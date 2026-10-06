MLB legend Albert Pujols gives the Braves their due as Dodgers face an NLDS fight

Albert Pujols spoke with FanSided and The Baseball Insiders on behalf of Cologuard® for the new "Mind Your Behind" campaign, encouraging eligible adults to prioritize colorectal cancer (CRC) screening. Nearly 60 million Americans remain unscreened for colorectal cancer, and "Mind Your Behind" pokes lighthearted fun at fans’ love of baseball players’ derrieres to raise awareness about the importance of CRC screening and encourage people to learn more available options, some of which can be done from the comfort of your own home.

The next time baseball fans see Albert Pujols, he just might be in the dugout, honing his chops in the lead chair. For now, he's taken 2026 to sit back and observe, joining a few Netflix broadcasts from the desk and receiving his beautiful red jacket as a newly minted member of the Cardinals Hall of Fame.

As the postseason tension builds, Pujols is focused on the remaining contenders — though he did tell FanSided he believes the time for Cardinals fans to expect more from their franchise has arrived.

Pujols entered the Division Series believing in the Padres: "My World Series pick is still San Diego," he told FanSided. "This is the year." And though the first two games in Milwaukee didn't go according to plan, picking San Diego goes hand-in-hand with a sense of skepticism when it comes to the Dodgers.

Pujols spoke plainly; he believed that both the Padres and Atlanta Braves were genuine threats to the Dodgers' chances before the series had even begun. Now with Atlanta and L.A. deadlocked 1-1 and ahead of Game 3 at Truist Park, with Chris Sale and Tyler Mahle on the rubber for Games 3 and 4, that's looking all the more prescient.

Albert Pujols wonders about Dodgers' downfall ahead of Game 3 vs. Braves

"Atlanta can be dangerous," Pujols countered, when asked what might stand in the Dodgers' way. "Those teams [Atlanta and San Diego] are in the postseason, they deserve credit."

Pujols — who has a little experience conquering Houston's famed left-field wall — also doesn't believe the White Sox are getting enough credit for going into that ballpark and dismantling the Astros, even with their 81-81 record. That, too, has proven prescient; Chicago's run has continued with a perfect trip to Cleveland, looking less like a fluke and more like a determined barrel of underdogs by the day.

It's not easy to three-peat in this game, and you never know whose energy you're going to need to rebuke to accomplish that goal. While the Padres may have fallen off, the Dodgers still seem to be in distress, and the White Sox have spent the past several days demanding our respect. Don't underestimate Pujols as a source of belief, either. He seems to have read the tea leaves before the rest of us.