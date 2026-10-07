Dodgers vs. Braves player stats, live box score and match stats for NLDS Game 4

Maybe the Los Angeles Dodgers are inevitable after all. It seemed like the two-time defending champs might be on the ropes, as the Atlanta Braves stole home-field advantage in Game 2 and headed back home for Game 3 with ace Chris Sale on the mound. But as they always seem to do, Dave Roberts' team found an answer, getting two homers and another sensational postseason performance from Yoshinobu Yamamoto in a 3-1 victory on Wednesday.

Now the Dodgers are one win away from advancing to yet another NLCS, while the Braves are one loss away from a very uncomfortable offseason. Atlanta's hopes now rest on Tyler Mahle, who will try to author one more gem in what's been a fairy-tale second half. Los Angeles, of course, has one more ace up its sleeve in Tyler Glasnow, with Tarik Skubal waiting in the wings should we get to a Game 5 on Friday.

Can the Braves bats finally wake up and take this series the distance? Or will the Dodgers once again prove that they're simply made of stronger (and, well, richer) stuff? Fans can follow along with all of the action, player stats and game stats with us below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Dodgers vs. Braves live player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary

Odds and player props for Dodgers vs. Braves