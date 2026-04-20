MLB Rookie Rankings: DeLauter, Murakami and more highlight early-season stars

Two things can be true: We can celebrate the successes and accomplishments of rookies making their MLB debuts this year, while also contextualizing that success and noting, correctly, that it’s still early in their careers. That said: Holy smokes, can you believe this first-year class?

Both at the plate and on the mound, rookies are hitting the ground running and taking the league by storm, taking on major roles for teams with sights set on postseason contention. There are so many sensational rookie performances in the early going that it's hard to keep track of them all — which is why we decided to do just that in ranking form.

Here are the very best rookies, in order, roughly 20 games into the 2026 season. Things can and will change, and there's more young talent still to come. But overall, here's who we trust the most.

Arizona Diamondbacks v New York Mets | Caean Couto/GettyImages

6. RHP Nolan McLean, New York Mets

2026 stats

2.28 ERA, 1-1, 28 strikeouts, 0.76 WHIP, 0.7 fWAR

Phew, the New York Mets need something to go right this year. Nolan McLean might be the only thing that's gone according to plan amid a season full of frustrations and an active 11-game losing streak. This offense will continue to be a mystery, but McLean’s command on the mound has been the one thing for Mets fans to cling to. He’s still pitched in just 12 games for the Mets in his young MLB career, dating back to 2025, but it's hard not to call him an ace already.

Last year, he burst onto the scene as a rookie arm looking to make a statement. This year, he’s picking up where he left off. It may take New York most of the season to find their offense. But while they wait, they can appreciate the fact that McLean has been everything they needed him to be.

Cleveland Guardians v St. Louis Cardinals | Joe Puetz/GettyImages

5. INF JJ Wetherholt, St. Louis Cardinals

2026 stats

.237/.381/.368

3 home runs, 11 RBI, 4 stolen bases, .750 OPS

In a season the St. Louis Cardinals approached as the first in a rebuild under a new regime, they’ve found gems in a couple of homegrown stars. Jordan Walker is the former prospect that’s finally performing on the big stage, while Wetherholt — well, he’s long been seen as the future for this Cardinals team, and he’s playing like it.

It’s not taken Wetherholt much time at all to acclimate to life in the Majors in his first 21 games. Trying to find the NL’s top rookie this season will be a tall task for the voters. There are quite a few players who have already updated their resumes, and Wetherholt's blend of polish in the field and at the plate makes him an awfully well-rounded candidate — one who could wind up with a 15-15 season with great on-base skills and solid defense at second base.

4. INF Sal Stewart, Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Sal Stewart walks off the field after his team’s win against the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park. Players and coaches will wear No. 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day around the league. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

2026 stats

.278/.383/.595

7 home runs, 19 RBIs, 4 stolen bases, .978 OPS

The Cincinnati Reds had an idea of what Sal Stewart could offer this team in 2026 after he made a promising MLB debut back in 2025. He’s still in his first year of service time and thus retains his rookie status, and he’s been a big reason the Reds have been on a tear to start this season.

The power has never been in question; it was his calling card all through the Minor Leagues. But Stewart has also drastically cut his strikeout rate and upped his walk rate, making much more contact than expected while also playing more competent defense than expected wherever Cincy puts him on the infield. It’s no surprise the Reds have just two losses in the last eight games; he’s on this list for a reason, and could very well make a case for NL Rookie of the Year as his 2026 campaign takes shape.

Chicago White Sox v Athletics | Ezra Shaw/GettyImages

3. INF Munetaka Murakami, Chicago White Sox

2026 stats

.208/.376.542

8 home runs, 16 RBI, .918 OPS

Power will take you a long way in today's game. Munetaka Murakami is flexing that 22 games into his MLB career, and that’s a great sign for the Chicago White Sox. The White Sox haven’t had much to celebrate so far this season, so a budding star rising above the rest is something to hang their hat on. Maybe the influence of the Pope, who happens to be a White Sox fan, is helping find some grace with this team.

Either way, Murakami is climbing up the rookie rankings fast, showcasing the prodigious power that made him an MVP in Japan. He's as three-true-outcomes as it gets, and it remains to be seen whether his ugly zone-contact rate (and his sky-high whiff rate against non-fastballs) will catch up to him. But he does damage when he makes contact and rarely expands the zone, and that's a potent combination. The White Sox are still struggling, but Murakami at least gives them someone to build around so they can eventually transition from rebuilding to contending.

2. OF Chase DeLauter, Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Chase DeLauter (24) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the Chicago Cubs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

2026 stats

.232/.325/.522

5 home runs, 12 RBI, 5 doubles, .847 OPS

Cleveland’s offense has been extremely inconsistent. Don’t let the Guardians being atop the AL Central standings distract you from that fact. But one much-needed constant in this lineup has been Chase DeLauter, finally flexing the power we all knew was there now that he's been able to stay healthy for an extended period.

In his first three MLB games, DeLauter went yard four times. If that wasn’t enough proof, I don’t know what else the Guardians need to see from their budding star in the outfield. Consistency is the most important trait in baseball, so he’ll need to keep this up. But for now, he’s one of the best rookies in the sport with legitimate 30-homer potential.

Kansas City Royals v Detroit Tigers | Gregory Shamus/GettyImages

1. INF Kevin McGonigle, Detroit Tigers

2026 stats

.312/.411/.481

One home run, nine RBI, 11 strikeouts, .892 OPS

The Detroit Tigers might be struggling to start the year, but Kevin McGonigle is giving fans at least one thing to be proud of at the plate. He’s been an RBI machine to start his MLB career. The one thing the Tigers needed was more offensive power, and McGonigle is providing just that. It hasn't translated to wins in the way Detroit would've liked, but if the guys around the rookie can hold up their end of the bargain, this team could make some serious noise.

It’s a long season and a lot can change. If McGonigle continues to be a reliable bat for the Tigers, it could be what helps them finally have playoff success. His approach and barrel control give him such a high floor at a premium position.

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