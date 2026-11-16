NBA injury update: Projected return dates for Ja Morant, Jalen Duren and more

Injuries. They are both the worst part about sports and the most unavoidable one. This year, it feels like NBA injuries are taking away our favorite players more often then ever. Now, whether that is true and what is causing it are subjects for a different discussion.

Here, let's focus on when we will be seeing our beloved NBA players back in action.

Ja Morant

The Ja Morant-Portland Trail Blazers experiment is going better than anyone could have hoped. When the former All-NBA guard is on the floor, the Blazers are outscoring teams by 16.4 points per 100 possessions. However, he has had to miss the team's last eight games with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain.

When he was first injured at the end of October, it was said that he would be re-evaluated after four weeks. Last week, though, head coach Micah Nori said that Morant "may not be out for as long as we thought." Unfortunately, he did not offer any updated timeline. For now, he's still listed as "out" on the injury report. Typically, this injury takes 4-6 weeks to come back from. So, based on Nori's comments, it seems like Morant will be closer to the low end of that timeframe, putting his return date around the end of November.

Jalen Duren

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After an offseason filled with drama, Jalen Duren ended up extending his contract with the Detroit Pistons and picking up where he left off during his 2025-26 All-NBA regular season campaign. After two games, though, Duren, like Morant, injured his hamstring.

On November 8, the team said that Duren had been cleared for on-court activities, but that he would be out for at least another two weeks. If Duren is good to go after that, we could see him back in the fold at sometime in the middle of next week.

Kon Knueppel

Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unlike Morant and Duren, we have not seen Kon Knueppel play basketball in 2026-27, and his team is not doing fine without him, as the Charlotte Hornets are 4-9 with the third-worst net rating in the entire league.

It also seems like we will have to wait even longer for Knueppel than we will for Morant and Duren. Last week, it was announced that Knueppel will be out for at least another four weeks. Typically, when you get this kind of reporting, it does not mean that Knueppel will be out for just four more weeks. He'll probably need another week or two on top of that, barring any serious setbacks. So, don't expect to see Knueppel on the floor until at least mid-December.

Tyrese Haliburton

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hamstring injuries are really killing the vibe. Tyrese Haliburton is also on the mend because of a hamstring strain. Like the Hornets, the Indiana Pacers are missing their best offensive player -- sitting at 5-9 and just barely holding on to a spot in the play-in tournament.

Last Wednesday, head coach Rick Carlisle said that Haliburton will be out for at least ten more days. So, the Pacers are going to have to go through this week's slate of games without their star point guard.

Kawhi Leonard

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finally, a player who isn't dealing with a hamstring strain (that is what Knueppel is out with, by the way). After playing in two games, Kawhi Leonard started experiencing swelling in his knee, and has not played for the Toronto Raptors since then -- missing the team's last 11 games.

The good news for the Raptors is that it looks like Leonard is the closest of all these guys to coming back. On November 10, head coach Darko Rajakovic said that Leonard would be out at least one more week. This doesn't mean he will be back exactly after a week, but it does mean that we could see Leonard by the end of this week (November 21).