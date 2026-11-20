The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a dream start to the 2026-27 NBA season. As of writing this, they are 13-3, first in the Western Conference, and boast the third-best offense in basketball.

Their team is far from perfect, and one of their most glaring weaknesses comes at the center spot. Adding Walker Kessler this offseason has been a Godsend. But after him, things get pretty bleak. This is evidenced by the plus-minus data. According to Cleaning the Glass, Kessler is third on the team (behind Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves) in terms of on/off rating. Of course, part of this is because Kessler is such an excellent player, but it also doesn't help that there isn't a strong option behind him. Besides, Kessler can't play all 82 games (he's already missed one). So, the team needs someone who can fill in when necessary.

Sandro Mamukelshavili is an excellent bench player. However, he is better suited to play alongside another center rather than being the lone big man. Kevon Looney is a shell of his former self. And while, as a proud Michigan State alum, it warms my heart to see Carson Cooper getting praise from Dončić, relying on an undrafted rookie to don this mantle isn't going to cut it for a team with championship aspirations.

Fortunately, there is still time and (some) assets left to add reinforcements. So, here are three potential solutions to the Lakers' most glaring weakness.

Jericho Sims

Milwaukee Bucks center Jericho Sims | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of the three options we are going to suggest, Jericho Sims is the most like Kessler. His aerial acrobatics (he participated in the 2023 Dunk Contest) make him a strong option to pair with Dončić in pick-and-rolls. Meanwhile, on defense, he's more agile than Kessler, which opens up some scheme versatility for this incredibly average unit (14th in defensive rating).

Sims is far from a premier rim protector, but given his cheap contract (he's only being paid $2.8 million this season), it would be a low-risk, medium-reward type of proposition. And since he's already 28, Sims likely doesn't factor too heavily in the Milwaukee Bucks' future plans. So, it wouldn't be hard to get the Bucks to move off of him if the Lakers threw a second round pick at them.

Jalen Smith

Chicago Bulls forward Jalen Smith | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Lakers could decide to go a different route here and add a center that offers a different look offensively. Jalen Smith isn't the lob-threat that Sims is, but he's still in the 76th percentile in rim efficiency among bigs this year. Plus, he's a wicked good shooter for his position -- converting on 36.4 percent of his 3s on volume that ranks in the 73rd percentile league-wide.

Smith is a little more pricey than Sims, making almost seven million dollars more than him this year. However, the Lakers do have some matching salary (like Jarred Vanderbilt) that they can add with a second-round pick or two to make the money work with the Chicago Bulls (another team that is far from win-now mode). Like Sims, though, Smith isn't much of a rim protector.

Brook Lopez

LA Clippers center Brook Lopez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, what if the Lakers could get someone who is a good finisher, spaces the floor, protects the paint, and has some championship pedigree to help guide them in their postseason endeavors. All while being pretty affordable. Sounds too good to be true, right? Wrong!

Brook Lopez checks all these boxes, and since the Los Angeles Clippers aren't really in the mix for a play-in spot right now, they could be willing to move on from the big man on an expiring deal.

Lopez makes roughly the same amount as Smith this year (0.2 million less). So, the trade package would be similar: Vanderbilt and one or two second round picks. Could the Clippers get a little more for Lopez from someone else? Maybe. But if not, this coud be a game-changing acquisition for the Lakers in the middle of the season.