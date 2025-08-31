Each Northwest NBA team's most underrated offseason move

It might have been quiet elsewhere, but the offseason was fun in the Northwest Division. The Nuggets reloaded like nobody's business, the Jazz are going full tank, and Damian Lillard is back in Portland.

Storylines abound.

But if you're like us, you'd like to sift through all the noise to find some actual substance. And we're here to help. These are the most underrated moves from the NBA's Northwest Division.

Denver Nuggets: reuniting with Bruce Brown

Oh, where to begin.

The Nuggets are officially back. Cam Johnson is a strict upgrade over MPJ, signed only for a first. Jonas Valanciunas gives Nikola Jokic his best backup ever. Acquiring Tim Hardaway, Jr. for the low, low price of $Free.99 is highway robbery.

But my favorite move is their decision to reunite with one of the best sparkplugs in the NBA. After Bruce Brown's last stint Denver, you could feel the heart he left behind, something cloying in the back of your mind. Just the morale boost he brings back with him is worth its weight in gold, and he hasn't lost much of a step at all.

Minnesota Timberwolves: re-signing Naz Reid

Hot take: Bringing back Naz Reid is arguably more important than re-signing Julius Randle.

I will die on the hill of Randle being an overly-ball-dominant, one-dimensional fossil of a scorer from the post. But Naz Reid is the engine of Minnesota's second unit. Replacing Nickeil Alexander-Walker in the aggregate of their young core is difficult enough, so bringing back a veteran who doubles as instant offense from the bench was necessary.

Oklahoma City Thunder: running it back their new Big Three

Oklahoma City stood pat, and well they should. And while it was really their only move this past off-season, we shouldn't be blamed for the PTSD we have from the last time Oklahoma City blew up an already-legendary Big Three about to enter their prime.

Portland Trail Blazers: turning Anfernee Simons into Jrue Holiday

This move was controversial, and hinges on one question:

Do you think Portland can push for the playoffs?

Because if you do, then prioritizing depth and doubling down on their defensive identity is a must. The Blazers are ready to commit to the young core that they have, despite the ballyhoo'd and hyped return of Damian Lillard. The only question surrounding this trade then, is if the Blazers are committing to the correct young core. You could have argued that Scoot Henderson might have been easier to let go of, and I wouldn't have argued too much.

But should Donovan Clingan, Deni Avdija, Toumani Camara, Scoot, and Shaedon Sharpe build on the strong foundation they have already laid, Portland could sneakily have one of the more well-rounded starting five's in the league. And Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday make their backcourt one of its most dangerous behind/with Scoot and Sharpe.

Utah Jazz: commiting to the rebuild (tank)

This one is going to be a huge coping session for Jazz fans. I'll keep this as brief and painless as I can.

Look, losing Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson for the corpse of Jusuf Nurkic is a bad move in most any sense of the phrase, but you're not thinking like the Jazz.

Unlike the Bulls, Utah is clearly vacating space for newcomer Ace Bailey to make a push for Rookie of the Year. Sexton and Clarkson's absences give a whole lot of runway to someone who could rise to All-NBA levels of scoring talent.

And if a full tank gets you closer to A.J. Dybantsa or Cameron Boozer in 2026? You pinch your nose and take your medicine.