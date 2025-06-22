Spurs came to Kevin Durant realization that Victor Wembanyama will learn to appreciate

Kevin Durant got what he wanted ... somewhat. The Phoenix Suns granted his wish of sending him to Texas. However, they sent the 15-time All-Star to the Houston Rockets, not the San Antonio Spurs.

Durant was traded to the Rockets hours before Game 7 of the NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. Houston was on his list of desired landing spots, which also included the Spurs (and Miami Heat). Nonetheless, San Antonio was reportedly the top choice of the three mentioned.

Phoenix didn't net the greatest return, which has San Antonio fans wondering why the team didn't outbid its in-state rival for Durant — especially knowing he wanted to join the Silver and Black. But rest assured, Spurs faithful: You may have lost the battle, but the war is far from over.

Spurs whiffing on Kevin Durant isn't the worst thing for San Antonio's future

San Antonio's organizational centerpiece, Victor Wembanyama, is just 21 and on a rookie-scale contract. He's not extension-eligible until next summer. They have a stable of young talent behind him and a bevy of valuable draft capital (even after acquiring standout point guard De'Aaron Fox). The situation gives the Spurs ample time to find the right running mate for the 2023 No. 1 overall pick.

In other words, the Spurs didn't need to chase the first high-profile star who became available. Wembanyama's extraterrestrial skills have turned the Alamo City into a marquee destination, as evidenced by Durant's interest. The recruiting pitch is fairly simple: Come hop on the bandwagon of a 7-foot-3 phenom who can shoot, dribble, pass and block shots. Players will flock to San Antonio for years to come.

The Spurs' youth movement is arguably their greatest feature. Yet, it can also be seen as the crux of why Durant would've been an odd fit alongside Wemby and Co. This squad, albeit ascendant, is arguably ahead of its time. Beating Houston's price may have required sacrificing a key member(s) of their core and other prime assets. San Antonio is better off holding on to its chips than cashing in on someone who will be 37 next season.

As talks between the Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves around Durant began to heat up, he made his interest in representing the Spurs known. The Athletic revealed that the former MVP wanted to suit up in San Antonio, only to wind up roughly 200 miles away. While we understand that this can be frustrating for fans, keep in mind that brighter days are ahead.