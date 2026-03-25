The boldest MLB predictions of the season, according to Insider Robert Murray

The 2026 MLB season is right around the corner, and you know what that means: It’s time to make some bold predictions. Who's competing for a World Series? Which players break out? What does the trade deadline have in store for baseball’s best pitcher? Here are my early thoughts and predictions on all that and much more ahead of Opening Day.

Tarik Skubal is not traded midseason

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s going to be the talk of the regular season, especially in July and the early days of August: If the Tigers are out of contention, almost every playoff-hopeful team will call on Skubal. Heck, even if the Tigers are still in contention, other teams will attempt to entice Detroit to part with the superstar left-hander before he hits free agency next winter.

But the guess here is that the Tigers will hold onto Skubal and give it one last run with him atop a star-studded rotation. Once he becomes a free agent, he’s essentially as good as gone, with big-market teams such as the New York Mets and, yes, probably the Los Angeles Dodgers, among others, gunning for his services.

Kevin McGonigle and Konnor Griffin win Rookie of the Year

Konnor Griffin | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

As it currently stands, McGonigle is second in the American League Rookie of the Year race, while Griffin is the favorite to win it on the National League side.

McGonigle, 21, has been the talk of Tigers camp and is someone who the organization, and really the whole league, is incredibly high on. He’s hit .318/.444/.636 with a 1.081 OPS this spring and has only heightened the already-high expectations. Griffin, meanwhile, is only 19 and wowed Pirates executives and teammates with his play and maturity, opening the door for a contract extension before Opening Day.

Shohei Ohtani hits 60 home runs

Shohei Ohtani | Patrick Smith/GettyImages

What Ohtani has done in eight seasons in the Majors will very likely never be replicated again. He’s a global superstar and unquestionably the best player in baseball history. I don’t think it’s up for debate.

Ohtani has hit 54 and 55 home runs in each of the past two years … and I think this is the season he finally joins the 60-homer club. If he does, it’ll only add to a legacy that will result in him being a unanimous first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Roman Anthony will finish top-3 in American League MVP voting

Roman Anthony | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

I’m hedging slightly here, because I believe Anthony can outright win the award in 2026. He has elite ability, and the belief among people inside and outside the Red Sox is that he’s primed to take the next step this season.

At only 21, Anthony is already signed to an eight-year, $130 million contract that could be worth a maximum of $230 million. If his career arc goes the way many expect, he’ll land another massive deal that should take him from his age-29 season through the remainder of his career. He’s a special, special player.

The Pirates make the postseason

Paul Skenes during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at LECOM Park. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

I can already hear A.J. Pierzynski giving me flak for this, but I’m a believer in the Pirates. I’m a believer in the pitching staff. I’m a believer in the revamped offense with Ryan O’Hearn, Brandon Lowe and Marcell Ozuna in tow. And I’m a believer in now full-time manager Don Kelly, who has drawn early praise from people around the team.

It would be the Pirates’ first time making the postseason since 2015. Go nuts, Pittsburgh. You have yourselves a baseball team to be really excited about, and not just on Paul Skenes Day.

The Orioles make the playoffs as a Wild Card team

Pete Alonso greets Gunnar Henderson | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

The Orioles were one of baseball’s biggest disappointments in 2025. They went 75-87 and finished in last place in the American League East just two years after winning the division and winning 101 games.

In 2026, the Orioles have a new manager in Craig Albernaz. They’ve added Pete Alonso, Taylor Ward, Shane Baz, Chris Bassitt and other veterans to a roster filled with young, homegrown talent. Maybe I’m drinking the Kool-Aid after a strong offseason, but I’m buying into it. I think Baltimore will make the playoffs in 2026 as a Wild Card team.

Freddy Peralta pitches his way to long-term contract over $30 million per season

Freddy Peralta | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding Peralta and the Mets reaching an extension before Opening Day, but I’d be surprised if that happened.

Let’s say that Peralta enters the season without a long-term deal. If he pitches similarly to how he did in Milwaukee last year, it’ll only add to the allure of the star right-hander on the open market next winter. He recently told the New York Post that he’s seeking a seven- or eight-year contract; we’ll see if that happens. But a five- or six-year contract for the free-agent-to-be in his age-31 season at around $30 million per season would make plenty of sense.

The best value add of free agency will be Dustin May

Dustin May | Rich Storry/GettyImages

When the Cardinals signed Dustin May off the scrapheap in free agency, I liked the fit. I thought it was a good opportunity for the right-hander. Then I saw the terms — a one-year contract worth $12.5 million — and thought, “The Cardinals clearly believe in him.”

There were many teams interested in May this winter, but Chaim Bloom and St. Louis identified him as a prime target and landed him. He’s impressed the organization in spring; he’s up to roughly 215 pounds after playing under 200 last season following an esophageal tear in early 2024. He’s recorded a 1.35 ERA in two spring appearances. At only 28 years old, May is a name to watch; it wasn't too long ago that he was viewed as a bright young talent.

The Mariners represent the American League in World Series

Julio Rodriguez | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The vibes could not possibly be worse for the Mariners after the Randy Arozarena and Cal Raleigh beef during the World Baseball Classic. But I’m a believer in this team, and they added Brendan Donovan while keeping Josh Naylor, their top offseason priority, on a long-term contract.

The sky is not falling for the Mariners. It will be OK. And I expect this team to put this whole thing in the rearview mirror and not only compete for a championship in 2026 but also advance to the World Series.

The Dodgers win the World Series

Shohei Ohtani | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Yeah, yeah. I know. This isn’t exactly bold. The Dodgers represent one of the heaviest favorites to win the World Series ahead of Opening Day in modern history. Their roster, already loaded with talent, added Kyle Tucker, the top free agent on the market, for $60 million per season. Oh, and they also added Edwin Diaz, the top closer in baseball.

Injuries happen. Perhaps playing deep into the postseason in consecutive years catches up to L.A. But this team shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, they might somehow be even better in 2026.