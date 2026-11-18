The Kansas City Royals and Seattle Mariners came together on a six-player deal that sent Maikel Garcia to the Mariners. The full trade:

The move sent shockwaves throughout baseball and the common reaction heard was that it was a great baseball trade. It accomplished what both sides wanted. In Seattle, the Mariners wanted to improve the defense and add another bat to the lineup, and did so with Garcia who is also signed to a team-friendly contract for the next few seasons. In Kansas City, the consistent word was that they wanted pitching — a lot of it — and they added an upside starter in Bryce Miller and reliever in Jose A. Ferrer has plenty of fans across baseball.

So what’s next to come for both teams?

Where the Mariners go after adding Maikel Garcia

Kansas City Royals third baseman Maikel Garcia | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After moving on from Ferrer, the Mariners are likely to look at the free-agent reliever market that has plenty of options. Ferrer was acquired by Seattle last offseason for Harry Ford, their top prospect, and in one season with the Mariners posted a 4.18 ERA. He was a big part of what they do in Seattle and he’ll need to be replaced.

On the starting pitching front: the Mariners will not trade Logan Gilbert or Emerson Hancock. The Mariners want to build around both and despite strong interest in Gilbert, he’ll be a big part of their rotation in 2027 and beyond.

What the Mariners should do, if they are unable to re-sign Randy Arozerana, is consider Seiya Suzuki, a free-agent outfielder who is a strong hitter and also improved defensively. He’s drawing interest from the San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays, among other teams, and is in line to land a lucrative multi-year deal.

A big part of the Mariners trade, in addition to the controllability of Garcia, was that it moves Colt Emerson to shortstop full-time while putting Brendan Donovan more consistently in the outfield, which should help improve their poor defense from a year ago.

Where the Royals go after landing Bryce Miller

Seattle Mariners pitcher Bryce Miller | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Royals’ offseason focus was adding to the pitching staff and they are thrilled with the additions of Miller and Ferrer. But they are not done on the pitching front and plan to explore further options in the rotation and bullpen.

A priority for the Royals now has to be replacing Garcia, who was supposed to be a long-term fixture in the infield. On Foul Territory, A.J. Pierzynski floated the name Isaac Paredes as a trade option for the Royals, and he’s someone that contending teams have long had their eye on as a potential target with the Houston Astros.

The name that makes sense, to me, is Alec Bohm. He’s only 30 years old. He had a strong second half of the season, hitting .298/.369/.425 with four home runs, 41 RBI and a .794 OPS, and rival teams view him as a candidate to continue that in a change of scenery. Other teams that are on Bohm include the New York Mets and New York Yankees, among others.