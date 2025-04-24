MLS news and rumors roundup for Apr. 24: Thomas Müller rejects move to FC Cincinnati and more

Thomas Müller turns down FC Cincinnati

Thomas Müller has recently been linked with MLS clubs San Diego FC, Los Angeles FC, and FC Cincinnati. However, the Bayern Munich legend, who will depart the Bavarian club this summer, has already rejected Cincinnati.

BILD has revealed (translated from German), "Müller's team has now turned down a club that would have liked to bring him to the USA. FC Cincinnati has made an offer to the 2014 World Cup winner. However, a transfer will not materialize."

Now that the player is at the end of his career, his next move might be more about lifestyle than soccer. Therefore, he would be more interested in transferring to California teams, such as San Diego or LAFC. However, San Diego was recently priced out of signing Kevin De Bruyne, so LAFC could be Müller's only MLS option. Müller will not be going to Cincinnati, but fans should be able to see him in action at their TQL Stadium against Auckland City in the Club World Cup this summer.

Müller has also been linked with Internacional. It is unusual for top European players to go to the Brazilian Série A, but Dimitri Payet and Memphis Depay are both currently playing in the division. It could be fitting for Müller to end his career where he won the World Cup. However, the German might not get the best reception in the country as he was on the scoresheet as Die Mannschaft defeated Brazil 7-1 in the semi-finals back in 2014.

The player has also been linked with Fiorentina. However, BILD's head of football Christian Falk posted on X: "It is True that an agent of ACF Fiorentina has asked Thomas Müller for a Transfer in Summer (as exclusively reported last Wednesday) But: Thomas Müller is not interested."

Róbert Boženík's move to Real Salt Lake falls through

Róbert Boženík has had a difficult time on the pitch at Boavista Futebol Clube, which is in the relegation zone of the Primeira Liga in Portugal. The striker was set for an escape by joining Real Salt Lake. However, the move to MLS has fallen through.

MLS insider Tom Bogert reported on X: "Real Salt Lake's potential deal to Slovakia int'l Róbert Boženík from Boavista is off. Clubs verbally agreed to terms a week ago. After Boženík traveled to complete the move, Boavista tried to change terms."

Boavista is not a great club to do business with right now. There have been other stories, such as Boavista not paying transfer fees to clubs such as FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo, and Feyenoord. The Colorado Rapids defender, Reggie Cannon, also left Boavista after claiming that they were not paying his wages.

Robert Taylor joins Austin FC from Inter Miami

Robert Taylor has been a great player for Inter Miami, where he won the Supporters' Shield and Leagues Cup. However, the Finland international has struggled for game time with the Herons in MLS this season and has now departed the club.

Austin FC Communications wrote on their official website, "Austin FC announced today that the Club acquired winger Robert Taylor via a trade with Inter Miami CF. In exchange, Miami receives $450,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM), $250,000 in 2026 GAM, and a conditional $50,000 in 2027 GAM. Taylor is under contract through the end of the 2026 season with an option for 2027."

Austin is currently second in the Western Conference, behind the Vancouver Whitecaps. They have a strong roster that includes USMNT international Brandon Vázquez. Now that Austin has Taylor as well, they have a real chance at topping the division.