Answering Reddit's biggest MLB offseason questions after the GM Meetings

I just spent a few nights in Las Vegas for the GM Meetings, and my notebook is full. You know what that means. It’s time for a Q&A. And here's the good news: I just hosted an AMA on Reddit's r/MLB and answered almost 100 questions from baseball fans in the r/MLB channel — from the Dodgers’ offseason pursuits to what the Jake Bauers signing means for the Red Sox.

Let’s dive into some of the most pressing questions here.

Will the Yankees do much this offseason, and where will they focus?

Free-agent pitcher David Bednar | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Question from mherrin2

The bullpen is where I’d start and it’s their top priority. They have to get one of Adrian Morejon or David Bednar. You can’t go wrong with either, but the case for Bednar is stronger because you know he can thrive in high-leverage situations in New York and that’s no small thing.

Elsewhere, look for the Yankees to pursue a right-handed hitting catcher to complement Austin Wells. They also like Alec Bohm, among others, and the market for the veteran infielder is extensive. They also could dangle a Ryan Weathers type, who drew interest at the deadline. On the coaching staff: Joe Espada and Aaron Bates are two names under heavy consideration.

What can we expect from the Giants this offseason?

Question from majestic-arcangel

The Giants will be active in the pitching space and word from the GM Meetings is that they are expected to add at least one starting pitcher and multiple relievers. After all, they have to. Their bullpen, especially in the late innings, was a disaster.

Things seem bleak after a disastrous season, but there is reason for optimism. That farm system is beyond legit and drew praise from plenty of folks in Vegas. This year was tough. I get it. But blue skies are ahead. Believe.

What relievers are the Dodgers looking at?

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Question from Acomplished-Bag3258

Alex Vesia is their biggest bullpen free agent and retaining him should be a big priority. The need for Vesia to return is even greater with Evan Phillips departing to Atlanta on a three-year, $35 million contract. But word is, the market for Vesia is deep. There are plenty of teams. So there is competition.

Other options include Tim Hill, who has been popular. If they want to retain some in-house options, Blake Treinen or Brusdar Graterol could make sense. But after making splashes with Tanner Scott and Edwin Diaz in recent years, I don’t see that happening again in Los Angeles — unless it’s to keep Vesia.

Anything new with the Blue Jays? Things we haven’t heard?

Question from Capable-Marsupial805

The Blue Jays will meet with Tarik Skubal. They love to hunt big game and are once again involved with the top free agent on the market. I am skeptical of their chances here, though, especially with the New York Mets viewed as the industry favorite.

I love Freddy Peralta for the Blue Jays. He makes so much sense. Elsewhere, adding another bat seems like a real priority, and I’ve heard them mentioned with bats such as Seiya Suzuki to Jazz Chisholm to Brandon Lowe. I do believe that they add another impact bat, I just don’t know which one.

Are the Red Sox done after the Jake Bauers signing?

New Boston Red Sox first baseman Jake Bauers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Question from Low-Technician1589

The Red Sox are not done. They will continue to look for offense, and they absolutely could check on Elly De La Cruz, Zach Neto and/or CJ Abrams. They have the prospect capital to acquire anyone they want, but I’m skeptical that a trade for such a player ultimately happens in Boston.

I’d also look for the Red Sox to accumulate more pitching depth for the rotation and bullpen. That’s what Craig Breslow does best, and I expect this offseason to be no different.

Where do things stand for the Cubs right now?

Question from Own_Amount918

I’d expect at least two or three rotation additions, and having Clay Holmes and David Peterson already in place is a strong start. Kaima Taira would help, but they still need a true impact starter. Freddy Peralta would be a great fit, and few know him better than manager Craig Counsell.

They can’t settle for a couple of cheap relief arms and call the bullpen fixed. The standard has to be beating the Brewers and reaching the World Series, and that means making an impact addition in the bullpen, too.