Pirates can only make up for likely Brandon Lowe departure with these four moves

The Pittsburgh Pirates have a massive hole in their lineup now that Brandon Lowe is a free agent. The left-handed-hitting second baseman was everything the Pirates hoped when they acquired him from the Tampa Bay Rays last December in a three-way trade that also involved the Houston Astros. Lowe had the best season by a second baseman in Pirates history, hitting .260/.331/.493 with 35 home runs, 96 RBIs, and 13 defensive runs saved in 150 games.

The pull-hitting Lowe also led the Pirates with 5.3 bWAR. His pull-hitting style proved perfect for PNC Park and its short right-field porch, with the 21-foot Clemente Wall.

The Pirates extended Lowe the $23.15-million qualifying offer, and the 32-year-old has until Tuesday to accept it. However, most people around the game, including FanSided MLB Insider Robert Murray, expect Lowe to decline the QO and seek a more lucrative contract. Murray goes further, expecting Lowe to be too expensive for the Pirates to sign.

Pirates expressing public optimism about Brandon Lowe

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington remains optimistic that Lowe can return to Pittsburgh.

“Obviously, we had a great experience with Brandon,” Cherington said this past week at the MLB GM Meetings in Las Vegas. “I think Brandon and (wife) Madison had a great experience in Pittsburgh, and it would be a great outcome if he were a Pirate next year, and that’s what we’ve communicated.”

Lowe played a major role in the Pirates finishing 82-80 this year to crack .500 for the first time since 2018. They would be hard-pressed to contend in 2027 without him. Yet here is a blueprint the Pirates should consider following if Lowe does not return.

4. Move Nick Gonzales off third base

Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Nick Gonzales | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gonzales stayed in the hunt for the National League batting title late last season in his first year as a primary third baseman. Gonzales slashed .303/.367/.388 in 148 games.

However, Gonzales shouldn’t be playing third base regularly. He hit just six home runs and had a whopping minus-15 DRS. The Pirates need to move Gonzales back to second base – or the bench – and acquire a better third baseman.

3. Trade for Isaac Paredes

The Houston Astros exercised their $13.35-million option on third baseman Isaac Paredes for 2027. Still, he is certainly expendable as Carlos Correa is expected to be fully healthy for spring training after having ankle surgery.

Paredes would give the Pirates a much-needed right-handed power hitter to help with their vulnerability against left-handed pitching. Overall, he hit .262/.360/.447 with 25 home runs and 94 RBIs in 155 games. Parades has a .798 career OPS against lefties.

The Pirates could give up right-hander Carmen Mlodzinski and catcher Endy Rodriguez in the trade. Mlodzinski would bolster the Astros’ shaky rotation, and Rodriguez would give them an athletic backup catcher who can play multiple positions.

2. Sign Jazz Chisholm Jr.

New York Yankees second base Jazz Chisholm Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, signing Chisholm as a free agent to play second base would be a big swing for the Pirates. Yet if they can’t agree to terms with Lowe, Chisholm would be a good alternative if they can get him at a lower price.

Chisholm’s slash line was just .231/.312/.399 in 137 games this year for the New York Yankees. However, the left-handed hitter is just 28 and had 19 home runs and 41 stolen bases in a down season.

Adding Chisholm would push Gonzalez to the bench, but it would improve the Pirates’ questionable depth.

1. Trade for Hunter Goodman

The Colorado Rockies don’t want to trade Goodman after the 27-year-old catcher hit 31 home runs in 2025 and 41 this year. Yet they are open to all offers following four straight seasons with at least 100 losses.

The Rockies have reportedly asked the Pirates for shortstop Konnor Griffin in trade talks. That is unlikely. However, a two-prospect offer of left-hander Hunter Barco and shortstop Wyatt Sanford could be enticing.

A retooled lineup of Paredes, Chisholm, Goodman, Griffin, first baseman Spencer Horwitz, left fielder Bryan Reynolds, center fielder Oneil Cruz, right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez, and designated hitter Ryan O’Hearn would be formidable in Lowe’s absence.