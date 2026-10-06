How many teams have come back from 0-2? Guardians face daunting Division Series history

The Cleveland Guardians are down but not out. Although they now must head to Chicago trailing 2-0 in their ALDS against the White Sox, there’s still time for them to win three straight and avoid an early postseason exit.

We know that such a task is far easier said than done, but it’s not impossible. In fact, we've seen several teams rally from a 2-0 deficit in a best-of-five series to survive and advance, and some have even won the World Series. Here’s what you need to know.

How often do MLB teams come back from a 2-0 deficit in the League Division Series?

New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird during the 2017 ALDS | USA TODAY Sports

Before going any further, we need to provide some additional context. Although Major League Baseball formally implemented the League Division Series ahead of the 1994 season, that wasn’t the first time the sport had a best-of-five Divisional Round.

A players strike separated the 1981 season into two halves, so any team that won their division in the first half had a playoff spot locked up by the time regular-season games resumed on Aug. 10. Major League Baseball returned to the traditional best-of-five League Championship Series (more on that later) in 1982, and we didn’t officially see another LDS until 1995; another strike resulted in the 1994 postseason being canceled.

With that history out of the way, let’s start with the American League:

Year Series winner Series loser 1981 Brewers* Angels 1995 Mariners Yankees 1999 Red Sox Cleveland 2001 Yankees Athletics 2003 Red Sox Athletics 2015 Blue Jays Rangers 2017 Yankees Cleveland

*best-of-five ALCS

The good news is that this has happened eight times before. The bad news for the Guardians is that no American League team won the World Series after rallying from a 2-0 deficit in the ALDS. (The 2001 Yankees all won the pennant but lost in the Fall Classic.)

Now let’s turn our attention to the National League:

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Nyjer Morgan during the 2011 NLDS | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Year Series winner Series loser 1981 Dodgers Astros 1984 Padres Cubs 2012 Giants Reds

Unlike the American League, we’ve seen two teams — the 1981 Dodgers and 2012 Giants — win the World Series following their NLDS comebacks.

Which teams overcame a 2-0 deficit in the best-of-five League Championship Series?

The Milwaukee Brewers celebrate defeating the California Angels in the 1982 ALCS | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Time for another history lesson! The League Championship Series operated on a best-of-five format from 1969 through 1984, and we saw multiple instances of a team coming back from a 2-0 deficit.

Year Series winner Series loser 1982 ALCS Brewers Angels 1984 NLCS Padres Cubs

Neither of those teams went on to win the World Series. The Brewers fell short to the Cardinals in seven games, while the Padres lost to the Tigers in five games.

Why the Guardians are still alive despite 0-2 ALDS deficit

Put simply: starting pitching. Cleveland can throw each of Parker Messick and Gavin Williams one more time in this series, with all hands on deck for Game 3 in Chicago with their season on the line. Of course, the White Sox built their lead by beating each of the Guardians' aces, which doesn't bode well. But Stephen Vogt's team can feel competent that its pitching will at least keep it in every game for th rest of the way.

Can they score enough? That's a different question entirely. It would help if big names like Jose Ramirez finally lived up to their billing, though so far Cleveland's postseason offense in 2026 has looked a lot like previous versions (derogatory). Get some traffic on the bases, though, give your pitching a chance and see how Chicago responds to the pressure, and who knows?