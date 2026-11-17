Opening Day is still months away, but today is a very important day for the construction of the New York Yankees 2027 roster. Two major decisions will go a long way towards influencing what GM Brian Cashman needs to shop for in the coming weeks. David Bednar's qualifying offer deadline and the choice over what prospects to protect in the Rule 5 Draft both mark important decisions for New York and their future.

The immediate future of Bednar has significant ramifications on how the Yankees build next year's bullpen. He is a proven, veteran closer who has the mental fortitude to handle pitching in the cauldron that is the New York market. It's easy to see why the Yankees would like to retain his services for the remainder of his athletic prime.

David Bednar and Yankees eye qualifying offer deadline

New York Yankees pitcher David Bednar | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The right-handed reliever has up until 4 p.m. EST on Tuesday to accept the one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer the Yankees extended to him. Declining that offer does not prevent Bednar from returning to the Bronx, but it does open up his opportunity to negotiate with other teams. The Yankees would presumably be fine if he accepts the one-year pact or if he quickly agrees to a multi-year agreement on a slightly lower average annual value.

If Bednar does not re-up with the Yankees, then Cashman will need to immediately dip into free agency or the trade market to secure his replacement. The team's long-standing interest in Adrian Morejon could be rekindled quickly. New York would love to have him as a setup man for Bednar, but he could also be a strong alternative to replace him as the team's closer if circumstances dictate.

Some deadlines relevant to the #Yankees today:



4 pm ET: David Bednar has to accept or reject the one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer.



6 pm ET: teams must add eligible players to their 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft. Carlos Lagrange is a lock for… — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) November 17, 2026

The Yankees also face some tough Rule 5 Draft decisions

New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Lagrange | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Yankees will need to make some hard choices on which prospects to protect from the Rule 5 Draft just two hours after Bednar is forced to make his qualifying offer call. Carlos Lagrange is the highest-profile prospect who needs to be moved to the 40-man roster, but there's little doubt New York will make the move to keep him in their system.

More interesting decisions face Cashman and his front office with the next tier of prospects that might draw interest from other MLB teams. Allen Facundo is the No. 7 prospect in the team's most recent rankings and would need to be added to the 40-man on Tuesday to avoid exposure to other teams. The Yankees like his raw tools, but might choose to leave him unprotected due to his lack of health as a pro.

What will happen today for the New York Yankees?

Expect Bednar to decline the qualifying offer. At this stage of his career, he should be looking for a multi-year deal with significant financial guaranttees. The Yankees should be amenable to that sort of arrangement. Something along the lines of a three-year, $51 million deal could benefit all parties involved.

The Rule 5 questions are a bit more difficult to project. Lagrange will be added to the 40-man. The Yankees will likely add at least one more prospect to the roster for projection, but there's no guarantee it will line up to the industry's expectations. Facundo could be that guy, but it could also be someone lower down the prospect rankings who has caught the eyes of hte team's brain trust.