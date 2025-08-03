Fansided

NASCAR Iowa Cup Series lineup, qualifying results and how to watch

The starting lineup for the Iowa Corn 350 and everything NASCAR fans need to know.
NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol - Qualifying
NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol - Qualifying | Meg Oliphant/GettyImages

Following Bubba Wallace's emotional Brickyard 400 victory that snapped his 100-race winless streak, the NASCAR Cup Series is at Iowa Speedway on Sunday for the running of the Iowa Corn 350. This will be the 23rd race of the season, giving drivers only four opportunities to solidify their playoff positioning.

This will only be the second Cup Series race at Iowa after Ryan Blaney's win last season, which also made him the only driver with a win in all three series at the track. Coming into the weekend, the top four in the standings (Chase Elliott, William Byron, Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin) are only separated by 20 points, while RFK Racing teammates Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece head into the race separated by 42 points for the 16th and final playoff spot.

So, let's dive right into the Iowa Corn 350 with the starting lineup as well as all the info about the TV broadcast, start time and more that fans need to know ahead of the green flag.

Iowa Corn 350 starting lineup: Full NASCAR qualifying results

Here's a look at the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results at Iowa Speedway and the starting lineup as a result:

Iowa Corn 350 Starting Position

NASCAR Cup Series Driver

1st

Chase Briscoe

2nd

William Byron

3rd

Kyle Larson

4th

Austin Cindric

5th

Brad Keselowski

6th

Ryan Blaney

7th

Carson Hocevar

8th

Chase Elliott

9th

AJ Allmendinger

10th

Justin Haley

11th

Denny Hamlin

12th

Josh Berry

13th

Michael McDowell

14th

Joey Logano

15th

Bubba Wallace

16th

Alex Bowman

17th

Christopher Bell

18th

Austin Dillon

19th

Cole Custer

20th

Ty Gibbs

21st

Shane van Gisbergen

22nd

Tyler Reddick

23rd

Zane Smith

24th

Riley Herbst

25th

Erik Jones

26th

Daniel Suarez

27th

Chris Buescher

28th

Ross Chastain

29th

John Hunter Nemechek

30th

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

31st

Noah Gragson

32nd

Ty Dillon

33rd

Ryan Preece

34th

Todd Gilliland

35th

Cody Ware

36th

Joey Gase

37th

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe is on the pole for the Iowa Corn 350 after posting a lap of 136.933 mph (23.004 seconds). It is Briscoe's sixth pole of the season and his seventh front row start in the last 11 qualifying sessions. Briscoe narrowly beat Byron for the top spot by 0.084 seconds, with Larson, Team Penske's Austin Cindric and RFK Racing's Brad Keselowski rounding out the top five.

Blaney, Carson Hocevar, Elliott, AJ Allmendinger and Justin Haley completed the top 10. Notables outside the top 10 include Hamlin (11th), Joey Logano (14th), Wallace (15th), Alex Bowman (16th), Christopher Bell (17th), Tyler Reddick (22nd), Buescher (27th), Ross Chastain (28th), Preece (33rd) and Kyle Busch (37th). Busch made significant head-on contact with the outside wall in Turn 1 during practice and completed the 17th-fastest lap before the crash. The team confirmed on social media that Busch will be in a backup car on Sunday.

NASCAR race start time: When does the Iowa Corn 350 green flag wave?

Sunday's Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway is scheduled to begin shortly after 3:30 p.m. ET. According to AccuWeather, the temperature is forecasted to be in the 70s with a hazy sunshine.

Iowa Corn 350 stages explained

Iowa Corn 350 Stage

Lap Number When Points Awarded

Stage 1

70

Stage 2

210

Final Stage

350

For those who don't know, most of the points for the season-long NASCAR Cup Series standings will be awarded for the final stage. Stages 1 and 2, though, give teams two additional opportunities to score points, as well as extra breaks for pit stops (and for the TV product, commercial breaks).

Ten points go to the stage winners, and the remainder of the top 10 receive points in decreasing order with the 10th-place finisher getting one point. The stage victories and additional points can prove valuable throughout the season as drivers try to qualify for the 10-race playoffs that begin at Darlington Raceway on Aug. 31.

Iowa Corn 350 TV channel, broadcast and streaming info

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway on Sunday will mark the return of NBC Sports' coverage as it will take over broadcasting duties for the remainder of the season. The pre-race coverage of the Iowa Corn 350 will begin at 3 p.m. ET on USA, while fans can also catch the race on MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports App and streaming on HBO Max.

