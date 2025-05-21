MLS news and rumors roundup for May. 21: Thiago Almada could return to Atlanta United and more

Thiago Almada could return to Atlanta United

Thiago Almada was set to be the next great talent from MLS to flourish in European soccer. The Argentina international has already won the World Cup and was a star for Atlanta United. Almada then joined Botafogo before being sent on loan to Olympique Lyonnais. However, he will not be able to join the Ligue 1 side permanently.

Lyon has financial problems, which have resulted in the club being given a transfer ban. This could lead to Almada returning to Atlanta. The transfer expert Ekrem Konur posted on X, "Villarreal, Real Betis, Atlanta United and some clubs from the MLS are interested in Botafogo's Argentine Thiago Almada. The Brazilian giant aims to earn approximately 35 million euros from the permanent sale of the Argentine player."

Villarreal would be the most tempting offer for Almada because they will be in the Champions League next season. Real Betis have had to settle for a place in the Europa League, which Almada has played in for Lyon this campaign. Almada scored in the French side's defeat to Manchester United in the quarter-finals of the competition.

The attacking midfielder's form for Lyon has been good. He has scored twice, with five assists in 20 games. Therefore, it would be seen as a step back for Almada if he were to return to MLS so soon after embarking on his journey in Europe.

Inter Miami are interested in Angel Di Maria

Inter Miami have struggled in MLS recently with three defeats, one win and one draw in their last five matches in the division. The team that has ageing stars such as Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba needs some younger talent to subsidise their lack of stamina. However, the Herons' solution to their poor form appears to be signing more big-name players.

TEAMtalk has reported that "Inter Miami are set to act on their long-standing interest in Angel Di Maria as they try to reunite him with his Argentine compatriot Lionel Messi."

Di Maria will leave Benfica when his contract expires on June 30. He may now be 37, but he still managed 15 goals, with 10 assists in 39 games in all competitions for the Portuguese side this season. The winger has an incredible CV that also lists Real Madrid, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus on it.

There is no doubt that Di Maria would help Miami out offensively. However, Javier Mascherano needs to start thinking about the balance of his team.

James Sands is to continue at FC St. Pauli

James Sands' loan at FC St. Pauli from New York City FC this year has been disrupted by an ankle injury. This has meant that the defensive midfielder only played seven times and has been out of action since February. St. Pauli still managed to survive relegation in the Bundesliga, and Sands is to continue with the German side through next season as well.

Speaking to St. Pauli's official website, Sands said, "Much of what I was hoping for when I moved to Hamburg has come to being. Settling in was made very easy for me, both in personal and footballing terms, and I'm very proud to have proved myself with the team in the Bundesliga.

"It was obviously disappointing to miss a large part of the second half of the season, but at the same time it's an incentive to get back on the pitch as soon as possible so we can continue what we've achieved together."

This is Sands' third loan spell from NYCFC, having previously spent time at Louisville City in the USL Championship and Rangers in the Scottish Premiership. He has 13 caps for the USMNT, but his last appearance for the Stars and Stripes came at the 2023 Gold Cup. If Sands can stay fit and impress in the Bundesliga next season, then he could force his way back into the fold with Mauricio Pochettino.