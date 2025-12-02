Ranking Edwin Díaz suitors from favorites to dark horses after Devin Williams signing

The New York Mets inked two-time All-Star closer Devin Williams to a three-year, $45 million contract, with $15 million deferred and a $6 million bonus, per NY Post's Jon Heyman. Last season was a struggle for Williams across town in the Bronx, but he still finished with a 34.7 percent strikeout rate in MLB's 97th percentile. His expected ERA (3.09) far exceeded his actual ERA (4.79), meaning the 31-year-old is a strong candidate for positive regression in 2026.

This is an incredibly frustrating turn of events for New York Yankees fans, but it's also a troubling sign for Mets fans — at least on the surface. The stage is set for Edwin Díaz's departure in free agency. That does not mean Díaz is out the door already, but the Mets have their replacement lined up, just in case. Díaz was the best closer in the National League last season, posting a 1.63 ERA and 0.87 WHIP. He converted on 28 of 31 save opportunities. He will have plenty of fervent suitors.

10. Boston Red Sox

From afar, it feels like the Boston Red Sox are spending more aggressively than most teams this winter. Kyle Schwarber, Pete Alonso, Ketel Marte, JT Realmuto and Alex Bregman have all been linked to Beantown. Pairing Edwin Díaz and Aroldis Chapman in the closer/setup roles would give Boston the nastiest bullpen duo in the American League. The only real question is whether or not the Red Sox find it prudent to spend nine figures on a reliever when there are bigger fish to fry, particularly in the corner infield spots and in the starting rotation.

9. Arizona Diamondbacks

Sep 1, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Andrew Saalfrank (27) pitches in the eighth inning during the game between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

The Arizona Diamondbacks have consistently shown a willingness to spend on quality pitchers, and this team was closer to Wild Card contention than a lot of folks realized last season. Ironically, despite recent expenses, Arizona's pitching staff remains its primary area of need. Corbin Burnes will begin 2026 on the IL; Zac Gallen is a free agent. The bullpen, as it stands, features very few proven commodities. Andrew Saalfrank came on strong after the Shelby Miller trade, but Díaz would give the D'backs a set-and-forget closer for the next five years, give or take. If Arizona can luck into better health with the starters, Díaz's ability to preserve leads becomes extremely valuable.

8. Los Angeles Angels

The Los Angeles Angels are sneaky candidates to come out of nowhere and spend a bunch of money this winter, especially after shedding Anthony Rendon's contract. Anaheim has more financial liquidity than your average 'bad' team, and in terms of location, L.A. has mass appeal. The Grayson Rodrgiuez trade has solidified Los Angeles' rotation a bit, and there's a nonzero chance Framber Valdez or Ranger Suárez end up zagging in free agency and picking Anaheim. That said, the Angels' bullpen desperately needs an established anchor. Díaz is the best in the biz.

7. Detroit Tigers

Division Series - Seattle Mariners v Detroit Tigers - Game Four | Gregory Shamus/GettyImages

The Detroit Tigers need to choose between two paths this winter: trade Tarik Skubal, or do everything in their power to build a winner around him. As of now, it sure feels like Skubal will remain on the Tigers roster in 2026. The rotation could use some fine-tuning, and Detroit would benefit immensely from a star bat, such as Alex Bregman or Ketel Marte. One of the more underrated ways to move the needle, however, is beefing up the bullpen. Will Vest was the only Detroit reliever to eclipse 1.0 WAR last season. Díaz can crystalize the leads Skubal, Flaherty and others work so hard to build.

6. Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs' bullpen has been through a vicious cycle of mediocrity in recent years. Daniel Palencia broke out as a bonafide closer in 2025, and the Phil Maton signing gives Chicago an excellent setup man. But Jed Hoyer will invariably need to the spend Kyle Tucker's money elsewhere as the Cubs attempt to rebound from losing their best player. Priority No. 1 should be adding a frontline starter, but an elite bullpen couldn't hurt — especially when the offense is expected to take a step back. The Cubs can quite easily justify the investment in Díaz as an equalizing measure against New York, Los Angeles and their more deep-pocketed NL rivals.

5. San Francisco Giants

Sep 9, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Ryan Walker (74) throws a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the ninth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

The San Francisco Giants appear to be angling toward short-term, mid-tier pitching solutions, rather than hunting big game. Díaz doesn't really fit that description, but he also doesn't cost half as much as an elite starter. Ryan Walker regressed dramatically from the soaring heights of 2024; he projects far better as a sinkerballing setup man, rather than San Francisco's last line of defense in the ninth inning. Buster Posey is not allergic to star pursuits, and Díaz feels like incredible bang for their buck in a competitive marketplace. Big reliever contracts can get dicey (See: Scott, Tanner and Hader, Josh), but San Francisco needs to upgrade the bullpen and actively fend off the advances of other in-state contenders.

4. New York Yankees

The irony of Devin Williams bolting for Queens is that it opens the door for Edwin Díaz in the Bronx. This is a nightmare outcome for Mets fans — and for Steve Cohen, no doubt. But the Yankees need to shore up the bullpen, which was already the case before Williams' confirmed departure. The Yankees are more or less reshuffling the deck elsewhere; Cody Bellinger is probably re-signing, and maybe they add a starting pitcher. But if Hal Steinbrenner refuses to engage in the Kyle Tucker or Pete Alonso pursuits, he can quite easily focus his resources on finding Williams' successor. After watching Aroldis Chapman snipe teams all season long in Boston, the Yankees might enjoy having the best closer in the division.

3. New York Mets

Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Three | Ishika Samant/GettyImages

The Mets probably scooped the market a bit on Devin Williams, whose numbers looked quite solid under the hood last season, despite an inflated 4.79 ERA. He settled in down the stretch and began to look like the stalwart closer the Yankees always intended him to be. So yes, Williams can serve as an adequate replacement for Díaz, if it comes to that. But the Mets need depth in the bullpen and Williams profiles even better as a premier setup man. Díaz is beloved in Queens and Steve Cohen has the deepest pockets in MLB. Do not rule out a reunion, even if the Mets are clearly hedging their bets.

2. Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have already proved their willingness to spend big in order to augment last season's World Series roster, handing Dylan Cease a seven-year, $210 million contract. Whether or not that limits their spending elsewhere remains to be seen. The Blue Jays are still heavily linked to both Kyle Tucker and Edwin Díaz, which means Ross Atkins could be in for an all-time offseason north of the border. Jeff Hoffman was serviceable in the closing gig last season, but after blowing a save in Game 7 against the Dodgers, there is elevated pressure to find a more stable ninth-inning option. Díaz would surely relish the opportunity to join one of MLB's most complete rosters.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers

World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Six | Emilee Chinn/GettyImages

The Los Angeles Dodgers wield a seemingly bottomless supply of cash. Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger may be too rich, even for this front office, but the Dodgers aren't going to shy away from significant investments. Closer is the single clearest need for L.A. this winter. Rōki Sasaki emerged as a tremendous late-innings weapon in October, but the Dodgers still view him as a starter long term. The bullpen was easily the weakest element of the Dodgers' World Series bid; Díaz would give L.A. arguably the best closer in MLB to complement the best rotation in MLB. The rich always get richer. It's a fact of life. Just mentally prepare for this outcome, folks.