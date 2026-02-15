MLB Power Rankings: How pitching is shaping the hierarchy as Spring Training begins

Pitchers and catchers for all 30 teams have officially reported to Spring Training, with full-squad workouts set to begin next week. While there are still a couple of notable names remaining in MLB free agency, it's time to close the book on the offseason that was and look ahead to the 2026 season. And what better way to do that than with a new batch of power rankings?

The Detroit Tigers adding Framber Valdez to their rotation at the 11th hour gave them a significant boost, and it also got us thinking — because this year, as much as any in recent memory, figures to be defined by pitching. Some teams are hoping their staffs will be able to carry them past some suspect offenses. Others are hoping they have just enough, while others are a clean bill of health away from taking off.

30. Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland (21) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Projected rotation

LHP Kyle Freeland

RHP Michael Lorenzen

RHP Tomoyuki Sugano

LHP Jose Quintana

RHP Ryan Feltner

Woof. I mean, the Colorado Rockies are always going to struggle pitching half the time at Coors Field, but the talent on their pitching staff is absolutely brutal. A rotation that has Kyle Freeland as its ace is bleak.

I will give them credit for at least somewhat trying to get better. The Rockies signed veterans Michael Lorenzen, Jose Quintana and Tomoyuki Sugano to, at the very least, eat innings for them. I don’t love any of their fits at altitude, but Quintana, in particular, feels like an ageless wonder who always finds ways to stay productive. Perhaps Chase Dollander will put together a strong first full MLB season. He’s the only real focal point for Rockies fans to get excited about pitching-wise.

29. Chicago White Sox

Projected rotation

RHP Shane Smith

RHP Sean Burke

RHP Erick Fedde

LHP Davis Martin

LHP Anthony Kay

Most of the really important questions about the White Sox rotation this season revolve around players who aren’t currently a part of it. Sure, Shane Smith seems like a nice find, but let’s be real: Chicago isn’t competing for anything in 2026. They’re in the business of figuring out what they’re future looks like, and they’re hoping that top pitching prospect Noah Schultz is a big part of it.

A preposterously long, lanky lefty who looks a little like Chris Sale if you squint hard enough, Schultz got a rude introduction to the high Minors last season. Can he adjust in a repeat stint? He and Hagen Smith are currently the great white hopes of this pitching staff moving forward; both can find themselves in Chicago by summer if they start hot, but both also come with real risk.

28. Washington Nationals

Projected rotation

RHP Cade Cavalli

RHP Miles Mikolas

RHP Jake Irvin

LHP Foster Griffin

RHP Brad Lord

The Washington Nationals might have the worst rotation in the Majors, and signing Miles Mikolas doesn’t change much of anything in that respect. While the group leaves a lot to be desired, Nationals fans will hope for growth from some of their young arms like Cade Cavalli, Brad Lord and Josiah Gray, and will hope for good things from Foster Griffin, who is making his MLB return after spending three years in Japan. There’s a lot of young talent to like in Washington’s farm system, but as for the MLB team, 2026 will be a struggle.

27. Los Angeles Angels

Projected rotation

LHP Yusei Kikuchi

RHP Jose Soriano

RHP Grayson Rodriguez

LHP Reid Detmers

RHP Caden Dana

The Angels are finally doing the thing: They'll rebuild with Mike Trout on the roster, even if Perry Minasian doesn't want to admit it. Kurt Suzuki, a young, up-and-coming manager, was the first sign changes were coming in Anaheim. Suzuki's first season could be an ugly one, but as a former catcher he could help a rotation that desperately needs it.

Yusei Kikuchi is the ace, if we can call him that. The Angels will hope for breakout seasons from Caden Dana and Grayson Rodriguez, the latter of whom they acquired from the Baltimore Orioles earlier this winter. Rodriguez has ace potential, but he's also been hurt for much of the past two seasons. The last time Rodriguez was healthy (2024), he had 13 wins and a sub-4 ERA as a 24-year-old. He could be the ace this rotation desperately needs.

26. St. Louis Cardinals

Projected rotation

LHP Matthew Liberatore

RHP Andre Pallante

RHP Michael McGreevy

RHP Dustin May

RHP Hunter Dobbins

The Cardinals are retooling on the fly. That includes their starting rotation, which is no longer headlined by the stars of yesteryear: Adam Wainwright is long gone, as are Sonny Gray and Miles Mikolas. Instead, Cardinals fans should prepare to learn more about Matthew Liberatore and Michael McGreevy, two young arms who have top-of-the-rotation potential but haven't shown it over the course of a full season just yet. That's the Cardinals goal in 2026: to see which of their young players can stick.

25. Minnesota Twins

Projected rotation

RHP Pablo Lopez

RHP Joe Ryan

RHP Bailey Ober

RHP Taj Bradley

RHP Simeon Woods Richardson

Pitching is going to define Minnesota’s 2026 season … just, you know, probably not in the way fans would like. It seems like only a matter of time until the Twins finish the controlled roster demolition that began at last year’s trade deadline, with righties Joe Ryan and Pablo Lopez the two obvious candidates to go as both have just two years of team control remaining. Ryan, Lopez and Bailey Ober is a fine start to a rotation; it’s a shame that ownership is apparently incapable of putting a halfway decent team around it.

24. Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan (18). Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Projected rotation

LHP Shane McClanahan

RHP Drew Rasmussen

RHP Ryan Pepiot

LHP Steven Matz

RHP Nick Martinez

RHP Joe Boyle

There’s a chance the Rays have the most slept-on rotation in baseball right now. The last time we saw Shane McClanahan healthy, he was a Cy Young candidate, while Drew Rasmussen remains among the most ruthlessly efficient pitchers in baseball on a per-inning basis and Ryan Pepiot has settled in nicely as a No. 3. Add in the bevy of interesting young guys this organization always seems to have lying around (hard-throwing Joe Boyle in particular), and you might have something.

Then again, you might have a whole lot of time on the IL, too. McClanahan hasn’t thrown a pitch since 2023, while Rasmussen was held to a strict innings limit last season due to his own injury risk. Theoretical upside is nice, but it’s unclear how Tampa is going to actually get a full season’s worth of innings out of this group; this feels like a transition year, where the Rays can hopefully keep everyone in one piece and see what they have moving forward.

23. Miami Marlins

Projected rotation

RHP Sandy Alcantara

RHP Eury Perez

RHP Max Meyer

LHP Braxton Garrett

RHP Chris Paddack

Trading Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers hurts, but even without those two starters, the Marlins have a ton of talent in their rotation. Sandy Alcantara hopes to build off his strong second half, and Eury Perez hopes to put together his first full MLB season. When healthy, that dynamic duo could be one of the best in the NL. The back end of the rotation is admittedly full of dart throws with Cabrera and Weathers gone, but they are some talented ones.

Max Meyer has good stuff, and while his ERA was rather high in his 12 starts last season, it’s worth noting he allowed three runs or fewer seven times and four runs or fewer nine times. Braxton Garrett didn’t throw a pitch in 2025, but he was a staple in the middle of the Marlins’ rotation until hurting his elbow in 2024. Those four pitchers all have clear upside, Jansen Junk pitched well for the Marlins last year, and top prospects Thomas White and Robby Snelling are knocking on the door. The reason the Marlins made the trades they did has to do with the depth they have in house.

22. Athletics

Projected rotation

RHP Luis Severino

LHP Jeffrey Springs

RHP Aaron Civale

LHP Jacob Lopez

RHP Luis Morales

The Athletics have some young pieces to build around, including the recently extended Jacob Wilson and AL Rookie of the Year Nick Kurtz, but neither of those players can help much with the pitching staff. The A's ranked 27th in team ERA last season, and didn't do all that much to address those concerns this winter. Once again, this rotation will be headlined by Luis Severino and spare parts. The A's will rely on veterans like Jeffrey Springs and Aaron Civale to take notable steps forward in 2026 if they're to course-correct and make the postseason this season. It's why all the excitement around the A's and their pending move to Las Vegas ought to come with some semblance of worry. John Fisher is still the owner.

21. Arizona Diamondbacks

Projected rotation

RHP Zac Gallen

RHP Merrill Kelly

RHP Ryne Nelson

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Brandon Pfaadt

RHP Michael Soroka

The Arizona Diamondbacks should score a good amount of runs, but that might not matter with the pitching staff they have right now. Re-signing Zac Gallen helps, but he's coming off a down year - can he revert to his Cy Young form? If so, perhaps the Diamondbacks can be sneaky NL Wild Card contenders. If not, a rotation led by the likes of Merrill Kelly and Ryne Nelson just isn't good enough.

With that being said, the D-Backs do have a ton of talent set to return sometime this year. Corbin Burnes hopes to come back sometime around the All-Star break from Tommy John surgery, A.J. Puk could be back earlier than that, and Justin Martinez could be back sometime down the stretch. Their pitching should get better as the season progresses, but it’s still well below average as a whole, especially if Gallen doesn't pitch like an All-Star.

20. Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30) walks in from the bullpen before the game against the Athletics at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Projected rotation

RHP Paul Skenes

RHP Mitch Keller

RHP Bubba Chandler

RHP Braxton Ashcraft

RHP Jose Urquidy

The Pirates had one of the strongest rotations in MLB last season, which should tell readers a lot about just how poorly their lineup performed. Additions like Ryan O'Hearn and Brandon Lowe should help on the latter front, but if the Pirates are to make a run at the NL Wild Card, it will be on the backs of Paul Skenes, Mitch Keller, Bubba Chandler and Co. Skenes is the defending NL Cy Young winner for a reason. The Pirates opted not to trade Keller – at least not yet – despite his name being floated in rumors all winter long. Pittsburgh's rotation can shut anyone down, as evidenced by their relative success against even the Dodgers lineup last season. They'll have to repeat that success in 2026, and then some.

19. San Francisco Giants

Projected rotation

RHP Logan Webb

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Tyler Mahle

RHP Landen Roupp

RHP Adrian Houser

Logan Webb might be the most reliable ace in the sport. He isn’t the best pitcher in the game, but he’s led the NL in innings pitched in each of the last three seasons, and he’s done so while pitching to a 3.31 ERA in that span. Webb is outstanding, but the rest of this San Francisco Giants’ rotation (beyond Robbie Ray, at least) has its share of concerns.

Tyler Mahle pitched well last season, but he hasn’t made more than 23 starts in a season since 2021 and his strikeout rate is well below league-average. Adrian Houser is a solid back-end starter who generates a ton of ground balls, but will that work when the right side of their infield is expected to consist of Luis Arraez at second base and Rafael Devers at first? Landen Roupp showed some promise last season, but he’s far from established. Their rotation isn’t the best, and their bullpen, especially with Randy Rodriguez expected to miss the entire season, is lackluster at best.

18. Texas Rangers

Projected rotation

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

LHP MacKenzie Gore

RHP Jack Leiter

LHP Jacob Latz

The Rangers are a dark-horse postseason contender in the wide open American League this coming season in part thanks to their starting rotation. Texas finished the 2025 season ranked first in baseball in team ERA. The rotation remains buoyed by Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi, although both of those ace-caliber pitchers come with injury concerns, in particular deGrom. But when healthy, they are two of the best at their position.

The Rangers also traded for Nationals ace Mackenzie Gore this winter, which adds some depth to an already-loaded group. If Texas makes a run in the American League, it will be because of their rotation and Gore taking the next step. His 15 losses in 2025 were a byproduct of pitching for one of the worst teams in baseball. With more run support in Texas, watch out.

17. Cincinnati Reds

Projected rotation

RHP Hunter Greene

LHP Andrew Abbott

LHP Nick Lodolo

RHP Brady Singer

RHP Chase Burns

The Reds did not make the splashy additions many pundits expected this winter on the heels of making the postseason. However, they also opted against trading Hunter Greene and Brady Singer. If Rhett Lowder can take another step forward in 2026, Cincinnati can finish this season better than its middle-of-the-pack standing from 2025 would suggest. Terry Francona is one of the best managers in baseball when it comes to bullpen management. Clearly, he believes in this group to put off retirement for one more season.

16. Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals pitcher Seth Lugo (67) throws during the first inning of the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images

Projected rotation

LHP Cole Ragans

RHP Seth Lugo

RHP Michael Wacha

LHP Kris Bubic

LHP Noah Cameron

Yet another AL Central team with plenty of pitching depth that might not be able to overcome the middling offense around it. It’s unclear whether Isaac Collins and Lane Thomas are the additions that will get the Royals lineup where it needs to go. But if they are (or if Vinnie Pasquantino and Jac Caglianone take big leaps), this rotation is ready to win, with Cole Ragans finally back healthy and breakout stars in Kris Bubic and Noah Cameron.

K.C. goes five deep, maybe even deeper if you want to include Ryan Bergert and Stephen Kolek. It’s not the flashiest group, but there are very few weak links in a good park with a good defense. Preventing runs will not be the problem this season.

15. Cleveland Guardians

Projected rotation

RHP Tanner Bibee

RHP Gavin Williams

RHP Slade Cecconi

LHP Logan Allen

LHP Joey Cantillo

Given their front office’s refusal to add much of any help around Jose Ramirez, the Guardians are once again going to have to pitch their way to Central contention this season. And hey, they just might do it: Tanner Bibee and Gavin Williams are a great 1-2 at the top, and rookie Parker Messick’s emergence last season showed that this developmental pipeline is still alive and well. That being said, they didn’t get the steps forward they were hoping for from guys like Slade Cecconi and Logan Allen; if the back end of this rotation doesn’t develop, Cleveland could be in trouble, no matter how excellent their bullpen continues to be.

14. San Diego Padres

Projected rotation

RHP Michael King

RHP Nick Pivetta

RHP Joe Musgrove

RHP Randy Vasquez

LHP JP Sears

The San Diego Padres took a pretty substantial step back pitching-wise this offseason, with Dylan Cease and Robert Suarez, two All-Stars, departing in free agency. They did re-sign Michael King, an All-Star-caliber starter when healthy in his own right, but created a rotation full of question marks in the process.

Can King stay healthy? Can Nick Pivetta repeat his breakout year? What will Joe Musgrove look like coming off a year on the sidelines? Can Randy Vasquez and JP Sears pitch well enough to keep the Padres competitive every fifth day? Their bullpen should be quite good even without Suarez, but that rotation is extremely worrisome.

13. Houston Astros

Projected rotation

RHP Hunter Brown

RHP Cristian Javier

RHP Tatsuya Imai

RHP Mike Burrows

RHP Lance McCullers Jr.

Hunter Brown is one of the more dominant pitchers in the American League, but the Astros don't offer much else in their starting rotation. Framber Valdez, formerly their ace who crossed up his own catcher, signed with the Detroit Tigers. Justin Verlander is long gone, as well. Tatsuya Imai's success or failure in his first season in MLB could very well determine whether the Astros are able to replace the pieces they lost on the fly. Cristian Javier has a no-hitter to his name, but consistency is key for the right-hander in 2026. Houston took a step back last season, as the Mariners won the AL West. It's hard to see them winning the division again this season without the likes of Javier and Imai emerging as top-of-the-rotation mainstays.

12. Atlanta Braves

Projected rotation

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Spencer Strider

RHP Reynaldo Lopez

RHP Grant Holmes

RHP Bryce Elder

Spencer Schwellenbach’s injury emphasizes what Atlanta Braves fans already knew about its pitching: There’s a ton of talent, particularly in the rotation, but how healthy can we expect the starters to be? Before Schwellenbach’s injury, Atlanta’s Opening Day rotation was set to feature Chris Sale, Schwellenbach, Spencer Strider, Reynaldo Lopez and Grant Holmes. Strider led the way among that group with just 23 starts in 2025. Bryce Elder was the only starter to eclipse 25 starts, and he had a 5.30 ERA in his 28 trips to the mound.

The need for depth is abundantly clear, but available options are falling by the wayside. There’s a lot to like when this rotation is whole, but after how last season transpired, it’s tough to trust the starters to stay healthy. The bullpen is better thanks to the Robert Suarez addition, but they might not have enough leads to protect if Alex Anthopoulos doesn’t add depth.

11. Baltimore Orioles

Projected rotation

RHP Kyle Bradish

LHP Trevor Rogers

RHP Shane Baz

RHP Chris Bassitt

RHP Zach Eflin

RHP Dean Kremer

Pitching will determine just how far the O’s are able to bounce back this year. With Pete Alonso and Taylor Ward joining a pair of very motivated stars in Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman, Baltimore should be able to hit just fine. But has Mike Elias rebuilt this rotation enough to survive in the AL East? Adding Chris Bassitt this week added a much-needed shot of stability, at least. If Kyle Bradish and Trevor Rogers stay healthy and Shane Baz realizes his considerable potential, the sky’s the limit. But that’s a lot of ifs.

10. Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers pitcher Framber Valdez (29) during spring training at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Projected rotation

LHP Tarik Skubal

LHP Framber Valdez

RHP Jack Flaherty

RHP Casey Mize

RHP Justin Verlander

Losing Reese Olson for the season with a shoulder injury is an early blow, but man, it’s hard not to feel excited by Detroit’s rotation in 2026 – and not just because of the nostalgia hit that comes with seeing Justin Verlander back in the old English D. Framber Valdez provides exactly the sort of stable, high-floor workhorse this team needed behind Tarik Skubal, allowing Jack Flaherty, Casey Mize and JV to slide into roles for which they’re better suited.

Health permitting, this should be a rock-solid unit – and don’t sleep on a bullpen that added Kenley Jansen to a group that already included Kyle Finnegan, Will Vest and Brant Hurter. Whether the Tigers have enough offense to make a real World Series push remains to be seen, but this rotation feels better built for October than it has in a long time.

9. Boston Red Sox

Projected rotation

LHP Garrett Crochet

LHP Ranger Suarez

RHP Sonny Gray

RHP Brayan Bello

RHP Johan Oviedo

Craig Breslow snatched up seemingly all the starting pitching he could get his hands on over the winter, adding Ranger Suarez, Sonny Gray and Johan Oviedo to a rotation that was already long on options behind Garrett Crochet. Is a late trade, maybe involving Brayan Bello, in the works? And if not, what does that mean for young guys like Payton Tolle and Connelly Early – not to mention Kutter Crawford, Tanner Houck and Patrick Sandoval?

Boston lost Alex Bregman and generally failed to add the sort of pop it needed this offseason. Breslow is clearly trying to win through pitching, but with Suarez and Gray have each shown signs of decline under the hood, it’s unclear whether the Red Sox have the horses to pull that off in such a rugged division.

8. Philadelphia Phillies

Projected rotation

LHP Cristopher Sanchez

LHP Jesus Luzardo

RHP Aaron Nola

RHP Taijuan Walker

RHP Andrew Painter

What has been a dominant rotation in recent years might not be so much in 2026. Christopher Sanchez is coming off a breakout year and he should be outstanding again, and I expect big things from Jesus Luzardo as well. As for the rest of the rotation ... who knows?

Zack Wheeler is injured, and who knows when he’ll be back or how good he’ll look coming off major surgery? Can Aaron Nola bounce back following a horrendous year? Can Taijuan Walker give this team competitive outings every fifth day if he’s needed in that role? Will Andrew Painter be ready at all following an uneven 2025 in Triple-A? There are clear concerns, and there’s a lack of depth to worry about as well. This rotation can be quite good if everything clicks, but it could also take a major step back, making Ranger Suarez’s departure sting even more.

7. Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32). Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Projected rotation

RHP Brandon Woodruff

RHP Jacob Misiorowski

RHP Quinn Priester

RHP Chad Patrick

RHP Logan Henderson

RHP Brandon Sproat

LHP Kyle Harrison

It's rare that any contender can trade its ace elsewhere and still be considered a strength, but here we are. The Brewers have proven time and time again that their pitching development staff should be trusted to rebuild on the fly. Without Freddy Peralta in the mix, the likes of Jacob Misiorowski and Quinn Priester will have to take another step forward. Brandon Woodruff is a steady veteran when healthy, and the recent acquisition of Kyle Harrison from the Boston Red Sox could provide Milwaukee with another young arm to build around. Harrison is a former top prospect in the Giants system who was the main piece acquired by Boston in the Rafael Devers trade in 2025.

6. Seattle Mariners

Projected rotation

RHP Logan Gilbert

RHP Bryan Woo

RHP Luis Castillo

RHP George Kirby

RHP Bryce Miller

In my opinion, the Seattle Mariners have the best rotation in baseball. It's why they came within outs of making the World Series in 2025, and were able to dominate the Detroit Tigers in the ALDS. Seattle opted to keep that same group – headlined by Bryan Woo, George Kirby and Luis Castillo – around for the 2026 season. If the Mariners take a step back in 2026, it will not be because of their starting rotation. If Seattle can find more stability in their lineup around Cal Raleigh and continue to pitch at a high level, they'll be in a good position come the trade deadline to make the right additions to their bullpen, which could use some work. Matt Brash and Andres Muñoz cannot do it all in the later innings.

5. New York Mets

The New York Mets starting pitcher Freddy Peralta throws during spring training on the back fields of Clover Park on Feb. 11, 2026, in Port St. Lucie. | CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/TCPALM / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Projected rotation

RHP Freddy Peralta

RHP Nolan McLean

LHP David Peterson

LHP Sean Manaea

RHP Kodai Senga

RHP Clay Holmes

The New York Mets finally added the ace they’ve needed in Freddy Peralta to lead what looks like a strong rotation on paper. Peralta gives the Mets stability at the front end, and Nolan McLean gives them immense upside alongside him. That can be quite the one-two punch. Following them are four starters who have all been very good at various points over the past couple of years.

Clay Holmes was in the top 10 of the NL in ERA in his first season as a full-time starter. David Peterson was an All-Star in 2025 before faltering down the stretch. Kodai Senga led the league in ERA through June before an injury derailed his year. Sean Manaea was the Mets’ best pitcher in 2024 before struggling through an injury-riddled season in 2025. There’s a lot more talent here than even Mets fans want to admit, and with prospects like Jonah Tong and Chirstian Scott looming as depth, New York should be set rotation-wise. The bullpen, though, could be another story, with no more Edwin Diaz and an injured A.J. Minter.

4. New York Yankees

New York Yankees pitcher Max Fried (54) works out during spring training workouts at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Projected rotation

LHP Max Fried

RHP Cam Schlittler

RHP Will Warren

LHP Ryan Weathers

RHP Luis Gil

The Yankees’ pitching situation can best be summed up by the two most dreaded words in baseball: when healthy. When healthy, a rotation featuring Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, Cam Schlittler and Clarke Schmidt should be pretty darn tough, not to mention guys like Ryan Weathers, Luis Gil and Will Warren who could take off in bullpen roles. Of course, the odds of all of those guys actually being healthy when October rolls around are … well, let’s just say “up in the air”.

New York had an excellent offense last year and figures to once again in 2026. Whether they can go further than the ALDS this time around comes down to pitching, and while the potential is certainly here, Brian Cashman’s failure to add new impact talent to the rotation or bullpen leaves this Yankees team awfully vulnerable.

3. Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs pitcher Cade Horton (22) is interviewed on the MLB Network before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Projected rotation

LHP Matthew Boyd

RHP Edward Cabrera

RHP Cade Horton

LHP Shota Imanaga

RHP Jameson Taillon

The Cubs rotation will determine just how far they can go in 2026. Despite losing Kyle Tucker to the Los Angeles Dodgers this winter, Chicago's lineup remains a strength. Its rotation should be much improved this season thanks to the emergence of Cade Horton, along with the timely addition of Edward Cabrera via trade. The pending return of Justin Steele, the team's unquestioned ace when healthy, could make this group one of the National League's best. But as we've learned in previous seasons, depending on oft-injured starters is a risk in its own right.

2. Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Dylan Cease (84) throws a pitch during spring training at the Bobby Mattick Training Center at Englebert Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Projected rotation

RHP Kevin Gausman

RHP Dylan Cease

RHP Trey Yesavage

RHP Cody Ponce

RHP Jose Berrios

While Toronto’s offseason didn’t go as planned offensively, Ross Atkins was able to remake his pitching staff, adding Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce to the rotation and Tyler Rogers to the bullpen. Question marks still abound, though: Will Cease be able to harness his command and look more like 2024 than 2025? Will the league adapt to Trey Yesavage, and how will he adapt in response? Can Shane Bieber stay healthy? What, if anything, can the Jays expect from Jose Berrios after he was left off the postseason roster entirely last year?

The floor here feels reasonably high. The ceiling, however, is very much up in the air, and if the offense takes a step back without Bo Bichette and Anthony Santander, Toronto might need its staff to pick up the slack.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers

Feb 13, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) warms up during spring training camp. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Projected rotation

RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto

LHP Blake Snell

RHP Tyler Glasnow

RHP Shohei Ohtani

RHP Roki Sasaki

RHP Emmet Sheehan

It should come as no surprise that the back-to-back defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers have the best pitching staff in the sport. Their rotation, headlined by Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow and Shohei Ohtani, has four starters who can realistically win a Cy Young in 2026 if they can stay healthy. Having pitchers with the upsides of Roki Sasaki and Emmet Sheehan rounding out the staff, with guys like Gavin Stone, River Ryan and Justin Wrobleski as depth, is just unfair.

The bullpen was the Dodgers’ biggest weakness in 2025, but even that unit is much better with Edwin Diaz, one of the best closers in the sport, now entrusted with the ninth inning. If Tanner Scott can bounce back following a down year, the Dodgers would have the best late-game reliever duo in the sport in addition to everything their rotation has to offer. This is the most talented and deepest pitching unit in the league, and it doesn’t feel particularly close, either.