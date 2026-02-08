MLB Rumors: Roki Sasaki trade truth and how Bad Bunny tried to save Puerto Rico's WBC

Bad Bunny will take centerstage during the Super Bowl halftime show, but football was not the pop superstar's first love. Rather, it's baseball, as is the case with many Puerto Ricans. Even since the days of Roberto Clemente, baseball was Puerto Rico's pastime just as much as it was America's. That's why the World Baseball Classic is so meaningful to this small island, and why Bad Bunny would do everything in his power to put the best roster on the field for the 2026 WBC, scheduled to start in just under a month.

In this small sense, that's what Roki Sasaki has in common with all of the WBC's participants. Sasaki will not participate in the 2026 edition as he prepares for his second season in Los Angeles, but the young hurler certainly understands the meaning behind wearing a Team Japan jersey with the world watching. If anything, Sasaki's willingness to sit out the tournament should tell us just how seriously he is taking his MLB journey – and why the Dodgers wouldn't consider trading the young hurler for an ace.

Why the Dodgers won't include Roki Sasaki in any trade packages

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Sasaki was widely-considered the top prospect in all of baseball when he signed with the Dodgers. Much like Shohei Ohtani before him, Sasaki refused to wait until he could sign a blockbuster free-agent contract to make his way to the states. Instead, Sasaki wanted to prove himself right away.

This isn't to say there weren't some hiccups for Sasaki in his first MLB season. However, as the Dodgers chased their second-straight World Series title, Sasaki had a vital role to play at the back end of their bullpen. Against the Blue Jays, Sasaki served as the team's de-facto closer. That's why when trade packages surfaced this past week linking Sasaki in a deal for Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, it seemed entirely unrealistic.

To be clear, I'm not calling anyone out. The Tigers and numerous other sellers with an ace would be right to ask for the Japanese flamethrower out the gate. But the Dodgers are unlikely to listen, as they know exactly who Sasaki could become, and he remains on an affordable price tag.

Season Base pay 2025 $760,000 2026 $760,000 2027 $760,000 2028 $760,000 2029 $760,000 2030 $760,000

Some of the above payments are likely to change if Sasaki goes to arbitration or signs an extension with the Dodgers. He also received an $8 million signing bonus with his deal. Assuming Sasaki progresses like Los Angeles believes he will, why on earth would they consider trading him? He's an ace in the making in his own right.

Paul Goldschmidt returns to the Yankees

New York Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The Yankees signed Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year, $4 million deal this weekend. While Goldschmidt is a big name, he is no longer the player he once was, which means he will not see consistent playing time as the starting first baseman in the Bronx. Instead, the Yankees intend to platoon Goldschmidt with the younger Ben Rice, who should fare far better against right-handed pitching.

Pitcher type wRC+ Left-handed pitching 169 Right-handed pitching 74

As evidenced by the table above, Goldschmidt should receive most of the first base at-bats against left-handed pitching. Heck, he could even DH if he hits that well against southpaws. Goldschmidt had a few options on the table rather than signing with the Yankees, including a return to Arizona. However, much like in New York, it was unclear if the Diamondbacks would've given him consistent at-bats against righties.

Goldy changed his hitting approach last season, no longer displaying the power that once made him such an impact player in any lineup. Instead, Goldschmidt is a contact-oriented hitter these days. He can hit the ball to all fields – a lost art in today's game – which makes him slightly less valuable as it pertains to dollars and cents.

Brian Cashman's made a lot of questionable decisions this winter, but bringing back Goldschmidt in a limited role is not one of them. He's beloved in the clubhouse and can do damage against lefties. That's needed on any roster, even if it doesn't make as many headlines.

How Bad Bunny tried to bail out Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic

Feb 5, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Bad Bunny during the Super Bowl LX halftime show press conference at Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bad Bunny's had a busy week, as he'll perform at the Super Bowl 60 halftime show. He also won Album of the Year and made a defiant statement against ICE operations in the United States most of us ought to agree with. However, the 31-year-old also had a role to play in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

Per Carlos Baerga, the artist was willing to pay the insurance costs of Francisco Lindor and Carlos Correa in the WBC, which would've totaled $1 million. Unfortunately for Puerto Rico, the players were unable to pay their insurance costs in time, and thus will not participate. The same can be said of Javier Baez, albeit for different reasons, as his positive test for marijuana in the 2023 WBC will cost him a chance to play in 2026.

Puerto Rico is just the tip of the iceburg, as FanSided's Chris Landers noted. The following players will not participate in the WBC due to insurance concerns:

SS Francisco Lindor (Puerto Rico)

3B Carlos Correa (Puerto Rico)

RHP Jose Berrios (Puerto Rico)

RHP Emilio Pagan (Puerto Rico)

2B Jose Altuve (Venezuela)

INF Miguel Rojas (Venezuela)

C Carlos Narvaez (Venezuela)

INF Marcelo Mayer (Mexico)

That's certainly less than ideal.. Puerto Rico's roster is still loaded with star talent, including Edwin Diaz, Nolan Arenado, Seth Lugo, Heliot Ramos, Willi Castro. Correa and Lindor would've made a massive difference in their chances of taking home the WBC crown.