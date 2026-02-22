MLB Rumors: Finding new homes for the 10 most expensive trade assets in baseball

Some MLB trade rumors have more backing than others. For example, when it comes to Fernando Tatis Jr., it would be a relative surprise if the San Diego Padres opted to trade the face of their franchise this season. But with others, such as Tarik Skubal, there are real-life consequences for holding on to the free-agent-to-be too long. The Tigers could lose Skubal for nothing.

I am here to solve all of your problems. Spotrac did the world a favor and created a running list of MLB trade candidates. I, uh, wouldn't believe everything you read, but we'll play the game. If all of these players were available – from Tatis Jr. to Skubal to Luis Castillo – where would they end up?

Byron Buxton

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton (25) reacts to his home run during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Value with tax: $14.28 million

There are plenty of teams that could use a Byron Buxton, especially when he's healthy. However, there is only one hometown team that would express interest (in part because there's only one hometown). Buxton should land in Atlanta if he is traded at all. I should note Buxton has said, repeatedly, that he doesn't want to leave Minneapolis. He's spent his entire career with the Twins and loves it there. Twins fans would be devastated should he leave. You catch my drift, no?

However, this is a team that doesn't value its assets. Buxton is just one player, and the Twins don't seem any closer to winning today than they were a few years ago. Minnesota could very well dump Buxton and Joe Ryan by this time next year.

The Braves need outfield help. Without Marcell Ozuna, they're lacking a big bat at DH, as well. Buxton's contract isn't all that attractive, but it also isn't bad. Assuming Atlanta can use Buxton's rather consistent injury concerns as a negotiating tactic, they should add him while he's affordable.

Trade destination: Atlanta Braves

Kodai Senga

Feb 16, 2026; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga (34) warms-up during spring training. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Value with tax: $15 million

Add me to the list of people confused about why the Mets would trade Kodai Senga. Is Senga great? No, not really. But he had a 2.1 bWAR and an ERA just over three last season. The Mets appear to be at a crossroads with Senga after they traded for Brewers ace Freddy Peralta. However, this team is owned by Steve Cohen. Why would they part with an asset like Senga if he helps them win? What am I missing?

Should the Mets choose to trade Senga, a potential partner could be the San Diego Padres. The Friars need pitching depth. Nick Pivetta, Michael King, and Joe Musgrove are a great start, along with Yu Darvish, but San Diego is in the same division as the Los Angeles Dodgers. Even with the NL Wild Card as an easy option to make the postseason, Preller ought to be aggressive both this spring and before the deadline if the Padres hope to win a World Series while ownership is still willing to spend.

Trade destination: San Diego Padres

Mitch Keller

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller (23) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Value with tax: $15.4 million

Keller has been available for over a year. The Pirates feature Paul Skenes, Bubba Chandler and eventually Jared Jones (when healthy) in their rotation. Keller is the missing piece – a veteran they can rely on. However, Pittsburgh's young pitching staff also makes someone like Keller expendable, especially when they need help in the lineup. Great pitching is useless without run support.

This is why I will, again, bring up the Chicago Cubs. I applaud Chicago for trading for Edward Cabrera this winter. Justin Steele should be healthy soon enough. Cade Horton has ace potential. Shota Imanaga is fun to watch. Matthew Boyd is as seady as they come. Are you ready for the but...?

The Cubs rotation won't scare anyone in the postseason. It didn't last season and even with Cabrera will not in 2026. Trading for Keller alone won't change that, but it's a nice start.

Trade destination: Chicago Cubs

Randy Arozarena

Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Value with tax: $15.65 million

Randy Arozarena was acquired by the Mariners two seasons ago, and proved himself worthy of the contract. Arozarena had nearly 4.0 WAR in 2025, so it doesn't make a whole lot of sense to trade him right now, especially considering the Mariners are one of the best teams in the American League. Seattle came just one game away from reaching the World Series. They have arguably the best pitching staff in baseball. They shouldn't be trading away from their lineup, as they need all the run support they can get.

Alas, this is how trade rumors work. No player is untouchable, and Arozarena is in a contract year. The Mariners don't want to lose him for nothing. There aren't many capable, All-Star level hitters available in the 2026-27 free agent class. With a lockout looming as well, shedding capital makes sense for ownership.

If I had to pick a suitor for Arozarena, it'd be the Cleveland Guardians. Jose Ramirez has been begging for help this winter, and the Guardians haven't provided it. Signing Rhys Hoskins won't help all that much. Arozarena is an under-the-radar difference maker.

Trade destination: Cleveland Guardians

Jose Berrios

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios (17) Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Value with tax: $18.71 million

Jose Berrios stayed far away from the Blue Jays when his teammates were competing for a World Series title. He has since apologized for his absence, but that doesn't make it right. Berrios isn't necessary in the Jays rotation, and a simple look at his numbers the last few years shouts inconsistency. Berrios' ERA ballooned to 4.18, which is still serviceable in most starting rotations. If he gets traded away from Toronto, it'll likely be prior to the season.

This is where the Twins come in. Berrios was drafted by Minnesota, and while they aren't ones to spend with this ownership group, he also has just one year left on his contract. If the Blue Jays are willing to part with a problem, Minnesota is an ideal destination since Pablo Lopez is out long term and Joe Ryan suffered a back injury. The Twins need arms, even though they're cheap.

Berrios is expensive. If he performed well over the first half of the season, he'd be an asset come the deadline.

Trade destination: Minnesota Twins

Christian Walker

Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker (8) forced out at first base against the Los Angeles Angels during the sixth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Value with tax: $20 million

The Astros want to trade Christian Walker. It's no secret. Walker is an expensive bat but he is also a productive one. At his best, Walker is an All-Star level hitter at first base, and does have experience at third. If Houston doesn't want him, Walker should have plenty of takers, even at that price. Walker's OPS dipped from the .800's to .718 in 2025. That is cause for concern, but in some lineups he'd still be considered one of the best hitters. More on that later.

Season OPS 2022 .804 2023 .830 2024 .803 2025 .718

That's not great! But a bounce-back season could be in store for Walker if he heads elsewhere. The Pirates would be an ideal fit for Walker. Pittsburgh's lineup was undoubtedly the worst in baseball last year. Even at a .718 OPS, which was just around average for the season, he'd be one of the more productive hitters in the Pirates lineup. Walker can also play third base and first base, and the Pirates are bare at the corners.

Trade destination: Pittsburgh Pirates

Luis Castillo

Seattle Mariners pitcher Luis Castillo (58) Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Value with tax: $22.6 million

Is there a more consistent pitcher in baseball than Luis Castillo? The answer to that question is no. As Castillo has aged, he's learned how to pitch without his best stuff. Castillo has had an ERA under 4.00 every season since 2018. That is unheard of, especially since he doesn't have especially dominating stuff. What Castillo can do is pitch around the corners, and he'd be an asset to most pitching staffs. That makes it all the more confusing why he was mentioned in trade rumors this winter.

Castillo has two years left on his contract. One of those is a vesting option, so he's affordable given his production. That would make him an expensive addition for any team interested in starting pitching. The Mariners are lucky that they have an excess of it.

But not every team can be so lucky. Castillo's former team, the Cincinnati Reds, made the playoffs last season. They have done little to improve the roster since then. I don't believe a reunion with Castillo is likely, but if they want to challenge the Cubs and Brewers in the NL Central, Cincinnati ought to consider bringing back an old friend.

Trade destination: Cincinnati Reds

Luis Severino

Athletics pitcher Luis Severino (40) Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Value with tax: $22.83 million

Luis Severino was a rather shocking addition by the Athletics last winter. The A's left Oakland, but still had money to spend on a mid-tier starting pitcher. What does that tell you?

I could rant about John Fisher all day long. Despite the presence of Bob Nutting and some of the worst owners in sports, Fisher's bar is impossible to reach. He literally moved a cornerstone franchise away from its home for no reason. Fisher's Las Vegas stadium is on its way, but also off to a rough start. For now, the team is playing in a minor-league park, and it shouldn't surprise anyone that proven big leaguers like Severino pitch far better on the road than they do at home. Who would've thought?

The Yankees have been connected to more starting pitching all winter long. Personally, I don't quite understand the rush. New York's rotation has some injuries to recover from, sure, but they aren't needy. The A's would trade Severino back to New York in a heartbeat for the right offer, but don't be surprised if their asking price is high.

Trade destination: New York Yankees

Fernando Tatis Jr.

Feb 15, 2026; Peoria, AZ, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) gets ready to hit during spring training camp. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Value with tax: $24.285 million

A guy can dream, can't he? I am, admittedly, a Detroit Tigers fan. The Padres should not trade Fernando Tatis Jr. I know he has a checkered past and tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs. I do not care. Tatis Jr. remains in his prime and is a five-tool player. The guy is good at everything. Tatis Jr. is signed through 2034 at an affordable rate if compared to recent deals signed in free agency for a player of his skill-set. He also had his best season to date in 2025, playing in 155 games and registering 5.87 WAR.

Tatis Jr. does come with some injury concerns. The Padres, eventually, will have to lose payroll. AJ Preller may not want to admit it, but that family is bleeding money. I adore Pete Seidler, but it's true.

The Tigers need a big bat and they need one signed long term. Tatis Jr. is under contract for much of the next decade. Detroit is familiar with such deals, as they committed to Miguel Cabrera despite his declining statistics well into his late-30's. Tatis Jr. could come with the same concerns, but he's also the hitter the Tigers are missing to win a World Series, with or without Skubal.

Trade destination: Detroit Tigers

Tarik Skubal

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal during spring training at TigerTown in Lakeland, Fla. on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Value with tax: $32 million

Tarik Skubal won his arbitration case and took a lot of leverage away from the Tigers in the process. Skubal's victory was a big one for MLBPA, and had the union headed in the right direction until Tony Clark stepped on a land mine. Skubal will reach free agency eventually. An extension with the Tigers is incredibly unlikely unless there is a change in ownership, and that's not happening anytime soon. There is a mutual understanding here.

Detroit signed Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander over the last two weeks. In doing so, the Tigers tried to appease their fanbase. Scott Harris is willing to go on one last run with Skubal, even if it means losing draft capital. And I really can't blame them! The Tigers are too good to trade Skubal for prospects, and they'd never receive full value for him anyway. Instead, they'll likely settle for a compensatory pick.

However, if the Tigers are hovering around .500 at the deadline, which isn't out of the realm of possibility, expect the Dodgers to be the favorites. No, LA doesn't need Skubal, but adding the best pitcher in baseball for a World Series pitch is incredibly enticing. At that point. Skubal won't be all that expensive.

Trade destination: Los Angeles Dodgers