After a dissappointing first round playoff exit last season, the Houston Rockets have been one of the biggest surprises of the 2026-27 season -- winning 11 of their first 15 games and posting the fifth-best net rating in the association.

However, given how tightly-packed the West standings are, the Rockets need to be on their toes every single night to keep pace, with only 2.5 games seperating them (the third seed) and ninth place (the Golden State Warriors).

To do this, the Rockets are going to need their marquee guys to stay healthy. But will this be the case when they play the Indiana Pacers tonight?

Amen Thompson listed as questionable against the Pacers

The biggest question mark for the Rockets in terms of injuries tonight is burgeoning star forward Amen Thompson. Thompson is off to a strong start to the season, averaging 15.8 points, 7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals on 60 percent true shooting. However, his status for tonight's game is in doubt. According to the NBA's official injury report (which updates every 15 minutes), Thompson is listed as questionable with left knee soreness. Typically, when a player is given this designation, it means that they have a 50/50 chance of participating in the upcoming game.

Outside of Thompson, the only other semi-key guy on the injury report is Clint Capela. His status is in no doubt, as he's out with a right ankle sprain.

The good news for the Rockets is who is NOT on the injury report. After missing 12 of the team's first 13 games, Steven Adams returned to action against the Washington Wizards -- playing a hair over 12 minutes (and posting a plus-minus of +12). He didn't play in their most recent game against the Miami Heat, but that was probably because it was the second night of a back-to-back. Considering he is not even listed on the injury report, expect him to see some action tonight.

The Pacers have their own injury issues to deal with. The Pacers are seventh in the NBA in man games lost to injury (per Spotrac) and, as a result, they have struggled coming out of the gate (posting a 5-9 record). Tonight will be no different for them. Tyrese Haliburton, Ben Sheppard, and Johnny Furphy are all out. Andrew Nembhard (left hip soreness) is listed as questionable, and T.J. McConnell is probable with a right hamstring strain -- giving him about a 75% chance of playing.

Rockets projected depth chart if Thompson does not play

Thompson missed the team's blowout loss to the Heat. So, we have some precedent for how head coach Ime Udoka will handle his rotations without his ace wing. Here is what it looked like:

STARTER POSITION BENCH Fred VanVleet PG Marcus Smart Kevin Durant SG Reed Sheppard Tari Eason SF Bogdan Bogdanović Jabari Smith Jr. PF Isaiah Crawford Alperen Sengun C Steven Adams

Fred VanVleet, Kevin Durant, Jabari Smith Jr., and Alperen Sengun have been staples in the Rockets' normal starting group. I see no reason why that wouldn't continue against the Pacers. Last game, Udoka went with Tari Eason in place of Thompson, as he is the best at mimicking the twin's unique defensive abilities. Eason also provides an upgrade in shooting over Thompson.

Since Adams is healthy, look for him to push Oscar Tshiebwe out of the backup center spot. Marcus Smart and Reed Sheppard will probably play the most minutes of anyone coming off the bench. From there, Bogdan Bogdanović and Isaiah Crawford should expect to eat up most of the wing/forward bench minutes. If Udoka wants to go even deeper into his bench, Bruce Thornton and Jae'Sean Tate could see some playing time.