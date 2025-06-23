The summer solstice has come and gone. The final week of June is here, and that means that this year's trade deadline is just over one month away. Those early-season excuses have long since flown out the window; it's time for every team to prove that it's a contender or get sold for parts.

Good luck figuring out which is which right now, though. Rafael Devers, in case you hadn't heard, was traded from the Boston Red Sox to the San Francisco Giants, and both of those teams feel like the deal leaves them better-positioned to contend down the stretch. In New York, meanwhile, bumpy weeks from both the Yankees and the Mets have tightened up divisional races in the AL East and NL East respectively.

Right now, there are only a handful of teams who can't credibly claim that a playoff spot is within reach. So, how to separate the pretenders from the contenders? Our weekly power rankings are here to help. Read on for the full 30-1 list, as well as where each team stands ahead of a crucial push toward July 31.

30. Colorado Rockies

Record: 18-60

The Colorado Rockies are on pace for a record-breaking season. Colorado has just 17 wins on the season, and they don't have many trade pieces. When I spoke with Rockies insider Kevin Henry back in May, his outlook wasn't pretty. There was a reason for that.

"Rockies fans feel the entire issue lies with ownership and have implored Dick Monfort to

sell the team since the Nolan Arenado trade fiasco went down before the 2021 season.

Since that time, Colorado fans have been on edge about what’s coming next for their

team … and it’s only gotten worse as the franchise posted its first-ever 100-loss season,

followed by another 100-loss season and then followed by this potentially historically

bad campaign," Henry wrote at the time.

I will take him at his word, as the Rockies are going to lose 100+ games barring an incredible turnaround. They have earned the last spot.

- Mark Powell, content director, FanSided.com

29. Chicago White Sox

Record: 25-53

At least Chicago ended the week on a high note. The White Sox entered the weekend losers of eight in a row, but managed to take two of three from the Toronto Blue Jays after an eighth-inning rally on Sunday.

Still, we remain mired in the depths of a seemingly interminable rebuild on the South Side, and the only thing worth paying attention to is which players are staking a claim to a role in this team's long-term future. Results have been ... mixed so far on that front: Sean Burke and Sean Smith headline what could shape up to be an intriguing young crop of pitchers (one that includes top prospects Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith) but it's unclear where the offense is going to come from.

Will Edgar Quero or Kyle Teel start hitting up to their pedigrees? Is Miguel Vargas' post-hype breakout legit? Can Chicago get anything at all of value for Andrew Benintendi? And will Luis Robert Jr. finally repair some of his trade value before it's too late?

- Chris Landers, sports editor, FanSided.com

28. Pittsburgh Pirates

Record: 31-48

Don Kelly has somewhat stabilized the Pittsburgh Pirates, but they remain at a crossroads. There is a good chance Kelly keeps the job beyond this season if he can keep this team around .500 for his overall tenure. Kelly does have Paul Skenes and a relatively good pitching staff at his disposal. The lineup, on the other hand, is horrid. Either way, the Pirates will trade some of their best players by the deadline, which should make this bad team even worse.

Bryan Reynolds and Ke'Bryan Hayes have been mentioned in trade rumors, along with Mitch Keller and Andrew Heaney. They won't all be dealt y late-July, but some will, and that will hurt the Pirates long term. Essentially, that is the problem in Pittsburgh. As they develop talent, even on a one-year deal, it is only beneficial if they can turn a cost-effective trade in return.

- MP

27. Washington Nationals

Record: 32-46

It might be time to have some uncomfortable conversations about the Nats' post-Juan Soto rebuild. It's tough to quibble with the Soto deal specifically: James Wood, CJ Abrams and MacKenzie Gore all look like budding stars. The problem is ... well, everything else, to the point where you have to wonder whether the actual problem is the organization's approach to developing talent.

Washington went just 2-5 this week, and while losing a series at Dodger Stadium isn't anything to hang your head about, dropping three of four at home to the Rockies very much is. Top prospects Dylan Crews and Brady House are off to very rough starts to their MLB careers. The young pitchers around Gore have failed to take a step forward. The No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft helps, but as this team gets ready to spend real money again, is the foundation stable enough to back it up?

- CL

26. Miami Marlins

Record: 31-45

Signs of life in Miami? Okay, maybe that's a bit of a stretch, but this team is 6-4 in its last 10 games and just took two of three from the Atlanta Braves over the weekend. (Although with the way Atlanta is looking right now, maybe that's not such an accomplishment.)

Still, it just feels like this team remains years away from contention — and by design, as Peter Bendix tears Miami's whole organization down to the studs. Anyone on the big-league roster who isn't at or near the start of their arbitration clock is likely to get shipped out, with Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera at the top of the list. Knock those trades out of the park, and then maybe we'll have something.

- CL

25. Athletics

Record: 32-48

The good news is that it feels like the A's are just a functional pitching staff away from making some real noise. Jacob Wilson, Tyler Soderstrom, Nick Kurtz, Lawrence Butler and Shea Langeliers is a sneaky-good offensive core, and Brent Rooker is still just 30 years old and locked up for the foreseeable future. This team is 10th in OPS on the season, and that doesn't really feel like a fluke anymore.

Now for the bad news: Trying to build a functional pitching staff has proven harder than anticipated. Luis Severino, Jeffrey Springs and Osvaldo Bido were all worthy fliers, but none of them have panned out as hoped, and there's not much in the way of young talent behind them. Still, this lineup is ascending, which gives the A's a little runway to figure that out — and hey, maybe they'll even throw some money at the problem.

- CL

24. Baltimore Orioles

Record: 33-44

It seemed like, at long last, the tide might be starting to turn for the 2025 O's: a sweep of the Los Angeles Angels followed by a split of four tough road games against the Tampa Bay Rays and a win in the series opener over the New York Yankees in the Bronx on Friday night. Finally, this was more like the team we expected to see at the start of the season.

And then the baseball gods decided to just kick that boulder a little further back down the hill. First Baltimore lost catcher Adley Rutschman to an oblique injury that will keep him out through at least the All-Star break. Then they dropped the final two in New York, the last of which came courtesy of an excruciating rally in the bottom of the eighth. Oh, and the backup catcher, Maverick Handley, might be headed to the IL as well.

The pitching staff has been better of late, and Gunnar Henderson is starting to look like Gunnar Henderson. But there are still just too many holes on this roster, and it might be too little, too late to make a run at a Wild Card spot.

- CL

23. Minnesota Twins

Record: 37-40

Can we build the whole team out of Byron Buxton? There's a cruel irony in the fact that we appear to be finally getting the healthy Buxton season we've long dreamed about ... and the team around him hasn't been good enough for it to matter much at all.

Minnesota has now lost nine of its last 10 games, including a home sweep at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers over the weekend in which Rocco Baldelli's team surrendered a whopping 35 runs. There isn't enough firepower surrounding Buxton — not with Royce Lewis hurt again and Carlos Correa a shell of himself — but the real problem is a pitching staff that we thought would be among the league's best.

Instead, Pablo Lopez is hurt, Bailey Ober has regressed and none of the young guys like Zebby Matthews, David Festa and Chris Paddack have stepped up to fill the void behind Joe Ryan. Unless that changes, the Twins sure look like sellers.

- CL

22. Los Angeles Angels

Record: 37-40

Whether the Angels buy or sell at the trade deadline will easily be the biggest question looming over the franchise the next month. The Angels’ strength of schedule eases up some coming off a week in which they took three of four from the Yankees and lost two of three to the Astros.

The team is far better than many anticipated, in large part due to the lineup absolutely crushing balls. The Angels’ 113 home runs are tied with the Cubs as the third most in baseball. Taylor Ward leads the team in HRs, but the trade rumors surrounding him are loud and should be real if the Angels want to bolster the talent in their pipeline that it desperately needs. Despite having very little chance to win a World Series, it appears likely that the Angels will talk themselves into buying assets at the deadline – thus not replenishing the farm and remaining stuck in the mud as an organization.

- Evan Roberts, site expert, Halo Hangout

21. Atlanta Braves

Record: 35-41

It was an exciting start to the week for the Braves as they earned their first sweep of the season over their bitter foes from New York. Their series sweep of the Mets ended up being their third consecutive series win and provided some much-needed momentum in a tough 13-game stretch against NL East rivals. However, a shocking revelation hit the organization hard as Chris Sale landed on the IL after suffering a fractured ribcage during his start against the Mets.

Things are going to be much harder without him in the rotation as the offense and bullpen continue to be mediocre. Now, they head to New York for a four-game series before returning home to face the Phillies. Alex Anthopoulos has his hands full as Atlanta’s performance this week could make or break the rest of their season.

- Steven Teal, contributor, House That Hank Built

20. Texas Rangers

Record: 38-40

How ironic: The Rangers finally got their pitching situation figured out, just in time for their previously world-beating offense to fall apart. Granted, things have been trending in the right direction lately: Adolis Garcia and Marcus Semien have woken up, driving Texas to a top-10 OPS over the last couple of weeks. But they're still going to need more oomph, more consistently if they want to break free of the morass of AL teams hovering around the .500 mark.

Of course, there's still enough talent here to do just that, and Nathan Eovaldi looks set to return soon from the IL to add yet another arm to what's quietly become a very impressive rotation. The schedule out of the All-Star break is set to stiffen up considerably, and that should give us our answer about this team ahead of the trade deadline.

- CL

19. Kansas City Royals

Record: 38-40

The good news: The Royals responded to a six-game losing streak by going 4-2 on their road trip this week, including a sweep of the Texas Rangers. The bad news: They let two winnable games against the San Diego Padres get away from them this weekend, and the overall picture still looks like a team that doesn't quite have enough to really threaten the top of the American League.

The pitching has survived better than anyone could've expected without Cole Ragans, and Jac Caglianone is finally showing signs of life after a rough start to his big-league career. But even a resurgent Caglianone can't provide Bobby Witt Jr. with enough help on offense: K.C. is currently 26th in team OPS and second-to-last in home runs. It's really hard to win games that way, and while the muddled AL Wild Card picture means they're more likely to be buyers than sellers at the deadline, it's unclear which impact bat might be available to really move the needle.

- CL

18. Cleveland Guardians

Record: 37-40

The Guardians continue to dance around the .500 mark, and now head back home at 39-37 after a 4-5 west coast road trip. There was some good (Gavin Williams turning in two electric starts and Steven Kwan continuing to be a spark plug at the top of the lineup) and there was some bad (Lane Thomas and Bo Naylor combining for three hits across the trip), but they made it out healthy and still in the hunt for a postseason spot.

This week will serve as another test, as they welcome the Blue Jays and Cardinals to Progressive Field, both of whom have posted winning records this year. Cleveland’s been among MLB’s worst against winning teams (they’re 17-26 against teams that are over .500), but they’ll need to secure a winning homestand if they want to keep pace in the American League Central.

Could a swoon at the end of the month result in them promoting a top prospect like Chase DeLauter or CJ Kayfus to inject some life into the lineup? Stay tuned.

- Henry Palattella, site expert, Away Back Gone

17. Arizona Diamondbacks

Record: 39-38

Corbin Burnes’ season-ending injury felt like a season-defining blow that the Arizona Diamondbacks weren’t going to recover from, but they’ve gone 12-7 since after a 3-3 week against the Toronto Blue Jays and the Rockies. Even with their mostly strong play since that injury, though, the Diamondbacks are just one game over .500 (39-38), are all but out of the NL West race and are 3.5 games back of the third Wild Card spot in the NL.

For the Diamondbacks to remain in the postseason hunt, they’re going to have to take advantage of a soft spot in their schedule coming up, as they prepare to face the White Sox and the Marlins this week.

Their offense, as we’ve seen all year, is more than capable of doing just that. Arizona ranks third in the Majors in runs scored and third in OPS. Pitching, though, remains an issue, especially with top relievers Justin Martinez and A.J. Puk joining Burnes on the IL with season-ending ailments. How the Diamondbacks perform this week could determine whether they choose to buy or sell at the trade deadline.

- Zachary Rotman, staff writer, FanSided.com

16. Boston Red Sox

Record: 40-39

The Red Sox just lived that old Lenin quote about there being weeks where whole decades happen. Remember just a few days ago, when Rafael Devers was still on this team? That already feels like another lifetime, and the good vibes from that opening win against Devers' new club were quickly washed away by a pair of frustrating losses on Saturday and Sunday.

Which, really, is more of the same: Boston still feels more than talented enough to make a run up the standings, but we're almost in July now, and it hasn't happened yet. And now Hunter Dobbins is headed to the IL, because the Red Sox are simply not allowed to have five healthy starters at any one time.

The upside is that Abraham Toro and Romy Gonzalez have been better than anyone expected them to be when Alex Bregman and Triston Casas went down, and Roman Anthony's rotten luck is bound to turn soon if he keeps putting up great at-bats. But the players we expected to be stars simply haven't played like it often enough so far, and as long as that remains the case, it'll be hard for Boston to find the consistency it needs.

- CL

15. Cincinnati Reds

Record: 40-38

The Cincinnati Reds entered what could end up being a season-defining stretch this past weekend and did not get off to a great start, as they lost two of three against a St. Louis Cardinals team they’re chasing in the standings. The Reds continue to play poorly within their division, as they dropped to 11-15 in NL Central competition. At 40-38, Cincinnati is in it, but the Reds sit 6.5 games back of the division-leading Chicago Cubs and three games back of the final Wild Card spot in the NL.

As discouraging as the Cardinals series was, there are some bright spots to take into account with Cincinnati. First, Matt McLain is starting to look like the Matt McLain from 2023, which would give the Reds a major boost. Second, Chase Burns, arguably the best pitching prospect in the game, is set to make his MLB debut this upcoming week. How he adjusts to the MLB level and whether McLain continues to produce might impact whether they can survive a daunting upcoming schedule without injured ace Hunter Greene.

- ZR

14. Seattle Mariners

Record: 39-37

Arguably the scariest thought that any MLB fanbase can have right now is where the Mariners would be without Cal Raleigh. He just keeps hitting bombs — 31 if you’re counting, which is about a 65-homer pace — and yet the M’s are just two games over .500 and barely hanging on in the American League playoff race. Heck, they’re not even winning 54 percent of their games.

The hope must be that the Mariners have already gone through the darkest times they’re going to experience all season. The pitching staff and lineup are healthier now than they have been since April, and Jerry DiPoto is openly hinting at making moves well before the July 31 trade deadline. At the risk of jinxing it, a second-half surge may soon be coming to the Pacific Northwest.

- Zachary Rymer, site expert, SoDo Mojo

13. St. Louis Cardinals

Record: 42-36

After dropping seven of eight heading into the week, the St. Louis Cardinals bounced back in a big way, sweeping the White Sox in Chicago and taking two of three from the Cincinnati Reds to start a critical home stand.

Despite better vibes on the field, the Cardinals did experience a huge blow, losing DH/C Ivan Herrera for the next two-to-eight weeks with a hamstring strain. Herrera has been one of the best hitters in baseball when healthy this year, posting a .925 OPS in 42 games, but now hits the IL for a second time.

In his absence, the Cardinals will be crossing their fingers that one of Nolan Gorman, Jordan Walker or Thomas Saggese can take advantage of their increased playing time, especially with their first series against the Cubs this season starting on Monday. This week will have major ramifications on whether or not the Cardinals will be buyers or sellers at this year’s trade deadline.

- Josh Jacobs, site expert, Redbird Rants

12. Toronto Blue Jays

Record: 41-36

It feels as if most of the good vibes that the Blue Jays have created with their high level of play over the last month vanished over the weekend, when they lost two of three at home against the White Sox. At 41-36, the Jays are still only four games back of the AL East-leading New York Yankees, and they currently hold the second Wild Card spot in the AL, but this series could be one Toronto looks back on at the end of the season if they fall just short of making the playoffs.

Toronto is set to receive a major boost this week with Max Scherzer making his long-awaited return from the IL. For much of the season, the Jays have only had three starters they could trust consistently. Adding a fourth could be a game-changer. It should be fascinating to see how the 40-year-old looks.

- ZR

11. Milwaukee Brewers

Record: 43-35

What a week it was for the Brewers. An off day on Monday and a rainout on Wednesday led to the Crew playing just five games this past week, but they were action-packed and filled with plenty of offense. After dropping a 3-5 loss to the division rival Cubs on Tuesday night, and postponing their Wednesday night contest due to weather, the Brewers ripped off four straight wins, starting with a nail-biting 8-7 victory at Wrigley Field on Thursday afternoon.

Kick-started by an impressive performance from rookie sensation Jacob Misiorowski, who began Friday night’s game with six perfect innings, the Brewers swept the Twins in emphatic fashion. The offense exploded for 35 runs in three games at Target Field, highlighted by an eight-RBI performance from Christian Yelich in the series opener.

Sitting a season-high eight games above .500 with a 43-35 record, the Crew now returns home for a three-game set with the last-place Pirates. The aforementioned Misiorowski will match up against 2024 NL Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes in Wednesday afternoon’s series finale.

- Owen Jonas, site expert, Reviewing the Brew

10. San Diego Padres

Record: 42-35

It was an entertaining yet mostly underwhelming week for the San Diego Padres. They were able to win a weekend series against the Kansas City Royals, but lost three of four earlier in the week at Dodger Stadium. They fought back after the Dodgers hit Fernando Tatis Jr. for the third time already this season, but losing three of four to the team you’ll likely have to beat in October to go on a deep postseason run is frustrating.

Ultimately, the Padres go as their stars take them. Both Tatis and Manny Machado no-showed at Dodger Stadium. Tatis’ prolonged struggles are starting to get alarming now. Dylan Cease continues to have a miserable time pitching away from Petco Park. Michael King remains sidelined. At least Jackson Merrill is now back. If the Padres don’t get star-level production from their star-level players, this team isn’t good enough to make a serious run. We saw that this week. Hopefully, that changes before the Padres fall further out of the NL West race.

- ZR

9. Tampa Bay Rays

Record: 43-35

Death, taxes and the Rays finding a way to put themselves smack in the middle of the AL East race. Tampa Bay's lineup has been cooking with gas recently, scoring seven runs or more in seven of the team's last 10 games. Junior Caminero looks like the prince who was promised, Brandon Lowe is scorching hot and Jonathan Aranda might be the best hitter you've never heard of.

And now, all of a sudden, they're just 2.5 games back of the Yankees in the division. The really scary part? Taj Bradley and Shane Baz haven't even started pitching to their pedigrees yet, and that's before we even consider the prospect of a Shane McClanahan return at some point this year. Tampa Bay always finds arms growing on trees, and as usual, they're platooning their way to a better offense than you'd expect. Underestimate them at your own risk.

- CL

8. San Francisco Giants

Record: 44-34

Obviously, the biggest recent development for the Giants is the blockbuster trade for Rafael Devers. While he has not been on a complete tear since arriving in San Francisco, he does have four hits including an impressive opposite-field home run against his former team over the weekend.

The Giants have their Gold Glove catcher Patrick Bailey back on the field and their future Hall of Fame pitcher Justin Verlander is also back from injury. Verlander just became a father for the second time and San Francisco is going to need him to deliver in the second half.

San Francisco is still looking up at the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. However, if Devers can find a good groove and shortstop Willy Adames can finally look like the version of himself that earned him a $182 million contract in the offseason, the Giants could end up being a thorn in LA’s side the rest of the season.

- Nick San Miguel, site co-expert, Around the Foghorn

7. New York Yankees

Record: 45-32

New York needed that come-from-behind win over the O's on Sunday about as much as a first-place team could possibly need a win in late June. Not just because it gave the Yankees a series win over a division rival, or because it helped build some momentum after that alarming six-game losing streak that began at Fenway Park. New York had been consistently coming up small in big moments; it felt like they were always on the wrong end of some other team's gritty, gutsy comeback win.

This time, though, the script got flipped, with Jazz Chisholm Jr. delivering a huge two-run double in the eighth to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 win. The bleeding has been stopped, for the most part, and another quality start from Will Warren quells at least some of the concerns about a rotation that somehow lost yet another pitcher to injury over the weekend. (Although as long as Matt Blake remains the team's pitching coach, it's hard to be too concerned.) Now, can the offense that had been the best in baseball over the first couple of months start to turn it on again?

- CL

6. New York Mets

Record: 46-32

What’s so lucky about the number 7 anyway? It was a losing streak that had New York Mets fans ripping out their hair, lasting long enough to rip out the new follicles grown through the weekly Rogaine regimen. Running away with the NL East was never realistic. The Mets woke up from the dream of a multi-week cruise control later in the season.

So far, this season hasn’t been a great tug-of-war at the top of the division, which creates an illusion of things being worse than they are. The Kodai Senga injury just happened to coincide with the start of their losing skid. Just be happy there are more spots available than ever in the MLB playoff bracket. The NL East title remains the mission, but with such a great leg up over other Wild Card contenders, the Mets (and their fans) have some comfortable breathing room even with a recent loss of air.

- Tim Boyle, site expert, Rising Apple

5. Houston Astros

Record: 45-33

The Houston Astros' week ended in nail-biting fashion, trading blows with the Angels and ultimately emerging bloodied but victorious. It started with splitting a four-game series against the lowly Athletics.

Such has been the season for Houston this year. After coming out of the gates lame, leading many to question their offseason decisions, they've turned it up in recent weeks and begun to pull away in the very mediocre AL West. Hunter Brown (1.88 ERA) is authoring a Cy Young-caliber season, Jeremy Peña has finally become a breakout star in year four, and highly touted rookie Cam Smith finally tapped into his prodigious power by clubbing two homers on June 17.

Looking ahead, they’ll need to figure out how to fill out depth in both their rotation and lineup. They may be the class of the AL West, but a lot must be done in order to narrow the gap between them and the other top contenders around the league.

- Stephen Parello, contributor, Climbing Tal’s Hill

4. Chicago Cubs

Record: 46-31

It’s safe to say summer has arrived at Wrigley. Warm temperatures and high winds had both the Cubs and their opponents hanging crooked numbers with ease. During the five games this past week against Milwaukee and Seattle, 73 runs were scored and Chicago went 2-3 to close out the homestand.

Offensively, the Cubs’ two-headed monster of Pete Crow-Armstrong (1.282 OPS in his last seven) and Kyle Tucker (1.328 OPS) continue to make their case as legitimate NL MVP candidates, but a tough stretch from key pieces like Matt Shaw, Nico Hoerner and Carson Kelly left some gaps in the lineup. Thankfully, those hitter-friendly conditions buoyed the bats and the Cubs head to St. Louis with a 3.5-game lead in the Central.

The big story in the coming week will be the long-awaited return of left-hander Shota Imanaga, who has been on the IL with a hamstring strain since May 4. If he can return and pick up where he left off after his first eight starts, it’ll be a huge add for a team that’s seen its starting depth pushed to the brink in the first half.

- Jake Misener, site expert, Cubbies Crib

3. Detroit Tigers

Record: 49-30

The Tigers really ought to be the best story in baseball. A mid-market team at best making a run at the American League pennant seemingly out of nowhere is unheard of. The Tigers entered last August with less than five percent chance at making the postseason (and that was generous). Despite trading away Jack Flaherty, the Tigers rode Tarik Skubal and a makeshift pitching staff to the postseason, defeating the Houston Astros in the AL Wild Card round in the process.

So far this season, the Tigers have over-achieved yet again. Skubal is the AL Cy Young frontrunner for the second straight season. Javy Baez has bounced back, and Gleyber Torres could be an AL All-Star. Yet, cracks are starting to emerge thanks to Flaherty and some lineup defficiencies, including at third base. Be weary, Tigers fans.

- MP

2. Philadelphia Phillies

Record: 47-31

Fresh off a vital series against the Mets, the end result didn't matter nearly as much as the message. The Mets are struggling, and the Phillies are at the very least staying the course. Philadelphia has one of the best starting rotations in baseball and a lineup that – when given the chance – can provide a power outage in the postseason.

Where Philadelphia struggles is in the bullpen – and Jordan Romano was not the solution they were looking for – along with center field. Dave Dombrowski will have to answer for those struggles come the trade deadline, but for now the Phillies are left with a couple gaping holes on the roster. If they are to defeat the likes of the Mets and Dodgers come October, they cannot afford to start Brandon Marsh and Johan Rojas in center, or rely too heavily on Orion Kerkering and the like.

- MP

1. Los Angeles Dodgers

Record: 48-31

The Dodgers may not have the best record in baseball, but they are the most talented organization from top to bottom. The Dodgers ran through a gauntlet of rivals the last week or so, facing the San Francisco Giants (pre-Devers) and San Diego Padres. The Padres series, unsurprisingly, ended in dramatic fashion. Fernando Tatis Jr. was hit by a pitch on the wrist, which led to a fastball right in Shohei Ohtani's back. The benches cleared after Tatis Jr. was plunked, yet Ohtani somehow managed to play peacekeeper post-retaliation.

Dave Roberts and Co. are going through the motions during the regular season with an eye towards postseason play. Rotation and bullpen injuries are a concern for now, but there's little to be upset about with this team, which is why they are No. 1 in our rankings, but not in our hearts. They'll only get stronger at the trade deadline.

- MP