Surprising new NBA Trade Deadline prize has entered the chat

Ty Jerome's 45-point outburst powered the Memphis Grizzlies to a nice Opening Night victory over the Utah Jazz. The veteran guard's sizzling play also reintroduced him to the rest of the league as one of the most intriguing potential in-season trade candidates that might be available to NBA title contenders.

No one expects Jerome to remain one of the highest scoring guards in basketball, but it did show he still has the ability to be an elite 3-point marksman. What's more, Jerome also created his own shot against Utah which is a skill that only adds to his potential trade value for teams that need more offensive punch.

Of course, the Grizzlies also need every bit of Jerome's offensive skill if they want to compete for a playoff spot in the Western Conference this year. One of the biggest criticisms levided towards Memphis' roster is their lack of a top-end star who can carry their half court offense. Jerome is the team's best hope at having that kind of player on their roster in 2026-27. As John Hollinger pointed out at The Athletic, Jerome has done this before and his breakout could make him a big trade piece:

"And can I remind you of those numbers in 15 games last season, output that was utterly lost in a depressing Memphis tankfest? Jerome averaged 41.2 points and 11.9 assists per 100 possessions — no, seriously — while shooting 42.2 percent from 3. His 25.6 PER would have ranked him seventh in the league if he’d played enough minutes."

"Those numbers could also make him an in-season trade candidate for a rebuilding Grizzlies team, but first things first. “If healthy” is doing a lot of work here, but if Jerome and Zach Edey stay healthy, the Grizzlies could be shockingly frisky."

The Grizzlies' front office will be in no hurry to move Jerome as long as they stay in the hunt. A potential core of Jerome, Zach Edey, and Cam Boozer could be enough to help Memphis find their way into the hunt for a postseason berth. A great percentage of those hopes do hinge on the health of Jerome and Edey. Injuries limited Jerome to just 15 games last year, and Edey's long-term health outlook is a big question mark after he missed so much action last season.

Should the Grizzlies trade Ty Jerome?

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jerome's contract status is a big reason why the Grizzlies should strongly consider moving him via an in-season trade. This is the last guaranteed year of the contract he signed with Memphis in free agency. Next year Jerome has a player option for just under $10 million for the 2027-28 season that he will almost certainly decline, barring serious injury.

There's always a chance Memphis could try to tie Jerome down to a long-term deal, but that's a dangerous bet for a smaller guard who will be 30 before his next contract kicks in. That age also means Jerome is not a good fit on Memphis' potential timeline for real contention in the Western Conference.

Jerome also projects to be one of the top non-superstars available in this season's trade market. The Grizzlies can take advantage of that tight market and Jerome's reasonable salary to extract a lot of value for him in a potential trade. There's a chance Memphis can extract a lottery pick or multiple first-rounders from a team that belives Jerome can help them win a championship.

Add it all up, and trading Jerome is the right course for a Grizzlies organization that is methodically building around Boozer and Edey as their future core. Trading Jerome can help them accelerate that rebuild which should be the front office's top priority in the near future.