6 MLB stars Aaron Judge can recruit to Yankees as captain of Team USA

The World Baseball Classic comes with plenty of advantages for Aaron Judge. First and foremost, Judge is the captain of Team USA, and will lead the Americans on a redemption tour they hope ends with a victory over Japan in the Final. Second, Judge gets to play alongside the greatest stars in the game. While he's at it, he might as well pitch them on the benefits of being a Yankee – even if he does so innocently and without expectation. Do you see what I'm getting at?

Look no further than Shohei Ohtani to see the impact a successful World Baseball Classic can have. Back in 2023, Ohtani played with the likes of Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki. Now the trio are teammates. Can Judge achieve a similar fate at the 2026 WBC?

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

Team USA Workout | Chris Coduto/GettyImages

Let's start with the obvious choice, shall we? Judge admitted he and Harper are close, with the Yankees star trying (and failing) to sway the now-Phillies star to the Bronx in free agency. It was worth a shot. Heck, Harper even nearly signed with the Giants, where he would've joined Aaron's twice Arson – I assure you, this joke will never die.

Harper wasn't happy with Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski this winter. Dombrowski was brutally honest about Harper's declining skill-set in his end-of-season press conference. Harper still thinks he has a lot to give. By now, you know how this story goes. Harper claims the two have buried the hatchet, but this argument could be revisited down the line if Bryce has a bounce-back campaign, or if the Phillies fall out of the NL East race by the trade deadline.

Season OPS 2021 1.044 2022 .877 2023 .900 2024 .898 2025 .844

Harper's contract runs through the 2031 season, when he'll be 38 years old. That's not an attractive deal for the Yankees to take on right now, especially with Harper's positional flexibility up in the air. But should New York get desperate, Judge's relationship with Harper could come in handy.

Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson (2) Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Henderson's dealt with his fair share of injuries this spring, but at his best, this 24-year-old is one of the best two-way shortstops in baseball. The Orioles will want to extend Henderson, who projects to be the face of their lineup for the next few seasons, shortly. They also might not be able to afford him, and Henderson is a free agent after the 2028 season.

The good news for Baltimore is they have time, and a several top-tier infield prospects who could fill the void if called upon. Jackson Holliday projects as a better second baseman, but he's played shortstop in the minor leagues. He's also a former No. 1 overall pick.

As for the Yankees, they have a void at shortstop as of this writing. Sure, Anthony Volpe has talent, but he's been inconsistent at best at the plate and New York will want more from such a premium position. If Volpe doesn't prove he's five-tool player by the time Henderson reaches free agency, it'll be an easy choice for New York.

Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton (25) Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Byron Buxton wants to be a Twin his entire career. He calls Minneapolis home, and it'd take a lot for the aging outfielder to demand a trade. However, the Twins are going nowhere fast. Ownership decided to hang onto the team, which is a step in the right direction, but it's unclear how much they want to invest in the current roster. For the Twins front office, Buxton is an asset worth trading.

Injuries have long been an issue for Buxton. However, he's played over 100 games in each of the past two seasons. If he's healthy at the trade deadline, expect his name to be floated if Minnesota is out of the AL Central race.

Season Games Played bWAR 2024 102 3.6 2025 126 4.9

The Yankees don't have a particular need in the outfield as of this writing, but that could change real fast, especially if Trent Grisham comes crashing back down to earth in 2026. Judge and Cody Bellinger can only do so much. Adding Buxton to that star-studded group would be useful, though his contract, which runs through his age-34 season, could deter Brian Cashman.

Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers

Team USA photo day | Rob Tringali/GettyImages

And now we get to the fun stuff. Tarik Skubal will be a free agent after this season. Scott Boras is his agent. Skubal is likely to seek a deal north of $400 million, at least at the outset, assuming MLB doesn't institute a salary cap in its next CBA. If Skubal and MLBPA have anything to say about that, a salary cap won't even enter the conversation.

Skubal is a back-to-back AL Cy Young award winner. He's gotten better each and every year he's pitched, and there's little sign he's slowing down anytime soon. Now, do the Yankees need starting pitching that badly? There's some debate among fans whether Skubal would be worth the asking price, especially at the trade deadline. It doesn't hurt the Yankees to try, though, or Judge for that matter.

Skubal's personality would fit well in New York. He's demonstrative on the mound, and has thrived in the postseason. The Yankees haven't won a World Series in nearly two decades now. You do the math. Though Skubal is making just one start in the WBC, he'll be around the entire team – and his captain in Judge – the entire time.

Mason Miller, San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres relief pitcher Mason Miller (22) Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

Mason Miller won't be a free agent until after the 2030 season. That makes it all the more confusing why he's been traded once over, or that he's mentioned in rumors to this day. The Padres by no means have to send Miller elsewhere, but as he nears free agency, they'd be silly not to take offers for him unless they intend on paying him.

Miller is one of the best closers in the sport. He could also make the move back to starting pitcher in the not-so-distant future, as it'd increase his value prior to the 2030 offseason. That potential makes Miller an even more valuable trade chip, and someone the Yankees could be interested in at the deadline or the years to come.

Again, New York doesn't necessarily need starting pitching right now. The rotation ranks among the best in the American League, especially if Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodon and Cam Schlitter can stay healthy. However, three of those pitchers have extensive injury histories, with Cole coming back from Tommy John surgery this season. If Judge can get in Miller's ear, it could benefit the Yankees.

Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates

Team USA Workout | Chris Coduto/GettyImages

Ah, there it is. Paul Skenes won't be a free agent for quite some time. The Pirates are not inclined to trade the 2025 NL Cy Young winner just yet, as they've said any number of times. However, Pittsburgh has spending limitations, and Skenes arbitration price went up this offseason after Skubal won his case against the Tigers for $32 million in 2026. Do the Pirates really want to pay that price?

It doesn't help that one of Skenes former teammates went on the record this winter saying that the Pirates ace wants to play in New York. Skenes has denied this report, but there could be some truth to it. If the Pirates continue to flounder where it matters most – providing Skenes and Pittsburgh's rotation with some run support – he could be made available far too quickly.

Skenes would cost the Yankees or any acquiring team an arm and a leg, but make said trade sooner rather than later is to their benefit. Again, Skenes is under contract through 2031. The Yankees can afford that $32 million price tag more than most teams, and Skenes would prove even more expensive in free agency. Any doubts he has about becoming a Yankee could be quelled by Judge at the World Baseball Classic.