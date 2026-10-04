Ranking the 4 core players Phillies fans should want gone in the offseason

Of the four teams whose seasons ended in the Wild Card Series, we’re not surprised the Philadelphia Phillies have drawn the most attention. We’re already hearing about potential position and managerial changes, as well as a possible contract extension for lead baseball executive Dave Dombrowski.

Phillies fans want to head into the looming lockout knowing that Dombrowski and ownership are focused on righting the ship. Some preferred moves are far harder to imagine than others, largely because of financial commitments and no-trade clauses. Trading veteran shortstop Trea Turner might be impossible given how much he’s owed over the next seven years.

However, there’s a difference between who the Phillies can part ways with and who their fans want gone. Fantasy doesn’t always equal reality, folks.

4. J.T. Realmuto, C

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At face value, the only concerning dip in Realmuto’s numbers over the last three years is his batting average. But over that time, his bWAR has dropped from 2.9 to 0.0, and his OPS has plummeted from .751 to .614. He’s literally become a replacement-level catcher with two years and $30 million left on the books.

Interestingly, his 9.9 percent walk rate was his highest since 2021, and his 21.4 percent strikeout rate is right in line with his 21.2 percent average. In other words, those numbers are slightly encouraging because it means he’s not pressing and forgoing plate discipline out of desperation.

If his contract were manageable, Realmuto would likely rank higher, but we’re good with him here.

3. Aaron Nola, SP

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nola initially ranked No. 2 while building our list, but you’ll soon understand why we reversed course and moved him down to No. 3. To his credit, the veteran right-hander remains a workhorse, and his 33 starts led baseball. At this point in his career, he’s a competent No. 5 starter, though he gave up a career-high 37 homers in 175.1 innings.

The problem: Nola has four years left on his contract, all at roughly $24.6 million, plus a full no-trade clause. Unless the Phillies are open to eating a significant amount of what he’s owed, then they’re stuck with him potentially falling into “dead weight” territory.

2. Brandon Marsh, OF

Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Brandon Marsh | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Phillies fans can say whatever they want about Dombrowski, but he deserves credit for not extending Marsh this past summer. A far more dysfunctional organization would have given him a new deal after he hit .301 with 15 home runs, 46 RBIs, and an .829 OPS in the first half.

Marsh finished at 0.4 bWAR, which caught our attention for the wrong reasons. As it turns out, he entered the All-Star Break at 1.9 bWAR. Do the math, people, and you’ll understand why we suggest the Phillies find a trade partner immediately.

1. Trea Turner, SS

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Age seems to have hit the 33-year-old Turner hard this season, with his -0.1 bWAR and .675 OPS marking his lowest in over a decade. He still managed to score 101 runs, the fifth time in six seasons he’s cleared that total, and his 157 games marked his most since 2022.

If the Phillies don’t trade Turner, then all signs point to him moving to center field following a horrific season at shortstop. We’re not sure how much that will realistically help either party, and the three-time All-Star has another seven seasons left on his deal, all at roughly $27.3 million.

But wait, there’s more! Turner has a full no-trade clause, and his 10-and-5 rights don’t kick in until 2028. Barring a championship, this could be one of the worst contracts in franchise history, simply because they’re on track to be stuck with the two-time batting champion through 2033.