MLB standings by September record: Mets in total free fall

It's mid-September, which means the rubber has met the road for contenders across MLB. It's winning time — the point in the campaign where every game has consequences for those embroiled in the ongoing battle for postseason seeding.

We generally know our fighters at this point. Many of the division winners are virtually locked in, while both Wild Card races have boiled down to the three current favorites and only a handful of true underdog threats.

There are red-hot teams with the power of momentum on their side, such as the surging Phillies, but there are also teams in free fall, determined to make these last few weeks more interesting than they need to be. We're looking at you, Mets.

Let's organize the MLB standings by September record to see which MLB teams are on the rise, and which are faltering with October right around the corner.

AL East standings by September record

Rank Team Sept. Record 1 Baltimore Orioles 8-3 2 Toronto Blue Jays 7-4 3 New York Yankees 7-4 4 Tampa Bay Rays 6-6 5 Boston Red Sox 5-6

The Baltimore Orioles continue to hint at tremendous upside in 2026 and beyond. This has been a nightmare season for O's fans, but that is still an immensely talented roster with a robust pipeline of youth. We can expect changes in the offseason, with Adley Rutschman's name already floating around in trade rumors, but the Orioles should be just fine long term.

Of note, the Boston Red Sox are less than fine right now, as a recent cold spell puts them in danger of slipping out of the Wild Card race. The Texas Rangers are only 2.0 games back in the standings. Both Houston and Seattle are tied with Boston, while the New York Yankees lead by 2.5 games, so the Red Sox can still climb back up the ladder or fall into the abyss. Time will tell.

AL Central standings by September record

Rank Team Sept. Record 1 Cleveland Guardians 9-4 2 Chicago White Sox 8-4 3 Detroit Tigers 4-7 4 Kansas City Royals 4-8 5 Minnesota Twins 3-9

The Cleveland Guardians are rolling, now only 3.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot. It's probably too little too late, but Cleveland has a deep pitching staff and enough offensive star power to pose a threat. There's a reason the Guardians were in the postseason a year ago, and it's the same reason we shouldn't count out a Cleveland resurgence in 2026.

It feels a bit strange to watch the Chicago White Sox put together a productive and successful month, but Kyle Teel's star turn has improved the South Side vibes considerably. We shan't get run away with optimism after a 12-game sample size, but the White Sox don't look as hopeless as they were coming into the season.

Of course, the Detroit Tigers — a full two games below .500 since the All-Star break — are the real storyline here. There's a good chance the Tigers claim the No. 1 overall seed in the American League, but for a team with limited offensive firepower in an inhospitable ballpark, it's fair to wonder if Detroit is sort of a Mickey Mouse contender (again).

AL West standings by September record

Rank Team Sept. Record 1 Texas Rangers 8-3 2 Seattle Mariners 8-4 3 Athletics 6-5 4 Houston Astros 6-6 5 Los Angeles Angels 5-8

Texas sits 2.0 games out of the Wild Card right now, with plenty of forward momentum and a veteran roster. We're only two years removed from the Rangers winning the World Series. This team knows how to perform in the autumn months. The pressure is on — for both the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros, now tied for the division lead, and for the aforementioned Red Sox and Yankees, who are in the danger zone.

Seattle has gradually turned it around after a rocky stretch, while the Astros seem content to coast to the finish line and let the M's fight tooth-and-nail for home field advantage. Both Houston and Seattle are far too talented to let their postseason dreams slip away, but MLB is unforgiving. You cannot take your foot off the gas pedal. Houston is beat up and slowing down. It should be an exciting final few weeks.

Meanwhile, lurking in the shadows, the Athletics continue to look like a sleeping giant. The A's are far removed from the postseason crowd at this stage, but with Nick Kurtz rocketing 493-foot grand slams to dead center and Shea Langeliers emerging as one of MLB's most productive catchers, this is a team that can make some serious gains in the offseason. A few smart additions would put the A's on the map in 2026.

NL East standings by September record

Rank Team Sept. Record 1 Philadelphia Phillies 10-2 2 Washington Nationals 8-4 3 Miami Marlins 5-7 4 Atlanta Braves 3-8 5 New York Mets 3-9

The New York Mets have lost eight straight and now sit just a half-game ahead of San Francisco in the NL Wild Card race. It has been utterly baffling to watch the Mets collapse to suddenly. This was not a slow, drawn-out demise. It's like the calendar flipped to September and suddenly New York just forgot how to play baseball. The Mets remain one of the most talented teams in MLB on paper. This is an expensive roster, headlined by $765 million man Juan Soto. How they wound up in this position is beyond me. New York is choking big-time, and they don't have long to right the ship.

On the flip side, the Philadelphia Phillies' magic number to win the division is one — and the Milwaukee Brewers, with the No. 1 overall seed, are still within reach. Philly has turned on the jets this month despite injuries to Zack Wheeler and Trea Turner. Their entire outfield depth chart (save for Nick Castellanos) has been on a torrid stretch at the plate, while the pitching staff still looks deadly even without Wheeler headlining it. The Phillies might be the favorites to win the National League right now. Let's see if they can deliver.

NL Central standings by September record

Rank Team Sept. Record 1 Milwaukee Brewers 6-5 2 Chicago Cubs 6-5 3 Cincinnati Reds 5-6 4 St. Louis Cardinals 4-7 5 Pittsburgh Pirates 4-7

The NL Central has essentially gone chalk this month. The Brewers just became the first team to officially secure a postseason berth, meaning they can lose out and still participate in October. There has not been a better team in MLB over the last few months, led by elite pitching and a young lineup full of breakout stars such as Brice Turang, Sal Frelick and Isaac Collins. Milwaukee is the only MLB team in the top three for runs scored and ERA this season. While there is a natural skepticism after past postseason flameouts, the Brewers check almost every box when it comes to picking the National League frontrunner.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Cubs will coast to the top Wild Card spot from the looks of it. Kyle Tucker has relocated his swing after a fallow July and August, while Craig Counsell's talent for matchup manipulation should keep any series close — even of the North Siders lack the rotation stability of other contenders.

The real story here, however, is the Cincinnati Reds, who are within striking distance of New York in the Wild Card race but don't appear to have the same positive momentum as the red-hot Giants. Cincy has a future MVP candidate in Elly De La Cruz and a battle-tested manager in Terry Francona, but this probably isn't the Reds' year.

NL West standings by September record

Rank Team Sept. Record 1 San Francisco Giants 7-4 2 Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 3 Los Angeles Dodgers 5-6 4 San Diego Padres 5-7 5 Colorado Rockies 2-10

The Giants are a half-game behind New York in the Wild Card standings. If current trends hold, San Francisco should claim the final Wild Card slot in the National League. There is plenty of time left for the Mets to turn it around and solidify their place in the standings, but there's no evidence to suggest that New York can or will figure out what's wrong. The Rafael Devers trade has not manifested the success San Francisco anticipated, but this is a talented group, with a front office that has freely shelled out cash in an effort to hang with the National League's elite. This could be San Francisco's best opportunity to years to surprise folks and go on a run. There isn't a better time to get hot.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres continue to limp to the finish line. On paper, the Dodgers are as healthy as they've been all season, but the offense is stalled and the bullpen is a mess. The Padres went for the haymaker at the trade deadline, with mixed results. The rotation just is not on par with other NL clubs, which puts their World Series aspirations at risk.

Also of note: The Arizona Diamondbacks are 2.0 games behind the Mets, with an underrated talent base and an increasingly healthy rotation. Zac Gallen is back in ace form and the D-backs aren't short on boppers in the middle of the lineup. There's a world in which it's Arizona, just a couple years removed from winning the pennant, sneaking into the postseason — not San Francisco. The Giants cannot take their foot off the gas pedal for even a moment.