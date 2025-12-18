Munetaka Murakami rumors: Red Sox favored, Mariners could blow it, Japan return

Munetaka Murakami, the prized free agent slugger from Japan, needs to sign with an MLB club sooner than later. The list of rumored suitors is long, but the lack of palpable buzz is strange. It's hard to gauge precisely which teams are interested and how soon Murakami will actually sign. The deadline is right around the corner.

The statistical indicators with Murakami are... complicated. He produces a ton of natural pop and could hammer 30-plus home runs at his apex. He cranked 54 home runs in his age-22 season in Japan. But he also struggles to make contact outside the zone and has struggled immensely against off-speed pitches. He needs the right team and the right coaches to maximize his talent. Here's the latest from around the rumor mill.

Munetaka Murakami silence could lead to NPB return

The Yakult Swallows of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball officially posted Murakami on Nov. 7, which means MLB teams have until Dec. 22 at 5 PM E.T. to agree to terms on a contract with the 25-year-old corner infielder. If Murakami does not sign an MLB contract before the deadline, he would be due to return to Japan for the 2026 campaign, after which Yakult can post him (again).

Murakami's market has "not started to crystalize as of this week," per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, who writes that it is "hard to know where things stand."

He notes potential suitors — Boston, Arizona, Pittsburgh, San Diego, Chicago, Anaheim — but there's not much firm reporting to go on. Murakami boasts tremendous raw power, which MLB scouts believe will translate, but he also strikes out a ton and could struggle against MLB velocities and spin rates.

Returning to Yakult, with whom Murakami posted a 1.051 OPS and 24 home runs in 69 games last season, wouldn't be the worst outcome imaginable. It would give Murakami a chance to boost his stock ahead of next winter's bidding. That said, MLB sources "don’t believe that scenario will take place," per Feinsand. So expect Murakami to hammer out a deal in the coming days, come hell or high water. Even if it's a team you might not expect.

Mariners' low budget could keep them from signing Munetaka Murakami

The Seattle Mariners began the offseason with a bang, re-signing Josh Naylor to a five-year, $92.5 million contract. Since then, mostly crickets. Jorge Polanco left for the Mets, where he inked a two-year, $40 million contract. He's expected to play first base in Queens. Unexpected, but not terribly shocking. Eugenio Suárez is also a free agent, with a potentially expansive market. The M's might lose two infield regulars.

We can safely rule out Seattle spending on top-shelf replacements, like Alex Bregman or Bo Bichette. But what about Murakami? He's a strong fit on paper, giving the Mariners another high-wattage power source in lieu of Polanco and Suárez. Murakami has the potential to crank 30-plus home runs as a rookie and he'd play well as Cal Raleigh protection, in theory.

That said, Seattle has a few high-strikeout hitters already, which could sour GM Jerry DiPoto and the front office on Murakami. ESPN's David Schoenfield expects the Mariners to set a budget and not stretch beyond it: "[Seattle] might not want to add another strikeout-prone hitter, but if the bidding for Murakami does fall below nine figures, maybe they get in the mix."

It's unclear just how hard and fast that $100 million cutoff is, but it lines up generally with Seattle's spending habits. The M's have a ton of prospect depth to wield in trades, especially at the deadline, with a sturdy foundation of Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodríguez in place. But the Mariners don't typically bid competitively in the upper echelon of free agency. There's a good chance Murakami, no matter how strong the fit, falls outside their comfort zone financially.

Red Sox could take advantage of Munetaka Murakami's quiet market

The Boston Red Sox are as clean and obvious a Murakami landing spot as there is. Murakami could function as a Bregman replacemnt at third base, a Triston Casas upgrade at first base (his best position), or even a Rafael Devers facsimile in the DH spot. Boston desperately needs a right-handed power bat, especially after whiffing on the offseason's premium sluggers. Kyle Schwarber and Pete Alonso were the dreams, but Murakami is cheaper, more useful in the field, and on the same timeline age-wise as Roman Anthony, Garrett Crochet and Boston's core.

That eerie quiet around Murakami's name in the rumor mill could play right into Boston's hands. As Katie Manganelli of BoSox Injection points out, the primary argument against signing Alonso to the five-year, $155 million contract he ultimately received from Baltimore was simple: age. Murakami won't age out of his prime on his contract. In fact, he could improve over the course of it. Factor in the apparent lack of interest, and the Red Sox are in prime position to address their biggest need at a price tag even Craig Breslow can stomach.

Boston feels like tentative favorites to sign the Japanese slugger as things stand. That doesn't mean other suitors won't submit their bids. It doesn't mean that a total dark horse, such as Pittsburgh, Miami or even the White Sox, can't swoop out of nowhere and spoil Boston's plans. Breslow is clearly taking the patient, risk-averse approach to this offseason. But, the stars are well aligned, and Murakami addresses Boston's primary needs as well as any free agent left on the market.