Ranking the Kazuma Okamoto suitors who will rival the Dodgers chances

Kazuma Okamoto, the 29-year-old third baseman from Japan, was recently posted by NPB's Yomiuri Giants. That gives MLB teams a 45-day window in which to negotiate a contract with the power-hitting corner infielder. Okamoto appeared in 77 games for the Giants last season, hitting .322 with a .992 OPS and 15 home runs.

Okamoto lacks the youth and upside of fellow countryman and free agent Munetaka Murakami, but he's a disciplined, well-rounded hitter with a high floor. Little is ever guaranteed with international free agents, but Okamoto projects well. You know the Los Angeles Dodgers will be at the front of the line given their strong roots in the Japanese baseball scene, but don't be shocked if a bidding war leads Okamoto to sign elsewhere.

5. Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates v San Diego Padres | Orlando Ramirez/GettyImages

The Pittsburgh Pirates are expected to up their spending this offseason, having already made a run at Josh Naylor. Pittsburgh has an opening at third base following the Ke'Bryan Hayes trade, and Okamoto could find reps at DH, too. The Pirates aren't going to compete toward the top of the market, but Okamoto — with a projected value of three years, $36 million at ESPN — could fall comfortably within their price range.

Pittsburgh desperately needs more pop offensively. Okamoto offers 30-home run potential out of the gate as an extremely accomplished star in Japan. He also performed well on the global stage during Japan's WBC run. He comes with question marks on defense, but if Pittsburgh needs to boot Okamoto to first base or left field, or simply pigeonhole him as a DH, the bat should still prove valuable.

The Pirates have one of the best rotations in the National League, anchored by Paul Skenes and one of MLB's brightest pitching prospects in Bubba Chandler. This team has the foundation of a contender, but the lineup needs a dramatic facelift. If Bob Nutting is finally willing to hand out some long-term money, Okamoto could be one of the most impactful signings on a per-dollar basis this winter.

4. Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies v San Francisco Giants | Michael Zagaris/GettyImages

The Philadelphia Phillies continue to come up in rumors for Alex Bregman and Munetaka Murakami, so it only seems natural to put Okamoto on the list, too. Philadelphia's desire to break into the Japanese market is well-documented. No team offered Yoshinobu Yamamoto more guaranteed money in free agency. Okamoto comes at a far more attainable price point, and the Phillies could use an upgrade over Alec Bohm at the hot corner.

There is a bit of risk here, as Bohm is far from unplayable. He finished last season with a .741 OPS and 102 OPS+. At the end of the day, though, Bohm's postseason track record is too spotty and the Phillies need more oomph from their cleanup bat. Okamoto can benefit from the hitter-friendly confines of Citizens Bank Park — and it's not like his defensive concerns are a huge departure from Bohm's issues at third.

If the Phillies can't find a taker for Bohm, there are options. Bohm can slide to first base and boot Bryce Harper to the outfield. If Kyle Schwarber leaves, the DH spot is suddenly wide open, be it for Bohm, Harper or Okamoto. But the easiest path here is trading Bohm, ideally for a bit of pitching depth or outfield help, and planting Okamoto at his natural position.

3. Seattle Mariners

Texas Rangers v Seattle Mariners | Steph Chambers/GettyImages

The Seattle Mariners made the first major splash of the MLB offseason, inking Josh Naylor to a five-year, $92.5 million contract. It was a huge victory for Jerry DiPoto and the Mariners front office after their season ended in heartbreaking fashion in Game 7 of the ALCS. On paper, this Mariners team still checks almost every box. There's no way this front office can phone it in the rest of the way.

Seattle still has two critical infield bats hitting free agency in second baseman Jorge Polanco and third baseman Eugenio Suárez. The latter is probably the least likely to re-sign, as he's the most volatile. Suárez hit 49 home runs last season and should generate a market accordingly, but he's too inconsistent to command a significant long-term deal at 34 years old — and the Mariners shouldn't be afraid to look elsewhere.

Okamoto offers a potential upgrade, sacrificing a little bit of pop for much better contact and on-base numbers. Seattle has a geographic advantage on the West Coast, not to mention the ability to pitch Okamoto on joining a team that was a couple tough breaks away from the World Series. Ichiro Suzuki could be a valuable figure in these negotiations, too.

2. New York Mets

San Diego Padres v New York Mets | Ishika Samant/GettyImages

The New York Mets are equipped with MLB's deepest pockets and a potential need at the corner infield spots. Brett Baty came on strong this past season at third base, but he's flexible to second base if the Mets trade Jeff McNeil, whose name has come up in recent rumors. Pete Alonso is also a free agent and considered unlikely to return, which could allow the Mets to mitigate Okamoto's defensive shortcomings by planting him at first base.

There are a lot of open-ended question marks on this Mets roster beyond Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor. Okamoto is not the same raw slugger that Alonso is, but he should generate plenty of pop in Alonso's stead. He can add much-needed protection (and consistency) behind Soto, stabilizing a Mets offense that still projects as one of the best in MLB.

New York has already made inroads in Japan with the Kodai Senga signing. Okamoto won't break the bank, but the volume of interest — especially if the Dodgers are in the running — could turn it into a bidding war of sorts. That is where the Mets hold a perpetual advantage. They can outspend their opponents when motivated.

1. Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox v Baltimore Orioles | Greg Fiume/GettyImages

Alex Bregman is a free agent and Craig Breslow has made it clear that the Boston Red Sox need to upgrade over Triston Casas at first base. That opens up multiple avenues to signing Okamoto, whose disciplined approach and pull-side power should play nicely at Fenway Park. The Red Sox can always use a righty bat to balance their lineup.

If Okamoto only gets a three- or four-year deal, the Red Sox can neatly envision him as a Bregman replacement and a starting third baseman who becomes a DH or first-base option down the road. That positional flexibility is key: Boston has a surplus of quality infielders in the pipeline, with Marcelo Mayer, Kristian Campbell and Franklin Arias all on the come-up. Okamoto is not going to spend the next three years at the hot corner in Boston, but as a momentary stopgap and future first baseman, he projects seamlessly.

Boston is right on the heels of New York and Toronto in the AL East. Breslow has never felt more motivated to spend money and engineer the sort of sweeping upgrades that lead to contention. Okamoto probably isn't 1A on the Red Sox' wishlist — Bregman, Alonso, Murakami and others will command their interest — but as an affordable fallback option, expect Boston to remain keenly interested.