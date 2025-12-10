Debunking the dumbest Tarik Skubal trade rumor of the Winter Meetings

The Detroit Tigers could very well trade Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers this winter. In fact, I'd suggest the Dodgers are one of the frontrunners for Skubal's services, alongside the New York Mets, because they can feasibly afford a contract extension.

Yet, the rumor which gained traction at the MLB Winter Meetings – that Skubal to the Dodgers was imminent – never stood a chance. FanSided MLB Insider Robert Murray put that to bed rather quickly when I asked him on Tuesday, which does not surprise me in the slightest.

Tarik Skubal rumor went viral at the Winter Meetings

A local Los Angeles sports analyst broke some surprising Skubal news at the Winter Meetings. If it's to be believed, a trade isn't far off.

"I’m hearing the Skubal deal is essentially in place — the pieces are agreed to, the framework is done," David Pingalore , a KTLA TV sports anchor, wrote. "What’s holding it up now is the long-term extension and ownership approval in Detroit. The [Tigers] won’t green-light it without the owner’s sign-off, and the [Dodgers] won’t ship out that kind of haul without a long-term commitment from Skubal. That’s the final hurdle."

Pingalore is followed by the Boras Corporation, so there's a chance that's his source. Nonetheless, nothing we've heard since then suggests anything is close.

Why Tarik Skubal wasn't traded at the MLB Winter Meetings

If the Tigers decide to trade Skubal, I'm in favor of doing it this winter, rather than at the trade deadline. Yes, I'd love to watch Skubal pitch again for my beloved Tigers, but Scott Harris sounds intent on getting the most for the one year left on the two-time AL Cy Young winner's contract. Harris has said all the right things about Skubal personally, but he also adds a hint of possibility. In Orlando, Harris said that no player on Detroit's roster was off-limits via trade. That includes Skubal.

But the timing doesn't make sense to trade Skubal right now. Few ace-quality starting pitchers have signed via free agency, Dylan Cease excluded. That means contenders still have alternatives to Skubal. If Harris is smart – which I can assure you, he definitely thinks he is – the Tigers should wait out free agency and hope the offers increase. A full season of Skubal is valuable to contenders either way, but a desperate contender will offer the kind of return Harris is looking for.

Money plays a role in any Tarik Skubal trade

In one sense, Pingalore was correct. The money for a potential extension would serve as a major holdup. Yet, because Pingalore has a point to begin with...that's why the Dodgers wouldn't be able to make the move at all for a player who isn't a necessity for them. Ken Rosenthal made the best argument yet as to why Los Angeles doesn't even need Skubal.

"Skubal is probably even less likely, considering the return the Tigers would want for their back-to-back American League Cy Young winner, even though he is under club control for only one more season," Rosenthal wrote. "The Dodgers don’t particularly need Skubal. Their rotation, at first glance, appears to be an embarrassment of riches, particularly with young pitchers Gavin Stone, River Ryan and Kyle Hurt set to return from injuries."

Skubal will cost the Dodgers or any team that eventually signs him $400 million. With that money, Los Angeles could fix their bullpen or add a big bat in Kyle Tucker instead.

This isn't to say the Dodgers won't eventually acquire Skubal, but it's far too early in the offseason for them to resort to such a trade. And from the Tigers perspective, Los Angeles has plenty of starting pitching. They are not the desperate suitor Harris is looking for.

As much fun as it is creating mock trade scenarios, waiting is best for both sides.