Rays vs. Brewers player stats, live box score and match stats for World Series Game 2

The Milwaukee Brewers did what they do in Game 1 of the World Series. Jacob Misiorowski was followed by a parade of relievers with increasingly filthy stuff. William Contreras was the best player on the field with the glove and the bat. Add in some timely hitting and some aggressive base-running, and Milwaukee was able to clinch a 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in their return to the Fall Classic after a 44-year hiatus.

Of course, this is a seven-game marathon, not a sprint. And the Rays can easily point to missed opportunities, including the tying run 90 feet away from home in the top of the ninth, as ample evidence that they can win this series. Steal Game 2 with ace Drew Rasmussen on the mound, and suddenly home-field advantage is theirs headed back to Tropicana Field for Game 3.

That will be easier said than done with Brewers righty Logan Henderson on the mound. Once again runs should be at a premium, as two of the best pitching staffs in baseball do their thing on the biggest stage in the sport. Will Milwaukee defend American Family Field and grab a commanding 2-0 lead? Or will Tampa pick themselves off the mat and ride their Cy Young candidate to a huge Game 2 win? Fans can follow along with all of the action, player stats and game stats with us below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Rays vs. Brewers live player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary

Odds and player props for Rays vs. Brewers