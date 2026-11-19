ESPN's Buster Olney tweeted that the expectation is that the end of the Tarik Skubal chase will feature the New York Mets and the Toronto Blue Jays. The response from Mets and Jays fans alike who have seen this movie before was to essentially proclaim that Tarik Skubal will remain a Los Angeles Dodger, and I do not blame them in the slightest.

The expectation of some involved in the Tarik Skubal negotiations: in the end, the bidding will pit the Mets vs the Blue Jays. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) November 18, 2026

Time and time again, we've seen the Mets and Blue Jays attempt to lure star players away from the bright lights of L.A., and time and time again we've seen the Mets and Blue Jays fail. Just last offseason, the Jays were reportedly willing to give Tucker a 10-year deal while the Mets kept offering Tucker ridiculously high AAVs on a shorter-term pact, yet Tucker chose the Dodgers. Tucker isn't even the only example of this happening.

Guys like Yoshinobu Yamamoto and even Trevor Bauer essentially used the Mets as leverage to up the Dodgers' offer. Guys like Shohei Ohtani and Roki Sasaki did the same with the Blue Jays to wind up in L.A. History could very well repeat itself — it'd be foolish to rule the Dodgers out entirely — but I am here to say this time feels different. It feels like Skubal will truly end up in New York or Toronto. Here's why.

Mets and Blue Jays have the motivation to improve and the money to match

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both the Mets and Blue Jays are coming off wildly disappointing seasons, finishing the year with losing records and missing the playoffs despite beginning the year with World Series aspirations. Both of these organizations would love to get back on the right track, and signing arguably the best pitcher on the planet would help them a ton.

The Mets have needed an ace for years now, so Skubal is the perfect fit. While the Jays could use offense more than pitching, it's hard to argue against the idea of signing Skubal to pair him at the top of their rotation with Dylan Cease. How many teams can do better than Skubal, Cease, Jose Soriano and Trey Yesavage in October? Not many.

Every team could use a pitcher of Skubal's ability, but not everyone has the money necessary to pay that pitcher. The Mets and Blue Jays can do just that, and are uniquely positioned to take on a large contract, even with the looming lockout in mind. The only players under contract for the Mets past 2027 are Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto, and while the Jays have more money committed long-term, their contracts should be more than tradeable if need be, especially as we get closer to 2028 when, if implemented, a salary cap would be an issue.

The Dodgers are a team that has historically went to great lengths money-wise too, but can they really do so here?

The Dodgers are more limited financially now than in previous years

Los Angeles Dodgers owner and chairman Mark Walter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The threat of a salary cap is real. In fact, commissioner Rob Manfred went out of his way to say he does not think MLB owners agree to any sort of CBA that doesn't include a salary cap and floor. It's hard to know whether Manfred is being truthful or not (negotiations haven't even really begun), but without knowing whether a cap will be in place or not, can the Dodgers really afford to take on the risk signing Skubal would bring?

Rob Manfred: "I can’t imagine the owners ratifying a deal that does not include a cap and floor." — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) November 18, 2026

The Dodgers have already committed $280 million to their 2028 payroll, per Spotrac, and that's before even fielding a team for 2027. For those wondering, the last CBA proposal from MLB included. a salary cap set at $258.2 million for 2028. So the Dodgers would already be more than $20 million over the cap for 2028 before even signing Skubal.

Obviously, there are ways for them to shed cap space, but many of their contracts are really hard to trade. Squeezing Skubal's contract on top of the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Kyle Tucker, Mookie Betts and others won't be easy in a capped world. There's a reason why the Dodgers are more comfortable going short-term on a Skubal deal.

Even if the Dodgers are certain that a salary cap isn't coming, how much money are they willing to spend? Owner Mark Walter has already sold his stakes in the Los Angeles Lakers and Chelsea FC, and while he says he has no plans on selling the Dodgers, his legal issues could impact how willing he is to add to his team's already bloated payroll.

I understand Mets and Blue Jays fans being hesitant to get excited about the idea of signing Skubal. It's hard to ignore what's gone on in the past. However, given the looming salary cap, Walter's financial troubles and the money the Mets and Jays have to spend, it's truly difficult to envision Skubal ending up with any team that isn't the Mets or the Blue Jays.