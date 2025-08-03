NASCAR Iowa Cup Series lineup, qualifying results and how to watch

Following Bubba Wallace's emotional Brickyard 400 victory that snapped his 100-race winless streak, the NASCAR Cup Series is at Iowa Speedway on Sunday for the running of the Iowa Corn 350. This will be the 23rd race of the season, giving drivers only four opportunities to solidify their playoff positioning.
This will only be the second Cup Series race at Iowa after Ryan Blaney's win last season, which also made him the only driver with a win in all three series at the track. Coming into the weekend, the top four in the standings (Chase Elliott, William Byron, Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin) are only separated by 20 points, while RFK Racing teammates Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece head into the race separated by 42 points for the 16th and final playoff spot.
So, let's dive right into the Iowa Corn 350 with the starting lineup as well as all the info about the TV broadcast, start time and more that fans need to know ahead of the green flag.
Iowa Corn 350 starting lineup: Full NASCAR qualifying results
Here's a look at the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results at Iowa Speedway and the starting lineup as a result:
Iowa Corn 350 Starting Position
NASCAR Cup Series Driver
1st
Chase Briscoe
2nd
William Byron
3rd
Kyle Larson
4th
Austin Cindric
5th
Brad Keselowski
6th
Ryan Blaney
7th
Carson Hocevar
8th
Chase Elliott
9th
AJ Allmendinger
10th
Justin Haley
11th
Denny Hamlin
12th
Josh Berry
13th
Michael McDowell
14th
Joey Logano
15th
Bubba Wallace
16th
Alex Bowman
17th
Christopher Bell
18th
Austin Dillon
19th
Cole Custer
20th
Ty Gibbs
21st
Shane van Gisbergen
22nd
Tyler Reddick
23rd
Zane Smith
24th
Riley Herbst
25th
Erik Jones
26th
Daniel Suarez
27th
Chris Buescher
28th
Ross Chastain
29th
John Hunter Nemechek
30th
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
31st
Noah Gragson
32nd
Ty Dillon
33rd
Ryan Preece
34th
Todd Gilliland
35th
Cody Ware
36th
Joey Gase
37th
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe is on the pole for the Iowa Corn 350 after posting a lap of 136.933 mph (23.004 seconds). It is Briscoe's sixth pole of the season and his seventh front row start in the last 11 qualifying sessions. Briscoe narrowly beat Byron for the top spot by 0.084 seconds, with Larson, Team Penske's Austin Cindric and RFK Racing's Brad Keselowski rounding out the top five.
Blaney, Carson Hocevar, Elliott, AJ Allmendinger and Justin Haley completed the top 10. Notables outside the top 10 include Hamlin (11th), Joey Logano (14th), Wallace (15th), Alex Bowman (16th), Christopher Bell (17th), Tyler Reddick (22nd), Buescher (27th), Ross Chastain (28th), Preece (33rd) and Kyle Busch (37th). Busch made significant head-on contact with the outside wall in Turn 1 during practice and completed the 17th-fastest lap before the crash. The team confirmed on social media that Busch will be in a backup car on Sunday.
NASCAR race start time: When does the Iowa Corn 350 green flag wave?
Sunday's Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway is scheduled to begin shortly after 3:30 p.m. ET. According to AccuWeather, the temperature is forecasted to be in the 70s with a hazy sunshine.
Iowa Corn 350 stages explained
Iowa Corn 350 Stage
Lap Number When Points Awarded
Stage 1
70
Stage 2
210
Final Stage
350
For those who don't know, most of the points for the season-long NASCAR Cup Series standings will be awarded for the final stage. Stages 1 and 2, though, give teams two additional opportunities to score points, as well as extra breaks for pit stops (and for the TV product, commercial breaks).
Ten points go to the stage winners, and the remainder of the top 10 receive points in decreasing order with the 10th-place finisher getting one point. The stage victories and additional points can prove valuable throughout the season as drivers try to qualify for the 10-race playoffs that begin at Darlington Raceway on Aug. 31.
Iowa Corn 350 TV channel, broadcast and streaming info
The NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway on Sunday will mark the return of NBC Sports' coverage as it will take over broadcasting duties for the remainder of the season. The pre-race coverage of the Iowa Corn 350 will begin at 3 p.m. ET on USA, while fans can also catch the race on MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports App and streaming on HBO Max.