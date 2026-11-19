Freddy Peralta is among the top free agents on the market behind Tarik Skubal right now, and I've heard more from his former teammates in the past month than I have about any other player in more than a decade covering baseball. I’ll get into what they’re telling me, plus what teams are hearing about Ketel Marte’s asking price, where the Giants stand on Casey Schmitt and what’s next for Nick Pivetta.

Why Freddy Peralta’s former teammates keep texting me

Multiple players have called him the “best teammate” they have ever had. Others have praised his consistency, with Peralta posting an ERA ranging between 2.70-3.99 in every year from 2020-2025. And others pointed to his ability to bounce back after a rough first half with the New York Mets and post a 3.25 ERA in 10 starts while pitching meaningful innings during the Tampa Bay Rays’ deep postseason run.

“Super positive and one of my favorite teammates and people ever,” one of Peralta’s former teammates texted this week. “His courage (“stones”) on the mound stands out. He never backs down and is able to make huge pitches over and over again!”

Ketel Marte asking price very high

While the Diamondbacks are listening on Ketel Marte, the asking price is said to be very high from multiple teams in contact with Arizona.

What complicates matters is that Marte has full no-trade protection as a 10-and-5 player and that the Diamondbacks left the GM Meetings not certain what teams Marte would be willing to approve a deal, according to Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. But there is interest in Marte, and considering his production, as well as the team-friendly $91.75 million remaining on his contract, there should be a number of teams involved. As of this writing, no deal was believed to be imminent.

The Giants are fielding calls on Casey Schmitt

The Giants are open to moving infielder Casey Schmitt in a trade for pitching reinforcements, as Jeff Passan of ESPN said. But one source emphasized that San Francisco is not shopping Schmitt, noting that teams see he and Matt Chapman on the same roster and are inquiring about Schmitt.

Schmitt, 27, was on pace for 30-plus homers and to be an All-Star if he was healthy all season, despite playing out of position defensively. He thrived against left-handed pitchers, hitting .314/.330/.490 with an .820 OPS in 106 plate appearances. And he comes with three more years of control.

The Giants, meanwhile, are not open to offers for right-hander Logan Webb. One player who could draw interest from teams is Willy Adames, who is two years into a seven-year, $182 million contract. There are shortstop-needy teams across baseball and considering the limited supply of shortstops available, teams could inquire about the 31-year-old.

Nick Pivetta is healthy and the Padres are still interested

Free-agent pitcher Nick Pivetta is healthy and ready to go for the 2027 season.

Pivetta, 33, became a free agent when the Padres declined his $14 million club option. Had San Diego exercised it, Pivetta would have also had an $18 million player option for 2028. In reality, it was a $32 million decision that the Padres made with the right-hander. The Padres remain interested in bringing back Pivetta, but there are other teams involved.

The Reds are bringing back Dominic Fletcher on a minor-league deal

Outfielder Dominic Fletcher and the Cincinnati Reds are in agreement on a minor-league contract that includes an invite to spring training, according to a source familiar with the deal.

Fletcher, 29, last appeared in the majors in 2025 with the Chicago White Sox. He spent last season primarily with the Pittsburgh Pirates before opting out of his contract to sign a minor-league deal with the Reds. He hit .267/.351/.426 with nine home runs and 38 RBI last season with Pittsburgh and Cincinnati. In three major-league seasons, he’s hit .233/.280/.325 with a .604 OPS.

The Royals are signing Vince Velasquez to a minor-league deal

Right-handed pitcher Vince Velasquez and the Kansas City Royals are in agreement on a minor-league contract that includes an invite to spring training, a source said.

Velasquez, 34, briefly appeared in the majors with the Chicago Cubs this season, throwing 3.1 scoreless innings. He’s played in 10 major-league seasons, posting a 4.86 ERA with the Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, Chicago White Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates and Cubs.

The Rangers are signing Dylan File to a minor-league deal

Right-handed pitcher Dylan File and the Texas Rangers are in agreement on a minor-league contract that includes an invite to spring training, a source said.

File, 30, pitched in eight minor-league seasons, mostly with the Milwaukee Brewers, and spent last season in Triple-A with the Detroit Tigers where he had a 5.28 ERA in 28 games (131.1 innings).