MLS news and rumors roundup: Inter Miami owner David Beckham set to be knighted, and more

Inter Miami owner David Beckham is to become a knight

David Beckham's knighthood has been long overdue. It is easy to forget how good a player the Inter Miami owner was due to his celebrity image. Beckham played 115 times for England and represented some of the most notable clubs around the world, including Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Despite also carrying out a lot of charity work for organisations such as UNICEF, Beckham's process to become a knight has not come smoothly. There were leaked emails from 2013 that showed his frustration at not being given the honour. However, Beckham will not have to vent his anger over the keyboard any longer.

According to The Sun, "Beckham is to finally be awarded a knighthood. The footie legend, 50, will become a 'Sir' in the King’s Birthday Honours list next week."

Beckham is close with Charles III of the United Kingdom, and the two were recently seen together at the Chelsea Flower Show. Receiving the news will be great for Beckham after Miami's mixed start to the season and a public falling out with his son, Brooklyn.

As owner of Inter Miami, Beckham has done a fantastic job at recruiting players such as Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suárez and Jordi Alba. The lure of playing for the Herons in MLS could yet improve in the future when Sir David Beckham comes calling.

Anderlecht is trying to sign CF Montréal's Nathan Saliba

Nathan Saliba's form for CF Montréal in MLS has earned him a place on Canada's roster for the Gold Cup this summer. The midfielder has made 16 appearances in the division, scoring once, and this could also lead to a transfer across the Atlantic Ocean.

Fabrizio Romano has reported on X that "Anderlecht have sent official bid to Montreal for Canada international Nathan Saliba. Deal should be concluded at €2.7m including bonuses."

Saliba is only 21, but the maturity he has shown on the field has proved that he is ready to take this step in his career. It will be fantastic for Canada to have another player competing in Europe ahead of the World Cup next year.

Atlanta United keeper Brad Guzan to begin media work

Brad Guzan is now 40 but has still played every MLS game for Atlanta United this year. However, his contract expires this December, and we may have got a hint that the goalkeeper may soon be hanging up his gloves.

DAZN and TNT Sports are partnering up to cover the Club World Cup this summer, and they have announced their broadcast team. DAZN Group revealed in a statement that commentators will be "TNT Sports analyst Brian Dunseth, English football legend Steve McManaman and U.S. International Brad Guzan, who will also appear in studio."

Guzan has had a fantastic playing career, which has seen him win MLS Cup with Atlanta, represent the USMNT 64 times and play for clubs including Chivas USA, Aston Villa, Hull City and Middlesbrough. His time between the sticks is not over yet, but a career with a microphone could be on the cards for Guzan.