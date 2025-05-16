MLS news and rumors roundup for May. 16: Greg Vanney signs a new contract with the LA Galaxy and more

Greg Vanney guided the Los Angeles Galaxy to winning MLS Cup last year. However, they have been the worst defending champions in the history of the division with zero wins, three draws and 10 losses in their opening 13 MLS games of the season. Despite this poor run of form, Vanney has signed a new contract until 2028 with the LA Galaxy.

Speaking to the Galaxy's official website, Vanney said, "I’m honored to continue this journey with a club that has meant so much to me, We know we haven’t started this season the way we intended, but we believe in the group, in the process, and in what we’re building. I’m fully committed to our players, our fans, and this organization—and I’m excited for what’s ahead."

The LA Galaxy have suffered some embarrassing defeats recently, including a 7-0 drubbing at the hands of the New York Red Bulls. Vanney's side is set to play Los Angeles FC this weekend. Many thought before this news arrived that Vanney could be sacked in El Tráfico if his team suffered another heavy defeat.

Jordi Alba extends his stay with Inter Miami

Inter Miami may be on a mixed run of form recently, with two wins, two defeats and one draw in their last five MLS games. However, their big-name players remain committed to the cause, with Jordi Alba extending his stay with the Herons until 2025.

Alba told Miami's official website, "I’m happy to renew my contract because I have the desire to continue competing, and because of how I feel at the Club, with the affection I receive from fans at every match. I've been very comfortable these past two years at the Club, and I feel very loved by all the fans. We have that desire to continue competing, to continue winning, and, hopefully, win as many titles as possible."

Alba is now 36 years old, but the veteran left-back has still made four assists in 11 MLS games this year. The 'Messi and friends' project in Miami has come under criticism recently. However, the Herons are still fifth in the Eastern Conference, and there is still a lot of soccer to be played this season.

Date announced for LAFC vs. Club America

Club León was disqualified from the FIFA Club World Cup for having the same ownership as Pachuca, who will also be competing in the tournament. LAFC are set to play Club America in a playoff match to take León's place, and we now have a date for this game.

FIFA has announced that, "The final club to qualify for the highly-anticipated FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ will be determined on Saturday, 31 May, when US side Los Angeles FC and Mexican powerhouse Club América go head-to-head in a high-stakes play-in match at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, with the action getting under way at 19:30 local time."

Although the match is to take place at LAFC's home stadium, Club America, being a Mexican side, will still be very well supported at the ground. The winner will go into Group D, which already includes Chelsea, Flamengo and Espérancede Tunis.