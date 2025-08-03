NASCAR Iowa Cup Series lineup, qualifying results and how to watch

Following Bubba Wallace's emotional Brickyard 400 victory that snapped his 100-race winless streak, the NASCAR Cup Series is at Iowa Speedway on Sunday for the running of the Iowa Corn 350. This will be the 23rd race of the season, giving drivers only four opportunities to solidify their playoff positioning.

This will only be the second Cup Series race at Iowa after Ryan Blaney's win last season, which also made him the only driver with a win in all three series at the track. Coming into the weekend, the top four in the standings (Chase Elliott, William Byron, Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin) are only separated by 20 points, while RFK Racing teammates Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece head into the race separated by 42 points for the 16th and final playoff spot.

So, let's dive right into the Iowa Corn 350 with the starting lineup as well as all the info about the TV broadcast, start time and more that fans need to know ahead of the green flag.

Iowa Corn 350 starting lineup: Full NASCAR qualifying results

Here's a look at the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results at Iowa Speedway and the starting lineup as a result:

Iowa Corn 350 Starting Position NASCAR Cup Series Driver 1st Chase Briscoe 2nd William Byron 3rd Kyle Larson 4th Austin Cindric 5th Brad Keselowski 6th Ryan Blaney 7th Carson Hocevar 8th Chase Elliott 9th AJ Allmendinger 10th Justin Haley 11th Denny Hamlin 12th Josh Berry 13th Michael McDowell 14th Joey Logano 15th Bubba Wallace 16th Alex Bowman 17th Christopher Bell 18th Austin Dillon 19th Cole Custer 20th Ty Gibbs 21st Shane van Gisbergen 22nd Tyler Reddick 23rd Zane Smith 24th Riley Herbst 25th Erik Jones 26th Daniel Suarez 27th Chris Buescher 28th Ross Chastain 29th John Hunter Nemechek 30th Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 31st Noah Gragson 32nd Ty Dillon 33rd Ryan Preece 34th Todd Gilliland 35th Cody Ware 36th Joey Gase 37th Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe is on the pole for the Iowa Corn 350 after posting a lap of 136.933 mph (23.004 seconds). It is Briscoe's sixth pole of the season and his seventh front row start in the last 11 qualifying sessions. Briscoe narrowly beat Byron for the top spot by 0.084 seconds, with Larson, Team Penske's Austin Cindric and RFK Racing's Brad Keselowski rounding out the top five.

Blaney, Carson Hocevar, Elliott, AJ Allmendinger and Justin Haley completed the top 10. Notables outside the top 10 include Hamlin (11th), Joey Logano (14th), Wallace (15th), Alex Bowman (16th), Christopher Bell (17th), Tyler Reddick (22nd), Buescher (27th), Ross Chastain (28th), Preece (33rd) and Kyle Busch (37th). Busch made significant head-on contact with the outside wall in Turn 1 during practice and completed the 17th-fastest lap before the crash. The team confirmed on social media that Busch will be in a backup car on Sunday.

There's big trouble in practice for @KyleBusch.



Kyle climbed from the No. 8 under his own power. pic.twitter.com/VreIpf8qJe — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 2, 2025

NASCAR race start time: When does the Iowa Corn 350 green flag wave?

Sunday's Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway is scheduled to begin shortly after 3:30 p.m. ET. According to AccuWeather, the temperature is forecasted to be in the 70s with a hazy sunshine.

Iowa Corn 350 stages explained

Iowa Corn 350 Stage Lap Number When Points Awarded Stage 1 70 Stage 2 210 Final Stage 350

For those who don't know, most of the points for the season-long NASCAR Cup Series standings will be awarded for the final stage. Stages 1 and 2, though, give teams two additional opportunities to score points, as well as extra breaks for pit stops (and for the TV product, commercial breaks).

Ten points go to the stage winners, and the remainder of the top 10 receive points in decreasing order with the 10th-place finisher getting one point. The stage victories and additional points can prove valuable throughout the season as drivers try to qualify for the 10-race playoffs that begin at Darlington Raceway on Aug. 31.

Iowa Corn 350 TV channel, broadcast and streaming info

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway on Sunday will mark the return of NBC Sports' coverage as it will take over broadcasting duties for the remainder of the season. The pre-race coverage of the Iowa Corn 350 will begin at 3 p.m. ET on USA, while fans can also catch the race on MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports App and streaming on HBO Max.