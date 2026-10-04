One ALDS win encapsulates why the White Sox are set up to win in 2026 and beyond

The Chicago White Sox have shocked the MLB world by getting this far, going from a team that had three straight 100+ loss seasons to one that made the playoffs. Just getting there was a major accomplishment, but MLB fans didn't expect much from them. Sure, beating an Astros team that finished with a .500 regular-season record was possible, but even getting past a battle-tested Guardians team looked like a major challenge.

Well, the White Sox made relatively easy work of Cleveland in Game 1 of the ALDS, winning 3-0, taking a 1-0 series lead in the process. They're now two wins away from a potential ALCS berth and six wins shy of a World Series berth. As crazy as this sounds, the White Sox should not be counted out when it comes to playing for a World Series title both this season and in the immediate future. Game 1 showed exactly why.

Grant Taylor, K's the Side in the 9th with Hammers. 🔨🔨🔨 pic.twitter.com/KFQOfQMogr — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 3, 2026

White Sox's young pitching was on full display in Game 1 victory

Chicago White Sox pitcher Hagen Smith | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The White Sox are a team known much more for their hitting than their pitching, and understandably so, but this game showed the kind of upside their pitching possesses. Despite going with a bullpen game, the White Sox held the Guardians to no runs on three hits, and a couple of young phenoms had a lot to do with that.

Hagen Smith, one of the top prospects in the White Sox's system, posted a 1.29 ERA in 18 regular season appearances, threw three scoreless innings in Game 1 of the Wild Card series, and threw 2.2 scoreless innings on Saturday, not allowing a single hit. He did walk three batters, and has always had iffy command at best, but he struck out four and continued to show just how good his stuff plays, even at the highest level.

This duo is so disgusting pic.twitter.com/2kU0RUm3o8 — AT (@BaseballWRLD_) October 3, 2026

As good as Smith was, Grant Taylor was better. A key member of Chicago's bullpen who had never gone beyond 2.2 innings in an outing in his career, Taylor threw four (4) scoreless innings to lock down the victory. He allowed two hits, didn't walk anybody, and struck out six batters to finish off the Guardians, including striking out the side in the bottom of the ninth inning. Taylor has some of the best stuff in the sport, and that was on full display in this game.

4+ inning saves in postseason since saves official (1969):



Grant Taylor (CHW), 2026 ALDS G1

Lance McCullers Jr. (HOU), 2017 ALCS G7

Madison Bumgarner (SF), 2014 WS G7

Sammy Stewart (BAL), 1983 ALCS G3

Pedro Borbon (CIN), 1976 NLCS G2

Vida Blue (OAK), 1972 ALCS G5 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 3, 2026

Whether the White Sox choose to keep them as primary relievers or stretch them out as starters (I could see both scenarios), the White Sox have two incredibly dynamic talents on their hands who should help them in the postseason for the long haul.

Munetaka Murakami is a player worth building around - if the White Sox extend him

Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The story of this game was Chicago's elite pitching, but the biggest swing of the game was off Munetaka Murakami's bat. In the top of the fourth inning, he launched a two-run homer off likely AL Rookie of the Year finalist, Parker Messick, to give Chicago the lead. Messick allowed just five home runs to lefties all year, yet Murakami took him deep in a huge spot.

Japanese call of Munetaka Murakami 1st postseason HR 🎙️



112.2 mph & 440 ft. 2 for 2 off Parker Messick today w/ 111.5 mph single too. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/UCrjffGcUO — Adrian White (@AdrianWhiteSox) October 3, 2026

He didn't just hit it out, he hit it way out. And that's after he crushed a 111.5 mph single. This is what Murakami does. He hits the ball incredibly hard. He hit 35 home runs, good for fifth in the American League during the regular season, despite missing over a month with a hamstring strain.

Now, making contact is an issue for Murakami, who struck out twice on Saturday and 196 times in 553 regular season plate appearances, but he draws tons of walks (92 BB in the regular season) and again, the power is very real. He's only under contract through 2027, but at just 26 years of age, an extension should be considered. If a deal can be completed, centering Murakami around the likes of Miguel Vargas, Chase Meidroth, Kyle Teel Sam Antonacci, and prospects Roch Cholowsky and Caleb Bonemer gives the White Sox an offensive core as good as any in the American League.