brewers’ Jake Bauers and the Padres’ Ty France, though the former is likely a qualifying-offer candidate.

Houston cannot go into the 2027 season without further outfield depth

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Myles Straw | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, the Astros truly felt that Taylor Trammell, Brice Matthews, Jake Meyers and LaMonte Wade Jr. were backup outfielders worth carrying on a potential playoff team. The fact that Houston even managed a .500 record is remarkable.

Whether it’s via trade or affordable free agents, the Astros must add capable backup outfielders this winter. Versatility should be vital, which likely means avoiding Cedric Mullins or Luis Robert Jr. We love the idea of reuniting with Myles Straw, who played for the Astros from 2018-21 and can play all three spots.