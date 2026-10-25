Relentless Brewers prove, even in the World Series, they're never out of it

MILWAUKEE – In the hours before the start of the World Series, Pat Murphy was asked to describe the Milwaukee Brewers in one word.

“One word?” Murphy asked.

"Relentless," he replied.

The relentless Brewers rallied back from 4-0 deficit to take World Series Game 2

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Cooper Pratt | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers showed it by coming back from down 4-0 in Game 4 against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series. Faced with the same 4-0 deficit, this time in Game 2 of the World Series, the Brewers did it again. It started with a William Contreras RBI single to cut the deficit to 4-1. It continued with a Garrett Mitchell single to cut it to 4-2 in the first inning. They cut it to 4-3 after David Hamilton reached on an error. In the sixth inning, Sal Frelick hit a solo home run — his fifth of the entire season — that tied the game at four.

Then, in the bottom of the seventh inning, Cooper Pratt hit a single to right field to take the game to 5-4 — a lead that the Brewers would not surrender, giving them a 2-0 lead through two games in the World Series.

Ask anyone around the Brewers about the comebacks and they say it’s who they are. It’s an identity that Murphy has instilled in them and that leaders such as Yelich and Brandon Woodruff have helped carry through the entire clubhouse. They put constant pressure on opponents. They create chaos on the base paths and force opponents to make mistakes. And when those mistakes have happened, the Brewers have often taken advantage.

“It’s the postseason,” Garrett Mitchell said. “You expect to get punched in the face, and you respond to it.”

Said David Hamilton: “That’s Brewers baseball.”

Brewers baseball on full display with everyone pitching in

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against the Dodgers, they scored three runs in 2.2 innings against Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the shortest outing of his postseason career. They came back from a 4-0 deficit against Blake Snell to eliminate the Dodgers. On Saturday, they did it against Drew Rasmussen, the Rays’ ace who only weeks ago allowed one hit and struck out ten batters in eight shutout innings against the New York Yankees. And what makes the Brewers so dangerous is it can come from anywhere in the lineup.

Chourio, a sensational 22-year-old who has drawn comparisons to Ronald Acuna Jr.? Of course.

Christian Yelich, the former MVP? Of course.

Pratt, a rookie infielder who was signed to a $50.75 million contract before he played in the majors? Sure.

Mitchell, who has broken out in 2026 after being a first round pick in 2020? Sure.

Bauers, who was acquired by the Brewers in an afterthought deal on 2023, and has emerged into arguably their best power threat? Of course.

Frelick, the 5-foot-9 right fielder who hit only four home runs the entire regular season? Never a doubt.

“It’s what we’ve built,” Bauers said. “We have each others’ backs.”

The home run by Frelick echoed what Murphy and players throughout the clubhouse have been saying about him for months. He’s a gamer who grinds at bats and epitomizes what Milwaukee is all about both at the plate and defensively. When the ball left his bat in the sixth inning to tie the game, Bauers almost started crying in the dugout.

“That’s such an awesome moment for Sal,” Bauers said. “That’s such an awesome moment for the team. That guy means so much to us here. To see him have an at-bat like that and then hit the homer, it was an emotional moment.”

It’s precisely what Murphy had in mind when he took over as Brewers manager. He wanted a team that was hard-nosed and aggressive in every facet of the game. Frelick is that. The entire roster is that. Most importantly, Woodruff said, it’s a group of best friends who get the most out of everyone and pick them up when they’re down. And it has the Brewers two games away from winning their first World Series in franchise history.