5 trades the Warriors need to consider that don't include Jonathan Kuminga

The Golden State Warriors are heavily involved in various trade rumors ahead of the Feb. 5 deadline, ranging from a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo blockbuster to a simple Jonathan Kuminga salary dump. Kuminga has, much to his detriment, become a mainstay in the rumor mill for years now. He wants out and Golden State clearly wants him out.

Given the profound lack of interest, however, it may behoove Warriors fans to consider avenues to major change that do not involve the former lottery pick. Kuminga is bordering on a negative asset at this point, and Golden State needs to pick a direction — especially if their Giannis pursuit falls through. Whether it's scrounging together the pieces for another star or beginning a long-overdue teardown, here are a few other options available to the Dubs.

Get out of the Draymond Green business, send him to Boston

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown vs. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Rather than take a gap year with Jayson Tatum nursing a torn Achilles, the Boston Celtics are 30-18 and tied for second in the East. Joe Mazzulla has done an incredible job of maximizing a mismatched roster, with Jaylen Brown elevating his star profile as Boston's primary workhorse. That could lead Boston to buy at the deadline, especially if there are affordable options out there.

Draymond Green is eternally beloved in the Bay Area, but his relationship with Steve Kerr and the Warriors organization has been on the rocks for a while. That's not to say either side wants to break up, but Green's on-court value no longer compensates for his blustering, headache-inducing antics. Boston could use a proper defensive anchor in the frontcourt, and Green's $27.6 million player option means this is only a 1.5-year commitment for Boston, max. In today's era of bloated contracts, Green's is hardly a catastrophic risk.

Golden State takes on Anfernee Simons' expiring contract and nets a late first-round pick for its troubles. This trade sets up the Warriors for a more flexible summer, whether that means chasing a new star to pair with Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, or finally embarking on a rebuild.

Green, Brown and White (is Anthony Black available?) gives Boston an experienced nucleus in a winnable Eastern Conference. If there are two things that can bring the best out of Draymond at this point in his career, it's joining fellow basketball psycho (complimentary) Joe Mazzulla and competing for a title on a team with an actual chance of reaching the mountaintop.

Poach their Jimmy Butler replacement from Sacramento

Sacramento Kings guard/forward Demar Derozan | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

DeMar DeRozan's name has already been connected to Golden State. The Sacramento Kings shouldn't need much to start moving off of their flawed stars. Kuminga's name has been floating around the Kings sphere for years now, but there's a good chance Sacramento — like most teams — would prefer Moses Moody at this point.

While the Kings don't get any expiring contracts in this deal, Moody is a real building block for the future at 23 years old. Al Horford and Buddy Hield can contribute in bit roles short-term and potentially become trade bait in the offseason. Regardless, their contracts ($9.2 million AAV and $5.6 million AAV, respectively) are far more managable and maneuverable than DeRozan's $24.7 million, which he is due through next season.

If Golden State stays the court, the DeRozan and Jimmy Butler partnership, upon the latter's return, could get a bit awkward. Especially if Draymond Green is still mucking up spacing at the four spot. But as a short-term boon for a team with (misguided) postseason aspirations, DeRozan can credibly fill Butler's void as a slasher and mid-range savant with legitimate playmaking chops on the wing.

Sacramento might not even get a first-round pick in this scenario, to be frank, but even a couple second-round picks are probably worth it. DeRozan's market is tiny for a reason and the Kings can't keep clinging to whatever their current path is. If the Kings give up Maxime Raynaud, who put a couple big performances under his belt in Domantas Sabonis' absence, that may increase their odds of landing a first-rounder.

Swap one injured star for another

Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Golden State acquiring another aging, injury-prone star in Anthony Davis feels like the textbook definition of insanity, but there is a bit more logic behind such a move with Jimmy Butler out for the season. The Dallas Mavericks are undoubtedly willing to accept a bargain price for AD at this point. If the Mavs are willing to take on Butler's contract (and injury rehab), with a first-round pick for their troubles, Golden State can start to really justify Davis as their target.

For the Mavs, Butler is making the same money ($54.1 million AAV) with one less year than Davis. He's off the books in 2027. In the interim, he's kind of exactly what Dallas needs — a playmaking wing to complement Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving in the halfcourt. The Mavs may only get half a season of actual basketball out of Butler, probably at well below his standard level of production, but it's a savvy financial move with some upside of Butler comes back near 100 percent.

For the Dubs, the impulse to go out swinging — to give Steph as many bites at the apple as possible — is understandable, if a bit too sentimental. Davis should return before the end of the regular season. When healthy, he's still a dominant rim protector and the sort of interior bulldozer who can benefit from a partnership with Curry. The combined defensive superpowers of Davis and Green, with Curry working out of DHOs on the other end, gives the Warriors a real boost. His season is not over, whereas Butler is basically dead weight right now.

This does not extend Golden State's timeline in a meaningful way and there's a good chance we just end up discussing whether or not the Dubs can dump AD in a year. It could be worth a shot, though, especially if the price is a 36-year-old Butler with a torn Achilles and a non-lottery pick.

Swing for the fences with Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Of all the potential marquee trade candidates this season, none offer a starker risk-vs-reward proposition than Zion Williamson. When he's on the court, the New Orleans Pelicans remain fairly competitive. James Borrego has the Pels playing much better basketball of late. This is still a tanking team without a pick, but New Orleans has at least put a more respectable product on the floor. Zion, averaging 22.0 points and 3.4 assists on 62.9 percent true shooting in 29.3 minutes, can absolutely drive winning.

Can the Warriors count on Zion to play more than 40 games every year? Absolutely not. But his contract is non-guaranteed and far cheaper than a veteran max contract. He is still, somehow, only 25 years old. We've seen miraculous health turnarounds in the past. Zion exerts an impossible amount of force on his joints, but the point here is simple: it's worth seeing if he can put together a couple semi-healthy years in his prime.

The upside here for Golden State far exceeds the risk. Draymond Green has become a dark cloud in the clubhouse. Moses Moody and a first-round pick is not nothing, but it's also not a catastrophic loss if the Williamson era bombs. Buddy Hield is basically an overpaid 11th man.

Golden State gets to see if Zion and Steph can cook up something special. Conceptually, it's the most dominant offensive duo in the NBA from day one. Williamson is a walking paint touch. Once he's moving downhill, it's like watching a 6-foot-6, 280-pound facsimile of prime Russell Westbrook. Curry never stops moving and is still, after all these years, the league's most potent off-ball scorer. Curry stretches a defense. Zion forces it collapse. Put them together and Golden State could meaningfully elevate its ceiling.

Blow it up and send Stephen Curry to the east coast

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry | John Hefti-Imagn Images

Warriors also receive Miami's first-round picks in 2028, 2030 and 2032

If Golden State opts to blow it up — this is an exercise in hypotheticals, to be clear — the Miami Heat are well positioned to go after Stephen Curry. It feels like the best option for all parties. Miami becomes a real threat in the winnable East. Golden State can receive a full haul of picks, along with several talented young players. For Steph, if he's going to leave the Bay at this late stage of his career, it's hard to think of a better landing spot than South Beach. Palm trees, white sand, and Erik Spoelstra.

The East is up for grabs. Steph, Bam Adebayo and this Heat supporting cast is probably enough to make things interesting. It's been a while since Spo coached a player with Steph's gravitational pull. He changes the entire geometry of the court, the calculus of a defense. Yes, this is a lot to give up for a 37-year-old with two years left on his contract, but Curry is an all-time great and he's still operating in proximity to his peak. Playing well into your 40s is easier said than done, but when you're as skilled and smart as Curry, with such commitment to your craft and personal health, the aging curve becomes a lot more manageable.

Golden State poaches Miami's future picks and eagerly awaits Curry's retirement. Tyler Herro and Andrew Wiggins are not building blocks, but both can put up numbers — and hopefully recoup future trade value, too. Golden State ideally uses a Curry trade to tank, but Herro and Wiggins are more than salary filler. Kel'el Ware has shown substantial two-way potential in the frontcourt. His shot-blocking and 3-point shooting is a rare combo. Kasparas Jakučionis hasn't caught on in Miami yet, but Steve Kerr ought to appreciate his advanced feel as a big, playmaking guard. Especially with Curry's departure leaving such a void in the backcourt.

This won't happen. Whether he "should" from a business standpoint or not, Curry will retire as a Warrior. Golden State is just trying to reach the finish line in a respectable fashion at this point. That said, if some unforeseen force pushes the Dubs to consider a Curry trade over the next few days, expect Miami to be right at the front of the line.